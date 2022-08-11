Read full article on original website
Related
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
Phys.org
Nuclear war would cause a global famine and kill billions, study finds
More than 5 billion people would die of hunger following a full-scale nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia, according to a global study led by Rutgers climate scientists that estimates post-conflict crop production. "The data tell us one thing: We must prevent a nuclear war from ever happening," said...
Phys.org
High school students describe two new species of scorpions
California now has two new scorpions on its list of species, thanks to the efforts of two keen-eyed high school students from the Bay Area and the California Academy of Sciences. Harper Forbes and Prakrit Jain, avid users on the community science platform iNaturalist, discovered the new-to-science scorpions while trawling the thousands of observations uploaded by other users in the state.
Phys.org
Scientists clarify how best known superconductor works
In a series of experiments on lanthanum superhydride with impurities, researchers from Skoltech, Lebedev Physical Institute of RAS and their colleagues from the United States, Germany and Japan, have established the mechanism behind the highest-temperature superconductivity in polyhydrides observed to date. Reported in Advanced Materials, the discovery paves the way for future studies pursuing materials that conduct electricity with zero resistance at or close to room temperature. Those would come in handy for superconducting electronics and quantum computers, maglev trains, MRI machines, particle accelerators, and perhaps even nuclear fission reactors and lossless power lines, if you're into that kind of thing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Image: Burning in Botswana
Large wildland fires commonly burn in sub-Saharan Africa from August to October, late in the dry season. In Botswana, a period of quiet fire activity in early August 2022 was short lived as several active blazes filled the sky with smoke by mid-month. Some of the country's larger, smokier fires...
Phys.org
Climate model suggests global warming has already doubled the risk of California megaflood
A pair of researchers, one with the Climate and Global Dynamics Laboratory at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, the other with the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles, has found evidence suggesting that global warming is increasing the chances of much of California experiencing a megaflood in the coming decades. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, Xingying Huang and Daniel Swain describe their analysis of the impact of global warming on the creation of atmospheric rivers over the Pacific Ocean and what it could mean to people living in California.
Phys.org
Managing the climate disaster
Researchers in South Korea discuss how we must adapt our approaches to disaster management to help us cope with the potentially devastating effects of climate change. Writing in the International Journal of Business Continuity and Risk Management, the team uses qualitative content analysis to describe and analyze the three levels of natural disaster management. These three levels—international, national, and local—are considered in the context of three proposed stages of climate change—before climate change, the first half, and the second half.
Chile dictates measures against mining company for giant sinkhole
SANTIAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chile's SMA environmental regulator said on Tuesday it had issued a series of measures against a copper mine owned by Canada's Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) after a sinkhole opened up near one of the company's mines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
For 110 years, climate change has been in the news. Are we finally ready to listen?
On August 14 1912, a small New Zealand newspaper published a short article announcing global coal usage was affecting our planet's temperature. This piece from 110 years ago is now famous, shared across the internet this time every year as one of the first pieces of climate science in the media (even though it was actually a reprint of a piece published in a New South Wales mining journal a month earlier).
Phys.org
Similarity of hepatocytes from liver and from stem cells improved
Research with stem cells is becoming increasingly important, because stem cells can develop into any body cell—skin cells, nerve cells or organ cells such as liver cells, the so-called hepatocytes. Stem cells can therefore be used, for example, in therapy for organ damage or as an alternative to animal experiments.
Phys.org
Humans have totally altered small mammal communities in just a few centuries
Researchers have found that small mammal communities today are fundamentally different from even a few centuries ago, during North America's pre-colonial past. They identified small mammal remains from the Anthropocene and archaeological Holocene along a geographical area with varying degrees of human impact and examined diversity across these sites and time periods. Optimistically, the researchers also found that even small, protected spaces can conserve native small mammal communities, highlighting their important role in urban conservation projects.
Phys.org
Canada's disappearing 'average farmer' means one-size-fits-all policies no longer work
Canada's agriculture industry has been undergoing significant changes over the past 45 years. Since the 1970s, the number of farms has been steadily declining, but not all farms have been impacted equally—mid-size farms have been hit the hardest, as the number of small and large farms increases. The mid-size...
Phys.org
Do wind instruments disperse COVID aerosol droplets?
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many live musical events and festivals were postponed and even canceled to protect musicians and audience members. When they started performing again, many groups resorted to performing with remote or limited crowds. They also adapted their repertoire to promote pieces featuring strings and made significant changes in the number of musicians and their positions in the auditorium.
Phys.org
Drought: Why some UK trees are losing their leaves in August
Britain is suffering its worst drought since the 1970s, with dry weather expected until October. Many parks and lawns are now more straw than grass, but some trees and other plants have responded in a more surprising way: by losing their leaves. It is likely that this exceptionally dry weather...
Nature.com
Humanoid robot passes for human in joint task experiment
Researchers can add 'humanness’ to machines by modulating the variability of their behaviour. You have full access to this article via your institution. Variability is one of the fundamental features of human behavior. Researchers believe that it could be the result of evolution because it makes us more unpredictable and less vulnerable to predators.
Zapata will give 25 people the chance to fly his JetRacer craft for the first time
The vehicle operates over ground or water. It is a vertical take-off and landing aircraft. No qualifications are required by pilots. You may remember Franky Zapata from when he attempted to cross the English Channel in the air - on his homemade flyboard in 2019. Now, he is offering other people the opportunity to fly another one of his inventions: the JetRacer flying car.
Phys.org
Pulsed light technology effectively kills harmful pathogens in new study
A light-based, food sanitization technique successfully eliminated multiple harmful pathogens in a new study carried out by Penn State researchers. The pulsed light technique shows promise as an effective alternative to the chemical, heat and water-based antimicrobial technologies commonly used in the food industry—and could be applicable more generally in sanitized environments such as hospitals, water treatment facilities and pharmaceutical plants, according to the researchers.
Phys.org
Refugees in Australia resilient during pandemic, but digital inclusion and family separation remain problems
Newly arrived refugees in Australia have been resilient in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new research report has found launched by Settlement Services International and Western Sydney University on 16 August. Despite this resilience, the research, titled "Insights on newly arrived refugees: Family separation and reunion during the...
Phys.org
Study finds that magical belief varies around the world
Magic has a seemingly universal allure. It's interwoven in some of the most popular narratives for children and adults, from the "Harry Potter" books to the TV series, "Supernatural." But the influence of magic can go beyond the page or the screen to influence people's lives. Fortune tellers in caravans,...
Phys.org
Unexpected quantum effects in natural double-layer graphene
An international research team led by the University of Göttingen has detected novel quantum effects in high-precision studies of natural double-layer graphene and has interpreted them together with the University of Texas at Dallas using their theoretical work. This research provides new insights into the interaction of the charge carriers and the different phases, and contributes to the understanding of the processes involved. The LMU in Munich and the National Institute for Materials Science in Tsukuba, Japan, were also involved in the research. The results were published in Nature.
Comments / 0