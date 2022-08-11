Longtime Memphis rapper Princess Loko died in obscurity. Will a Beyoncé feature grant her the ‘Renaissance’ she’s overdue?

Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Memphis family goes viral for smart 1-year-old son
Nasr Davis is 1 year old with millions watching and liking his videos all over social media.
actionnews5.com
60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed
WHITEHAVEN, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven is mourning the loss of another prominent community advocate who was shot and killed in what witnesses and friends believe was yet another deadly carjacking. Memphis police and loved ones confirmed that 60-year-old Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed over the weekend near Craigmont...
West Memphis woman celebrates 110th birthday
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG)– The City of West Memphis honored its oldest living resident on Monday. Mrs. Leola Porter, who was born in 1912, received a proclamation for her 110th birthday from Mayor Marco McClendon. In a Facebook post, the City of West Memphis shared Porter has survived two world wars, 20 presidents, the Great […]
'It was a horrible scene' | Parents recount aftermath of large fight outside Crump Stadium
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are new details and witness accounts of the large fight outside Crump Stadium Friday night which shut down the Memphis-Shelby County Schools high school football jamboree earlier than planned. According to Memphis Police, school officers sprayed several people to get things under control, and two...
Midtown neighbors say loud church bells a nuisance
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Hundreds of residents in the historic Vollintine-Evergreen district are calling a nearby church bell a nuisance. Andi Bailey said the recorded ringing of bells from St. Theresa The Little Flower Catholic Church on Jackson Avenue is too loud and almost unbearable. “It’s loud enough on a normal level that I can’t watch my […]
WMAZ
How two Memphis martial artists came to train with Elvis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Did you know Elvis Presley was a Black Belt in Karate?. Our Elvis, ABC24 Visual Storyteller Elvis Hardwick, caught up with Bill "Superfoot" Wallace at the Tennessee Karate Institute. Wallace, a professional fighter who won 23 consecutive fights from 1974 to 1980, trained with the King...
Memphis police chief in minor car accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Chief CJ Davis was involved in a car accident in downtown Memphis on Monday. No one was injured in the wreck at B.B. King Boulevard and Washington Street. The accident was described as minor. Davis was a passenger in the vehicle.
Woman accused of shooting at co-worker at 2 Star Jr Wings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The wings at 2 Star Jr may be hot, but police say things got even hotter at the North Memphis restaurant last week when a woman fired shots at a co-worker. Miracle Johnson, 23, has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism. Police said Johnson fired at least ten shots at Dna […]
Woman who worked to clean up Memphis streets dies in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who dedicated her time to ensuring that Memphians had cleaner streets and safer food to eat has died after being shot to death in Raleigh Saturday night. Yveonne Nelson, 60, was the executive director of My Zip, an illegal dumping nonprofit. She died after...
Too soon to rule murder of Whitehaven community leader as carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The victim of a deadly shooting Saturday night has been identified as 60-year-old Yvonne Nelson, a community activist who worked throughout Memphis. The shooting happened in Raleigh near Yale Road. According to police, the suspect, a woman, got away in a newer model black Infiniti sedan.
localmemphis.com
Grandmother 'terrified' after chaotic Crump Stadium scene presses MSCS to take additional action
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was panic Friday night when a crowd of teens and football spectators rushed out of Crump Stadium fearful of shots fired. Memphis Police confirmed there was no shooting, but one grandmother said she was terrified when her daughter called her screaming. “It was all these...
3 teens arrested in mass shooting in Memphis: 6 shot, including 2 juveniles
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were hospitalized following a shooting near the Methodist North Hospital in Raleigh overnight. Memphis police say the incident began at the BP gas station at Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore view around midnight. Police said 19-year-old Reginald Felix, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were in a stolen Infiniti SUV when they […]
Man hits wife with baseball bat while she sits in recliner: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man attacked his wife with a baseball bat while she was sitting in a recliner at the couple’s Cordova home. The incident happened last month on Kimberly Rose Drive, but Larry Peete, 62, was just arrested Sunday. The victim told police she got into a fight with her husband […]
Multiple people shot outside Methodist North Hospital, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left multiple people shot at a local hospital. According to police, officers responded to Methodist North Hospital for a shooting in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike just after 12:30 a.m. Currently, MPD cannot confirm...
Memphis mom accused of driving daughter, 2 14-year-olds around and robbing people
MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 41-year-old woman and three other people were taken into custody for allegedly robbing several people at gunpoint and shooting one person. According to the Memphis Police Department, on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m., a male victim was at a laundromat on Morlye Street when a male and female entered the establishment. The male and female allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his money. The female reportedly shot him in his left arm, and they fled in a gray sedan with the victim’s phone.
Woman shot, killed in Raleigh identified as 60-year-old community activist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old community activist was shot to death in Raleigh on Saturday night. According to police, Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed in the 5100 block of Yale Road around 11:15 p.m. Her killer, who police believe is this woman, is still on the run. “It’s just shocking news to all of […]
Lemonade stand raises money for family of fallen firefighter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lemonade stand raised over $1000 for the family of fallen firefighter David Pleasant over the weekend. Pleasant, a 32-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, died in a crash on the way to a house fire in South Memphis Wednesday night. Three young boys sold...
Memphis Topgolf location's general opening date revealed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The technology-driven golf entertainment complex company Topgolf has set sights on opening their previously-announced Shelby County location by the end of next year. November of 2023 is when the new complex is expected to open it's doors to the greater Memphis area. An area north of...
4 killed in weekend shootings across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Memphis, and the city may be on pace to surpass last year’s record number of homicides. Crime scene tape was put up at five different crime scenes over the weekend. Feet away from a culvert at the train tracks is […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 9-15
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Church’s Fried Chicken #350 […]
