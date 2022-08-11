Read full article on original website
Related
This Tennessee Photographer Tricked People Into Thinking She Took Engagement Photos In Italy, When It Was Really An Olive Garden
"When you want Italy vibes for your engagement session but live In Tennessee..."
A Complete List Of Every Bizarre Thing Dr. Oz Does In This 39-Second Clip Of Him Grocery Shopping
"That's $20 for crudités...and this doesn't include the tequila." —Dr. Mehmet Oz
Phys.org
Florida, Texas, Central US could see biggest increase in hot days, new modeling shows
A new report examines how dangerously high temperatures could increase over the next 30 years and reveals a grim outlook for much of the nation, especially a vast swath of the central U.S. where residents aren't accustomed to extreme heat. South Florida is forecast to see the biggest increases in...
Phys.org
The early bird gets the fruit: Fossil provides earliest evidence of fruit-eating by any animal
Hundreds of animals eat fruit, from toucans to fruit bats to maned wolves to humans. But most fruit-bearing plants evolved relatively recently in Earth's history, showing up for the first time in the Cretaceous, the final period of the dinosaurs. In a new paper in eLife, scientists have tracked down the first fossil evidence of fruit consumption by comparing the skull shapes and stomach contents of fossil birds. The verdict: the earliest-known fruit-eater was an early bird called Jeholornis that lived 120 million years ago, and it may have helped contribute to the spread of the plants that dominate the world today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phys.org
Blue crabs found to attack at low tide
Dr. David Johnson, an ecologist at William & Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science, has spent more than 20 years in salt marshes, at sites all along the U.S. East and Gulf coasts. But while doing research in a Virginia salt marsh at low tide last September, he and colleagues saw something they'd never seen before—blue crabs ambushing fiddler crabs from shallow, water-filled pits.
Phys.org
Decreasing backyard bird diversity flies under the radar
A deep dive into bird survey data has found that some of Australia's favourite backyard visitors considered 'common' are actually on the decline as cities and suburbs opt for less greenery. The study, led by Griffith University and published in Biological Conservation, used citizen science data to examine the prevalence...
Comments / 0