Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
College Life: UF releases new campus construction website.Matthew C. WoodruffUniversity, FL
Cold Case: Florida Woman Missing Since 1995 Under Suspicious CircumstancesCops And CrimeBayonet Point, FL
Florida Middle School Employee Arrested On 15 Child Porn ChargesCops And CrimeValrico, FL
Bicyclist killed in Dover hit-and-run
DOVER, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Dover, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said, adding that a search continues for the person responsible. It happened around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 13 on Sydney Dover Road near Dover...
Bicyclist injured in Clearwater hit-and-run crash
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police officers are responding to a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist Tuesday afternoon. Just before 3:30 p.m., police officers responded to the area of Myrtle Avenue and Jones Street near U.S. Highway 19 where a person on a bike sustained "serious injuries" in a hit-and-run crash, the agency said.
Pasco County Sheriff Investigating Lutz Robbery Monday
LUTZ, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a robbery that occurred around 9 a.m. on Monday at a business near the intersection of Dale Mabry Hwy. and County Line Rd. in Lutz. Investigators say the suspect is a white male, possibly age
Hillsborough County deputies searching for man accused of Brandon bank robbery
BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a man responsible for a bank robbery in Brandon at about 3 p.m. Monday. The man entered a Truist Bank on Causeway Boulevard and handed the bank teller a note demanding cash, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Man arrested after barricading himself inside home in Citrus County
A 46-year-old man was arrested after barricading himself inside a home and causing residents in a Floral City neighborhood to be evacuated, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
Pinellas deputies arrest 15-year-old accused of threatening high school
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputies arrested an East Lake High School student accused of sending a threatening message about a shooting and bomb detonation, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The 15-year-old was charged with written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting, the agency said in...
thegabber.com
Man Dies After Being Run Over on Gulfport Street
Gulfportian and former candidate for Gulfport City Council Bruce Plesser died as a result of injuries he received when a driver ran him over with her 2012 Nissan Pathfinder and dragged him 10 feet. Police believe Plesser, 69, was lying or crouching in the street when the accident occurred. Toxicology...
15-year-old dies after accidental shooting, St. Pete police say
A 15-year-old boy who died after suffering a gunshot wound Saturday may have accidentally shot himself, according to an update from St. Petersburg police.
Seminole man accused of driving drunk with child in Pinellas Park
A Seminole man was arrested in Pinellas Park on Saturday after allegedly driving drunk with his child in the car.
Son of Florida sheriff arrested for DUI, reports say
The son of Orange County Sheriff John Mina was arrested for DUI Saturday after he was found asleep in a car with two open beers, according to reports.
iontb.com
Clearwater Police investigating shooting at motel on Gulf to Bay Boulevard
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department are investigating reports of a person suffering a gunshot wound. The call for service came in at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 1814 Gulf to Bay Blvd. One victim was transported as a trauma alert to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.
PCSO: St. Pete man led deputies on high-speed chase with baby in car
A St. Petersburg man was arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase with a baby in the car.
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital a day after crashing Saturday on Gandy Boulevard. Brendon Courson was heading east on Gandy Boulevard in the median lane around 9:25 a.m. Saturday when he drifted off the road and into a guide rail, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
Pinellas man hides camera in woman’s bedroom air vent, deputies say
A Pinellas County man was arrested Monday after a woman he lived with found a video recording device hidden in her bedroom air vent, according to arrest documents.
'Orbeez challenge' on TikTok leads to injuries in downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police are investigating after several people were hit by gel beads in the downtown area. The viral social media trend called the Orbeez challenge involves teens shooting strangers with gel beads. Mike Schuman said last Saturday, he was saying goodbye to some friends...
Tampa police find man’s body in still-running vehicle
A man was found dead in Tampa early Sunday morning, according to police.
Pasco Man Who Was Missing From Court-Ordered Diversion Program, Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Robert Ballentine has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. On July 16, 2022, Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for Robert Ballentine, who was listed as missing from his court-ordered diversion program. Ballentine is 5’9”, around 190
East Lake High School Student Threatens Mass Shooting And Bomb Detonation
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On August 15, 2022, at approximately 11:15 p.m., deputies arrested an East Lake High School student for Written Threats to Kill or Conduct a Mass Shooting. According to deputies, 15-year-old Juan Martinez sent a threatening message to another student regarding a
Tampa police: Man found dead in running vehicle
TAMPA, Fla — A man was found dead in a running vehicle early Sunday morning in Tampa, according to a news release. Tampa police say they were called to the area of Lazy River Drive and East Regnas Avenue after a report of a suspicious vehicle was made. "When...
St. Pete handyman steals $11K in jewelry from client, deputies say
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a handyman Sunday for stealing $11,090 in jewelry from a client, according to an affidavit.
