ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Mega Millions mystery winner in NC shows up to claim her big jackpot

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmsOZ_0hDY5VM000

One of two ticket holders in North Carolina who scored a $1 million prize in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing has claimed her money at N.C. lottery headquarters in Raleigh, officials said Thursday.

Marjorie Robert of Huntersville bought her $2 ticket at Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville, according to a lottery news release.

She matched the five white balls, beating odds of 1 in 12.6 million, according to the lottery.

After taxes, Robert took home $710,101 after claiming her prize on Wednesday, officials said.

Robert didn’t tell lottery officials what she’ll do with her big winnings. The only phone number listed for her in public records is disconnected, according to a search by The Charlotte Observer on Thursday. Her husband and son didn’t immediately return messages left by the Observer on their phones.

The other ticket that won a $1 million prize in the drawing was sold at Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in south Charlotte, according to the lottery. The tickets were among 26 nationally that scored $1 million prizes in the drawing, officials said.

A ticket in suburban Chicago won the $1.33 billion Mega Millions jackpot that night, the second-largest in the history of the game and third-largest in U.S. history, lottery officials said. The winner beat the odds of 1 in 303 million.

Other tickets in North Carolina that were drawn in the same July 29 game included two Megaplier tickets that won $20,000 and 12 Mega Millions tickets that won $10,000, according to a July 30 lottery news release.

The Adam’s Mart ticket holder and winners of smaller prizes in the drawing have six months to claim their prizes.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at $65 million and Saturday’s Powerball drawing at $48 million.

Comments / 14

Guest
3d ago

Not gonna lie…wish it was me (lol) BUT glad at least a couple ppl won in that drawing, wish they got more money but some is better than none Congratulations

Reply
6
Don Ames
2d ago

I wouldn't ansphone calls either after winning any kind of money. The first thing I would get after winning is amnesia.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
City
Huntersville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Huntersville, NC
Lifestyle
City
Raleigh, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Mooresville, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Shop N Save#The Charlotte Observer#Adam S Mart#Megaplier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
CNBC

The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
12K+
Followers
493
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy