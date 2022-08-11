ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Wells, TX

America first
5d ago

Democrats would rather higher 87,000 IRS agents to investigate Americans instead of higher 87,000 security officers for our schools but ok.

Jon Dickson
4d ago

I wouldn't call that kind of language putting anybody in his place, BETO just proved he's not the right person for public office.

Bubblicious
4d ago

Must be from a rich family? All he does is run and lose.... and runs mouth... such language..... real tough guy.... fake breakfast Taco

Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
HEMPHILL, TX
CBS DFW

Cruz: After Uvalde shooting, law enforcement didn't tell Texas leaders the truth

"They did not tell us the truth the day after the shooting," Cruz said. "In fact, almost everything they described happened turned out to be fake."When asked if the law enforcement officers lied to him Cruz said, "I was sitting at the table, sitting there with Greg Abbott and John Cornyn and everything they said...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

Jon Stewart Isn’t Done Humiliating Ted Cruz

Jon Stewart is on a mission to pass the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins that are commonly found in burn pits, and he's been relentlessly trolling Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) for the senators' newfound opposition to the bill that they both voted for in June. On Friday, Stewart made a video calling Cruz's reasons for opposing the bill "inaccurate, not true, bullshit!" (Cruz has said that Democrats are pulling a "budgetary trick" — a claim Stewart and the party deny.)
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Uvalde teacher says Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s private meetings with victim families were ‘all for show’

A teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — the site of a mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead — was left skeptical after Governor Greg Abbott paid the community a visit. Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher at Uvalde, told CNN that he thought the Republican governor's visit on Monday was "all for show," expressing doubt that any concrete action would be taken to prevent future mass shootings. "I felt like it was just a political thing, I don't think they cared," Mr Reyes said. "I think it was just it's all for show."
UVALDE, TX
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
Ash Jurberg

These billionaires are backing Beto for Texas Gov.

Beto O'Rourke is taking on Greg Abbott in the race for Texas Governor. And not only are they competing in the polls but also for campaign funds. Last month it was revealed that Beto had broken fundraising records and had accumulated $40 million in funds, $4 million more than Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE

