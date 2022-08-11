ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

The early bird gets the fruit: Fossil provides earliest evidence of fruit-eating by any animal

Hundreds of animals eat fruit, from toucans to fruit bats to maned wolves to humans. But most fruit-bearing plants evolved relatively recently in Earth's history, showing up for the first time in the Cretaceous, the final period of the dinosaurs. In a new paper in eLife, scientists have tracked down the first fossil evidence of fruit consumption by comparing the skull shapes and stomach contents of fossil birds. The verdict: the earliest-known fruit-eater was an early bird called Jeholornis that lived 120 million years ago, and it may have helped contribute to the spread of the plants that dominate the world today.
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
Raleigh, NC
Pets & Animals
City
Star, NC
Phys.org

Blue crabs found to attack at low tide

Dr. David Johnson, an ecologist at William & Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science, has spent more than 20 years in salt marshes, at sites all along the U.S. East and Gulf coasts. But while doing research in a Virginia salt marsh at low tide last September, he and colleagues saw something they'd never seen before—blue crabs ambushing fiddler crabs from shallow, water-filled pits.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Decreasing backyard bird diversity flies under the radar

A deep dive into bird survey data has found that some of Australia's favourite backyard visitors considered 'common' are actually on the decline as cities and suburbs opt for less greenery. The study, led by Griffith University and published in Biological Conservation, used citizen science data to examine the prevalence...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy