Port Saint Lucie, FL

click orlando

Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach. The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension...
ORLANDO, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss Hospitalized

Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss is expected to make a full recovery after she was struck by a pickup truck Monday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. in Vero Beach. “She has an injury to the back of her head. She couldn’t remember her name,” Vero Beach Police Master Officer Darrell Rivers told Sebastian Daily.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie Helping Residents Own Their Own Home

Port St. Lucie - Sunday August 14, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has assisted six residents with realizing their dream of owning a home by creating and implementing an affordable homeownership opportunity funded by a federal grant from the Neighborhood Stabilization Program. Colette Kemerer, a local healthcare worker;...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
State
Florida State
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS

Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Trailer crash shuts down 6th Avenue in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car trailer was in a major crash involving multiple vehicles on Sunday afternoon in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to assist those injured at the scene. The collision occurred in Lake Worth on 6th Avenue near the northbound entrance of I-95.
LAKE WORTH, FL
USPS
miamionthecheap.com

Where to find free beach parking in Palm Beach

Free beach parking might seem like a dream in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, but plenty of spaces can be found along Palm Beach County’s 37 miles of coastline. The free beachside parking spots get easier to find as you travel north from Boca Raton to Tequesta. To keep up...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
WELLINGTON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…

Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Bird's nest sparks explosion, fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bird's nest caused a small explosion and fire in Delray Beach. The next was on top of a power line. On Friday, somehow it caused an explosion and fell to the ground. The grassy ground caught fire. An employee at the Delray Beach...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Rapidly expanding South Florida bank names new local market president

Tom Lambert has joined Seacoast Bank (NASDAQ: SBCF) as Tampa market president. According to a news release, Lambert brings more than three decades of banking industry experience to the Stuart-based community bank, which expanded to Tampa Bay in 2017 when it acquired Gulfshore Bank and Northstar Bank. A Tampa resident since 2000, he has held several leadership positions at BB&T and Truist Bank.
TAMPA, FL
cbs12.com

Woman found shot near Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens. Just after 11 a.m. on Monday, deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a neighborhood along S. Four Seasons Road. The woman is being treated...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

