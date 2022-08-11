ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, SC

PennLive.com

GOP cuts ad spending in Pa., reports say, as Fetterman launches ad targeting D.C. insiders

A major funding arm for Republican U.S. Senate candidates has slashed ad spending in several battleground states, including Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports. At the same time, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman has released several proposals and launched a related ad blaming inflation on wealthy insiders and lobbyists in Washington, D.C.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Man fatally shoots bear inside his Colorado home

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man had a rude awaking early Saturday morning when a roughly 400-pound bear flipped the lever doorknob to his home and rummaged through some dog food, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Monday. The homeowner, Ken Mauldin, grabbed a gun and shot the bear...
COLORADO STATE
PennLive.com

Florida man killed in I-81 crash

Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two Md. filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
BALTIMORE, MD
PennLive.com

Moving to open primaries in Pa. vetted by House committee

Pennsylvania has roughly 1.3 million voters who are registered neither as Democrats or Republicans and unlike in 41 other states, they can’t cast a ballot in primary elections. The House State Government Committee on Tuesday heard from independent voters, veterans’ advocates and Democratic and Republican operatives who all argued...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. woman dies in house fire: report

An elderly woman died in a house fire this morning in Washington County, according to a story from WPXI. The call for the fire came in at 5:25 a.m. at a home on Swihart Road in Cecil Township, the township’s fire chief told the news station. According to the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. restaurants combat inflation by raising menu prices: 'Right now, it's tough'

As inflation squeezes Pennsylvania residents’ budgets, area restaurants are doing their best to lure customers into dining rooms. Strategies range from ramping up promotions and coupons, to swapping out high-priced menu items for less-expensive alternatives. These days it’s not uncommon to pay $17 for artisan personal pizzas, $60 for steak dinners and $18 for burgers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PSEA calls GOP gubernatorial candidate Mastriano's school funding plan 'completely irresponsible'

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has shared his vision for overhauling education funding that calls for directing dollars to students instead of systems. He wants to create accounts that would allow families to choose the best educational option for their child. He proposes lowering the per-student funding amount from $19,000 to $9,000 or $10,000, along with eliminating property taxes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Police dog from western Pa. dies after medical emergency

Correction: This post has been updated to note that the Middlesex Township Police Department is located in Valencia. After a medical emergency, Middlesex Township Police Department in Valencia, Pa., had to say goodbye to their beloved K9 Mibo, who unfortunately passed away on Aug. 14. According to an announcement made...
VALENCIA, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

