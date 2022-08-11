Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES TO CONDUCT ENHANCED PATROLS
Beginning Monday, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will join law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age two. A release said crash data from the Oregon Department...
theashlandchronicle.com
More Photos from the Greenway Fire
The small grass fire on the Greenway Saturday morning was extinguished quickly by firefighters from Jackson County Fire District 5, Ashland Fire Department, and the Oregon Dept. of Forestry. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. These photos were posted on Facebook by Jackson County Fire District 5.
Wildland firefighter killed battling blaze in Oregon
A wildland firefighter battling an Oregon blaze died after he was struck by a tree, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots out of Colorado was struck by the tree Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING
Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Motorcyclist dead following crash with van in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a van on West 11th Avenue between Green Hill and Terry, Eugene Police confirmed. Crews responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Neighbor Derrick Shandy lives just a couple hundred feet away from where the crash happened and said...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 12
On Wednesday August 10, 2022, at about 4:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 199 near milepost 6. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford 550 pickup operated by, Robert Clair, age 31, from Grants Pass, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by, Johnny Porter, age 45, from Cave Junction. Porter was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Clair was not injured in the crash. US 199 was closed for about one hour. OSP was assisted Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, AMR, Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire.
KDRV
Fatal Highway 238 crash involves two Williams men
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An Oregon State Police report this morning shows a man is dead from a crash when two Williams men collided on Highway 238. Oregon State Police (OSP) say the crash at about 2:45pm yesterday left 34-year-old Braden Hales pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 4.
clayconews.com
TWO-VEHICLE FATALITY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 238 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (August 13, 2021) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at about 2:45 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 238 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Camry, operated by, Braden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED RECKLESS BURNING
A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged reckless burning by Roseburg Police late Friday. An RPD report said just before midnight officers responded to the tennis courts in the 1200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after a caller said a fire had started on the air conditioning unit. Officers spoke with people in the area and developed a suspect. The 37-year old was located and identified. He was also charged with a parole violation and was held without bail.
KDRV
SWAT takes down drug trafficking organization
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. –Police in our area are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET)utilized the JCSO SWAT team after investigations determined an elevated threat level due to the property’s connection to a drug trafficking organization. Detectives served a search warrant...
kezi.com
Car crash causes power outage, leaves driver injured
EUGENE, Ore. -- A section of Cal Young Road was closed earlier Monday morning due to a single-vehicle crash. Crews were called to Oakway Road and Cal Young Road at about 7:15 a.m. on August 15. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole head-on, snapping it at the base. Officials say the driver was heading home, and it is currently unclear why the driver crashed. Officials say they do not think impairment was a contributing factor to the crash.
kqennewsradio.com
RAIL CROSSING TO CLOSE STARTING MONDAY
The Mosher Avenue railroad crossing near downtown Roseburg will close for five days starting Monday so the crossing can be rebuilt later this month. A City of Roseburg release said the crossing, between Spruce and Sheridan streets, is used to access Templin Beach Park, Happy Trails Dog Park and Micelli Park. It will be closed around the clock from 7:00 a.m. August 22nd until 7:00 p.m. Friday August 26th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
MOTORCYCLIST TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SINGLE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, after a single vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just after 4:20 p.m. the 69-year old was traveling east in the 17000 block of Little River Road. The operator attempted to make a u turn at approximately two to three miles per hour when his bike laid over on top of him. The bike pedal sliced his calf open causing an approximately two to four-inch laceration.
kqennewsradio.com
COOLER TEMPERATURES, CALMER WINDS, CONTINUE ON FIRES
Cooler temperatures and calmer winds have continued for wildfires east of Roseburg. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 6 said that allowed firefighters to improve lines on all the fires. On the Windigo Fire, crews worked to achieve 100-foot mop up operations on the perimeter of the fire, maintaining containment at 40 percent. Crews are working to secure fire lines with the mop up operations in the Windigo Butte area.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR REPORTED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a reported disorderly conduct incident on Saturday. An RPD report said at 12:00 p.m. an officer contacted the 19-year old in the 200 block of Northwest Cecil Avenue after he allegedly picked a fight with a neighbor and beat his mailbox in with a baseball bat. The neighbor did not want to press charges but several other neighbors were alarmed by his behavior. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,500.
KDRV
Rider dead from fatal Josephine County crash
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police says today a Cave Junction man is dead from a collision on highway U.S. 199. Oregon State Police (OSP) says 45-year-old Johnny Porter died from injuries sustained when ejected from his motorcycle after a collision with a pickup. OSP says the crash Wednesday...
KDRV
Roughly 10,000 marijuana plants destroyed on illegal marijuana site near Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Yet another illegal marijuana grow site has been taken down in Josephine County. According to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office, on August 11, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Josephine County Code Enforcement and Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant on Surrey Drive in Josephine County regarding an illegal marijuana grow site.
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
kptv.com
Missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger
ROSEBURG Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger. DHS says Charlie Gibson, 15, went missing from foster care on Aug. 3. Gibson is said to spend time in the Canyonville and Cow Creek areas. Child welfare believes Gibson may be with two adults, Delmagene Smith and David Allen Laird. Officials say Smith and Laird may be attempting to travel out of state with Gibson, possibly to Texas.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN MAN ARRESTED FOR DUII, RECKLESS DRIVING
Roseburg Police arrested a Sutherlin man for DUII and for reckless driving, following an accident early Saturday. The RPD report said at about 12:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Hewitt Avenue after a vehicle ran over a crosswalk sign and a median area. The sedan was located and the 80-year old driver consented to standard field sobriety tests. He was to transported to Corrections where he was released after being cited.
Comments / 1