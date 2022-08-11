The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. The Board approved a resolution to participate in the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant application for that program, as well as an Iowa Department of Transportation agreement for a surface transportation block grant program for federal-aid swap project. They also approved abating $28,602 of property taxes for the law enforcement center administrative building, due to not catching it from being on the tax rolls until after the first tax-paying year. County Treasurer Katlynn Mechaelsen assured the Supervisors this will not be an issue moving forward.

