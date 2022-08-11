Read full article on original website
KIMT
2 North Iowans killed in separate Wyoming motorcycle crashes
LUSK, Wyoming - A north Iowa man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Wyoming. According to the Wyoming DOT, Thomas Brown, 59, of Mason City, died in a crash Friday. Authorities said he was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on US Highway 85 when it exited the roadway and crashed into a barb-wire fence.
Driver Killed, Passenger Severely Burned in Olmsted County Motorcycle Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery motorcycle crash that left a Kellogg man dead and a Millville woman severely burned. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle in the north ditch on 75th St....
KCRG.com
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Waterloo on Sunday. Officials said it happened at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dubuque Road and Adrian Street. Police said they were initially called to the Flavor Shop, located at 2301 Lafayette Street, for a report of a man waving a gun.
KIMT
Sentencing set over death of North Iowa bicyclist
MASON CITY, Iowa – A sentencing date has now been set over the death of a Mason City bicyclist. Cody William Skiye, 29 of Mason City, will be sentenced on September 26 after taking a plea deal over the death of James Powell. Court documents state Skiye had a blood alcohol content of .222 when he was driving the pickup truck that hit Powell on June 5, 2021.
KGLO News
Preliminary hearing set for Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide after crash that killed Mason City man in July
MASON CITY — The preliminary hearing date has been set for a Charles City man charged with vehicular homicide after a crash last month that killed a Mason City man. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy was arrested late last week after being charged with one count of vehicular homicide by OWI. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department alleges that Hoy was driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue near Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles.
KIMT
Charles City men to stand trial for theft of antique auto in Worth County
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Not guilty pleas are entered over the theft of an antique automobile. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, are now both set to stand trial in Worth County on September 28 for second-degree theft. The two men...
KCRG.com
Cow dies after head-on crash in Winneshiek County
WINNESHIEK, Iowa (KCRG) - A cow was killed after wandering onto a highway Monday evening. Investigators say on August 8th at approximately 9:41 pm, a 2011 Chevy Silverado K2500 was traveling eastbound on US Highway 9 near Trout Creek Bridge when it struck a cow that was in the roadway. The cow was killed after impact with the truck.
KCRG.com
Officers respond to report of shots fired in Cedar Falls
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2100 block of College street close to Hidden Valley Apartments in Cedar Falls Saturday night. At the scene, officers found damage and other clues indicating that shots had been fired. Officers don’t believe anyone has been injured,
KCRG.com
Man sent to hospital following officer involved shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Lafayette in Waterloo Saturday after receiving a report of a man with a gun. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a weapon walking through the area. The male refused to drop the...
Police: Man fatally shot by officers was holding pellet gun
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reports that 32-year-old Michael Ahrens died at an Iowa City hospital after being shot by police Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the incident began when Waterloo police responded to reports of a man waving a gun around at an ice cream shop and encountered Ahrens walking along a road. Police say the man, later identified as Ahrens, refused orders to drop the gun and was shot with a bean bag round to try to subdue him. Police say he then pointed the gun at officers, who shot him.
KCRG.com
Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
KCRG.com
Tuesday is National Roller Coaster Day
Pastor of Winterset church where standoff occurred says he nearly encountered suspect.
KIMT
Mason City woman arrested for burglarizing comic book store
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing items from a comic book store. Jessica Elbert, 35, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after authorities said she entered Now and Then Comics after business hours on May 30 carrying a duffle bag and wearing gloves and a face covering.
KCRG.com
Multiple injuries after vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at approximately 10:10 am, Decorah Police received multiple 911 calls and reports of a motor vehicle driving into Family Table Restaurant in the 800 block of Mechanic Street. Investigators say 86-year-old Laura Boice was pulling into a parking spot on the south end of the...
iheart.com
One Dead in Winneshiek County Motorcycle Crash
(Decorah, IA) -- The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says a Nashua man is dead after a motorcycle crash. Investigators say the crash happened around 8am Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says a call came in from someone who had some across crash along Old Stage Road near Winnmakee Road. When first responders arrived, they found 26 year-old Cole Diesburg at the scene, where we was pronounced dead.
nwestiowa.com
Sheffield man hurt in motorcycle crash
SHELDON—A 41-year-old Sheffield man was injured in a motorcycle accident about 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on Highway 18, about two miles west of Sheldon. Matthew John Lane was driving east when he lost control of his 2017 Harley-Davidson and was ejected from it, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Motorcyclist in Des Moines Saturday crash has died
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist who experienced critical injuries in a crash on Saturday has passed away, the Des Moines Police Department said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 3:29 a.m. August 6 at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Laurel Street. When medics arrived they found Bryton Tichy, […]
KCRG.com
More than 3.1 million viewers watched Field of Dreams game
KCRG.com
Man arrested after hours-long standoff at Iowa church
