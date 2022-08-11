Read full article on original website
This Pa. city is in top 10 of Realtor.com’s ‘2022 ‘Hottest ZIP Codes in America’
Most of the “Hottest ZIP Codes” in America for 2022 are in New England. But, one Pa. city did make the top 10 list from Realtor.com. Another town in Pennsylvania came in at No. 34. Realtor.com says the ZIP codes ranking represents where “homes sold in just over...
Fla. governor seeks legislative OK to allow retired police, firefighters to be teachers
Describing college education programs as “overtaken by ideology,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he wants to expand a new law that allows military veterans to become classroom teachers to include retired first responders such as police, firefighters and EMTs. “We believe that the folks that have served our...
GOP cuts ad spending in Pa., reports say, as Fetterman launches ad targeting D.C. insiders
A major funding arm for Republican U.S. Senate candidates has slashed ad spending in several battleground states, including Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports. At the same time, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman has released several proposals and launched a related ad blaming inflation on wealthy insiders and lobbyists in Washington, D.C.
Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
Man fatally shoots bear inside his Colorado home
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man had a rude awaking early Saturday morning when a roughly 400-pound bear flipped the lever doorknob to his home and rummaged through some dog food, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Monday. The homeowner, Ken Mauldin, grabbed a gun and shot the bear...
Florida man killed in I-81 crash
Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
Two Md. filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
Pennsylvania is one of the least affordable states for college students: study
As college starts up again, many a student is undoubtedly looking to live off campus this year. Some states, however, are far more expensive for student renters than others, Pennsylvania being one of them.
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
Moving to open primaries in Pa. vetted by House committee
Pennsylvania has roughly 1.3 million voters who are registered neither as Democrats or Republicans and unlike in 41 other states, they can’t cast a ballot in primary elections. The House State Government Committee on Tuesday heard from independent voters, veterans’ advocates and Democratic and Republican operatives who all argued...
Pa. woman dies in house fire: report
An elderly woman died in a house fire this morning in Washington County, according to a story from WPXI. The call for the fire came in at 5:25 a.m. at a home on Swihart Road in Cecil Township, the township’s fire chief told the news station. According to the...
Site announced for first state forest area for motorized recreation
A 5,600-acre tract near McAdoo, Schuylkill County, will be developed into first state-owned recreation area for motorized off-road vehicles. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced the purchase of the land, which has been designated as the Catawissa Recreation Area.
2 still critical after car drove through fire fundraiser crowd
BERWICK, Pa. — Two people remained in critical condition Tuesday after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a house fire, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people, authorities said. Of the 17 people injured, two remain in critical condition in Geisinger...
Pa. man accused of intentionally ramming state police car: report
State police are saying a man intentionally rammed his car into one of their cruisers over the weekend, according to WNEP.com. The incident occurred the morning of Saturday, Aug. 13, at a Sunoco gas station along Davis Street in Scranton, Lackawanna County. According to the story, state police say Daniel...
Oz campaigned at Pa.’s Musikfest against its policy, organizers say
U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman. The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania made campaign stops at two Bethlehem businesses and the Bethlehem FOP Lodge on...
Central Pa. restaurants combat inflation by raising menu prices: ‘Right now, it’s tough’
As inflation squeezes Pennsylvania residents’ budgets, area restaurants are doing their best to lure customers into dining rooms. Strategies range from ramping up promotions and coupons, to swapping out high-priced menu items for less-expensive alternatives. These days it’s not uncommon to pay $17 for artisan personal pizzas, $60 for steak dinners and $18 for burgers.
Alabama brings its legendary music to Pa.’s Musikfest: photos
Loyal fans of Alabama packed Musikfest to hear the band perform its blend of country music and southern rock on the Wind Creek Steel Stage Saturday night. The band, formed back in 1969 by Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, was originally called Wild Country. It wasn’t until 1977 when they changed the name to Alabama.
PSEA calls GOP gubernatorial candidate Mastriano’s school funding plan ‘completely irresponsible’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has shared his vision for overhauling education funding that calls for directing dollars to students instead of systems. He wants to create accounts that would allow families to choose the best educational option for their child. He proposes lowering the per-student funding amount from $19,000 to $9,000 or $10,000, along with eliminating property taxes.
Police dog from western Pa. dies after medical emergency
Correction: This post has been updated to note that the Middlesex Township Police Department is located in Valencia. After a medical emergency, Middlesex Township Police Department in Valencia, Pa., had to say goodbye to their beloved K9 Mibo, who unfortunately passed away on Aug. 14. According to an announcement made...
Juveniles threw rock at elderly woman’s head in Cumberland County park: police
Upper Allen Township police are looking for the person or group of people responsible for hitting an elderly woman in the head with a rock Sunday night while she was out on a walk. The assault was reported around 8:46 p.m. on the 100 block of Nittany Drive, in the...
