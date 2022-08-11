Longtime Memphis rapper Princess Loko died in obscurity. Will a Beyoncé feature grant her the ‘Renaissance’ she’s overdue?

MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 41-year-old woman and three other people were taken into custody for allegedly robbing several people at gunpoint and shooting one person. According to the Memphis Police Department, on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m., a male victim was at a laundromat on Morlye Street when a male and female entered the establishment. The male and female allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his money. The female reportedly shot him in his left arm, and they fled in a gray sedan with the victim’s phone.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO