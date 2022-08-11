WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reports that 32-year-old Michael Ahrens died at an Iowa City hospital after being shot by police Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the incident began when Waterloo police responded to reports of a man waving a gun around at an ice cream shop and encountered Ahrens walking along a road. Police say the man, later identified as Ahrens, refused orders to drop the gun and was shot with a bean bag round to try to subdue him. Police say he then pointed the gun at officers, who shot him.

1 DAY AGO