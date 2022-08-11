ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George R.R. Martin reignites ‘Game of Thrones’ finale feud: I was left ‘out of the loop’

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
 5 days ago

Whether or not you liked the “Game of Thrones” finale, George R.R. Martin won’t be taking credit for it.

The fantasy novelist revealed that he “was pretty much out of the loop” during the final three seasons of the HBO series, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

When asked why he took a step back from production, he responded, “I don’t know — you have to ask Dan and David.”

Martin launched the series called “A Song of Ice and Fire” in 1996, with the first book in the series titled “A Game of Thrones.”

The series was picked up by HBO in 2010, helmed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss — who initially included the story’s creator in production, allowing Martin to visit the sets or provide the duo with advice on who to cast.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Both Benioff and Weiss used Martin’s books as a jumping-off point — until they ultimately caught up with the author’s series in 2011, with the book “A Dance with Dragons.”

To this day, the writer has completed and published just five of the seven books planned for the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series. Martin has said he was busily at work on the forthcoming sixth installment, “The Winds of Winter,” while the final three seasons of “Game of Thrones” was being shot.

Many fans slammed the last season of the show, saying that it was too short and were disappointed with the way things ended. Martin later attempted to reassure fans by saying his books would end “totally different.”

Many fans slammed the last season of the show, saying that it was too short and they were severely disappointed with the way things ended.
Macall B. Polay/HBO via AP
“House of the Dragon” starring Matt Smith is set 200 years before the start of “Thrones.”
Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO

Recently, Martin has been involved with the upcoming prequel , “House of the Dragon” which takes place 200 years before the start of “Game of Thrones.”

“George, for us, in this process has been a really valuable resource,” said HBO’s chief content officer Casey Bloys.

“He is literally the creator of this world. He is its historian, its creator, its keeper. And so I can’t imagine doing a show that he didn’t believe in or didn’t endorse,” Bloys told the Times.

“House of the Dragon” is set to fly its way onto HBO and HBO Max on Aug. 21 .

