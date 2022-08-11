ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Bicyclist killed in Dover hit-and-run

DOVER, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Dover, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said, adding that a search continues for the person responsible. It happened around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 13 on Sydney Dover Road near Dover...
DOVER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Bicyclist injured in Clearwater hit-and-run crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police officers are responding to a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist Tuesday afternoon. Just before 3:30 p.m., police officers responded to the area of Myrtle Avenue and Jones Street near U.S. Highway 19 where a person on a bike sustained "serious injuries" in a hit-and-run crash, the agency said.
CLEARWATER, FL
thegabber.com

Man Dies After Being Run Over on Gulfport Street

Gulfportian and former candidate for Gulfport City Council Bruce Plesser died as a result of injuries he received when a driver ran him over with her 2012 Nissan Pathfinder and dragged him 10 feet. Police believe Plesser, 69, was lying or crouching in the street when the accident occurred. Toxicology...
GULFPORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital a day after crashing Saturday on Gandy Boulevard. Brendon Courson was heading east on Gandy Boulevard in the median lane around 9:25 a.m. Saturday when he drifted off the road and into a guide rail, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police: Man found dead in running vehicle

TAMPA, Fla — A man was found dead in a running vehicle early Sunday morning in Tampa, according to a news release. Tampa police say they were called to the area of Lazy River Drive and East Regnas Avenue after a report of a suspicious vehicle was made. "When...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
