Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Related
wflx.com
Fatal hit-and-run between golf cart and vehicle on Blue Heron Bridge
Riviera Beach police say at least one person died in a crash between a golf cart and a vehicle Tuesday morning. Police say the vehicle was left on the bridge, but the driver is still at-large. The crash closed the Blue Heron Bridge in both directions for hours before sunrise.
click orlando
Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach. The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension...
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss Hospitalized
Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss is expected to make a full recovery after she was struck by a pickup truck Monday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. in Vero Beach. “She has an injury to the back of her head. She couldn’t remember her name,” Vero Beach Police Master Officer Darrell Rivers told Sebastian Daily.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Helping Residents Own Their Own Home
Port St. Lucie - Sunday August 14, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has assisted six residents with realizing their dream of owning a home by creating and implementing an affordable homeownership opportunity funded by a federal grant from the Neighborhood Stabilization Program. Colette Kemerer, a local healthcare worker;...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bdb.org
FINFROCK BEGINS MANUFACTURING CONCRETE COMPONENTS FOR PARKING GARAGES AT NEW FACILITY IN BELLE GLADE
FINFROCK begins pouring product for a parking garage customer at its new Belle Glade manufacturing facility, which marks the beginning of a new era for the only vertically integrated design-builder and manufacturing company of its kind in the industry. FINFROCK begins pouring product for a parking garage customer at its...
cw34.com
Front door wide open, 2 small children wet, left home alone with bathtub water running
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An anonymous 911 call led deputies to a woman who didn't think much about leaving two children — only one old enough to walk — not just home alone but in an extremely dangerous situation. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy...
CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS
Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 things to know about Nora: West Palm Beach's future dining destination
Warehouses sit there now, but developers aim to create a new West Palm Beach hotspot for trendy restaurants, bars and businesses. They've started calling this district 'Nora' and here are five things you should know about it:. Dive deeper for subscribers:From warehouses to restaurants: New West Palm district’s transformation to...
cbs12.com
Trailer crash shuts down 6th Avenue in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car trailer was in a major crash involving multiple vehicles on Sunday afternoon in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to assist those injured at the scene. The collision occurred in Lake Worth on 6th Avenue near the northbound entrance of I-95.
Who is the big money New York financial firm yearning for some West Palm Beach sunshine?
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Realtors are taking a breath this summer after two years of housing ballyhoo but developers are still silly drunk on the prospects for downtown West Palm Beach. ...
Port St. Lucie police warn public about fake viral social media post
A viral social media post targeting Port St. Lucie and other cities across the county is fake and not legitimate, Port St. Lucie Police Department said Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
miamionthecheap.com
Where to find free beach parking in Palm Beach
Free beach parking might seem like a dream in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, but plenty of spaces can be found along Palm Beach County’s 37 miles of coastline. The free beachside parking spots get easier to find as you travel north from Boca Raton to Tequesta. To keep up...
cw34.com
Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…
Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County
Deputies said the flames from the burning vessel were so hot that they melted part of the sheriff's office marine unit.
Police investigating after body found in North Palm Beach home
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in a home Monday morning. North Palm Beach police found the body at a home on the 700 block of Lighthouse Drive.
cbs12.com
Bird's nest sparks explosion, fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bird's nest caused a small explosion and fire in Delray Beach. The next was on top of a power line. On Friday, somehow it caused an explosion and fell to the ground. The grassy ground caught fire. An employee at the Delray Beach...
businessobserverfl.com
Rapidly expanding South Florida bank names new local market president
Tom Lambert has joined Seacoast Bank (NASDAQ: SBCF) as Tampa market president. According to a news release, Lambert brings more than three decades of banking industry experience to the Stuart-based community bank, which expanded to Tampa Bay in 2017 when it acquired Gulfshore Bank and Northstar Bank. A Tampa resident since 2000, he has held several leadership positions at BB&T and Truist Bank.
cbs12.com
Woman found shot near Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens. Just after 11 a.m. on Monday, deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a neighborhood along S. Four Seasons Road. The woman is being treated...
Comments / 2