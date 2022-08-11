Panthers, Commanders play first preseason game on WJZY this Saturday

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’re counting down! The Carolina Panthers will take on the Washington Commanders this Saturday at 1:00 p.m. on FOX Charlotte, WJZY, for the NFL preseason.

WJZY will be airing the home team broadcast.

Black & Blue Kickoff Live: Pregame coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13, on WJZY followed by postgame coverage after the final whistle.

Get pregame and postgame coverage from the largest local sports dept. team in Charlotte.

Panthers training camp wrapped up Wednesday with Fan Fest set to begin at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday. Bank of America Stadium will play host to the event with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., entertainment beginning at 6 p.m., and practice will start at 7 p.m.

TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion, and the Black & Blue Crew are expected to perform, and fireworks and a laser show will follow the practice to end Thursday night.

For guidelines regarding tickets and clear bag policies , select the links for each provided.

