Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks
Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks recaps items from the most recent Perry School Board meeting.
More Progress Made with Neuva Vida en Greene County
Following the panel discussion that was recently held in Jefferson with representatives from Storm Lake talking about the diversity shift their community saw, more progress is being made with Neuva Vida en Greene County. Consultant Carlos Arguello with Latino IQ says one of the main missions for this initiative is...
Guthrie County Supervisors Will Award A Bid For Transfer State Maintenance Building
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet Tuesday. The Board will award a bid for the Transfer Station Maintenance Building and consider approving a garbage contract for Ankeny Sanitation, 28E Agreement with the Heart of Iowa Region and an insurance renewal with State Street Insurance. Also, the Board will consider for...
Greene County School Board to Consider Agreement for Tele-Mental Health Services
The Greene County School Board will meet tomorrow night. Under old business, the Board will consider for approval the second reading of revised board policies for changes to sending and receiving open enrolled transfers, as well as the administrative voluntary retirement benefits changes. The Board will also consider this year’s project for the student construction program.
Greene County Supervisors Look to Issue Essential Purpose Bonds for New Communication Tower
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. The Board approved a resolution to participate in the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant application for that program, as well as an Iowa Department of Transportation agreement for a surface transportation block grant program for federal-aid swap project. They also approved abating $28,602 of property taxes for the law enforcement center administrative building, due to not catching it from being on the tax rolls until after the first tax-paying year. County Treasurer Katlynn Mechaelsen assured the Supervisors this will not be an issue moving forward.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran
Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran gives updates on public health topics including Monkeypox and COVID-19.
Perry Farmers Market to Promote Back To School Night
The month of August marks the time where students will be reentering school and there is a special night to celebrate that this week in Perry. Back To School Night at the Perry Farmers Market will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says the event has been a popular one as people transition into thinking about getting back to school and there will be special guests including representatives from local area schools along with others such as the Dallas County Health Department.
ACGC Junior High New Addition An Outdoor Classroom
At a recent joint meeting between the Guthrie Center School Board and the Adair-Casey School Board they approved a new learning environment. Both the Boards approved a new outdoor classroom at the ACGC Junior High which would include new picnic tables and umbrellas. Adair-Casey and Guthrie Center School Districts Superintendent Josh Rasmussen says this was an idea from principal Chris Douglas that he believes will be a great learning experience.
Dallas County Public Health Talks Immunization During National Immunization Awareness Month
With students heading back to school this month, it’s a time to look at National Immunization Awareness Month. Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran says this month is a good time for people to remember that receiving proper vaccinations helps keep everyone around them safe wherever they are.
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Mining Advisory Committee
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a mining advisory committee at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a minor plat of Beaver Creek subdivision, hear a Dallas County administration building update and consider approving a right of way purchase agreement and a water truck purchase. The Board will then consider approving Heart of Iowa Region 28E agreement amendment and hold an EMS ambulance purchase and county branding workshop.
Fall Sports Pep Rally Energizes Greene County Community
A last minute change of venue didn’t prevent the Greene County School District community from supporting its students at Monday evening’s Fall Sports Pep Rally. The event was last held in 2019 and was scheduled to be outdoors, but rain forced the action indoors at the Greene County Community Center where a full house audience watched as each fall sports program, as well as band and color guard were introduced. Even baseball and softball were recognized following their respective seasons. Superintendent Brett Abbotts and Activities Director Dave Wright made remarks and Raccoon Valley Radio’s own Doug Rieder served as emcee. The cheerleaders led several cheers to engage the crowd.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 15, 2022
11:37am: A deputy responded to a power line down in the 700 block of Chicago Street, Scranton. 5:57pm: A deputy assisted with a medical call in the 200 block of South 19th Street, Grand Junction. 9:11pm: A deputy investigated an abandoned vehicle on N Avenue and 150th Street. 4:33pm: A...
Farmland Leasing and Management Workshop Approaching
The Guthrie County Extension and Outreach Office is hosting a Farmland Leasing and Management Workshop this week. A farm and ag business management specialist will give a presentation on farmland leasing topics that include current cash rentals, land values and crop price survey, fair cash rents and much more. The workshop will be two to three hours long on this Thursday starting at 6:30pm at the Extension Office in Guthrie Center. Participants will be provided a 100 page leasing arrangement book. People can register by calling the extension office, admission is $20 per person and $30 per couple.
USDA Authorizes Adair County For Emergency Haying or Grazing Conservation Reserve Program
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Farm Service Agency (FSA) recently announced that Adair County is now authorized for emergency haying or grazing use of the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). Adair County was automatically approved for the CRP emergency haying and grazing when the county reached severe drought levels...
X-C Coach talks about low numbers
There are more girls, but fewer boys, out for Greene County High School cross-country. Jeff Lamoureux is the lead coach and he talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about what they’re trying to increase the numbers. As of Aug. 12 there were seven boys and five girls out for the sport.
Dallas County Personnel To Simulate Incident This Weekend
Multiple Dallas County public safety personnel will be conducting a simulation training this weekend that the public should be aware of. Running from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Saturday personnel will be participating in a mass casualty incident exercise and it will take place on (Highway R22) T Avenue between 190th and 180th Street and during the exercise that portion of the road will be closed.
Perry City Council Approves Pay Application For Airport Runway Relocation
The Perry City Council approved a pay application for phase one of the relocation of an airport runway at their regular meeting Monday. The pay application was in the amount of $106,231 to Wenthold Excavating, LLC for the work being done out at the Perry Municipal Airport. Also, the Council approved a fireworks permit for J&M Displays, Inc. for halftime of the Perry Community School District homecoming football game.
Daryl E. Gordon, 78, of Adel
Celebration of life for Daryl E. Gordon, 78 of Adel from 1-5 P.M. on Sunday, August 28th at the Earlham Community Building. Private family burial will be at the Earlham Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sewer Rates to Increase Again for Jefferson Residents to Pay for Increased Wastewater Plant Upgrades
The City of Jefferson is looking to set itself up to have to pay more toward a required upgrade of one of its facilities. The wastewater treatment plant will need to undergo a $15 million improvement to adhere to the new discharge requirements from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. City Administrator Mike Palmer says because of the increased estimated cost, the Council approved the first reading to amend the ordinance to raise sewer rates up to 11-percent starting the next fiscal year on July 1, 2023.
Stuart Library Summer Reading Program Logs Over 36,000 Minutes
The Stuart Public Library wrapped up their seven week summer reading program on Saturday. Library Clerk Mary McColloch says their theme was “Read Beyond The Beaten Path,” which incorporated camping and an outdoor activities. She says there were 149 kids that registered for the program with an average of 60 children attending every program, with their largest participation for the Little Miss Chili Pepper with over 168 people in attendance.
