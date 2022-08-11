Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
'A very scary thing': Ohio governor speaks on attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI building
WHITEHALL, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement for the first time since an armed man attempted to breach a Cincinnati FBI building leading to a pursuit and fatal standoff. It started around 9 a.m. Thursday when an armed man attempted to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office's...
WLWT 5
Ohio Gov. DeWine weighs in on attempted FBI breach as officials issue security bulletin
CINCINNATI — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not pull any punches Monday when he assessed the moves Ricky Shiffer made last week in Cincinnati. "This is something that is very scary," DeWine said. Armed with an assault-style rifle and nail gun, Shiffer tried breaking his way into the FBI...
WLWT 5
Warren County deputies seeking suspect in Family Dollar theft
MORROW, Ohio — The Warren County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is accused of robbing a Family Dollar in Morrow. Officials say the store was robbed on Saturday by an unknown suspect who had a handgun in his waistband. Authorities say the man, described as a...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest, charge woman for deadly stabbing
CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a man found Sunday night in the 900 block of Grand Avenue. Cincinnati police say around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of a person in the area and found a man, identified as 50-year-old Ronnie Kemp, suffering from a stab wound.
WLWT 5
Middletown police search for driver who rammed into police cruiser during chase
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Police are searching for the driver who crashed into a Middletown police cruiser while leading officers on a chase Monday night. It started around 5:14 p.m. when Middletown Police officers were on patrol near Jacoby Avenue. While on patrol, police saw a red Pontiac firing gunshots...
WLWT 5
Boone County deputies arrest 17-year-old after destruction of over 30 mailboxes
HEBRON, Ky. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office says they have charged a 17-year-old in connection to property destruction on River Road in Hebron. Deputies say just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, they received a report of more than 30 mailboxes having sustained damage as well as windows in a home that is under construction.
WLWT 5
Thomas More University hacked in multiple ways after cyber attack on Facebook account
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — A local university was hit with a cyberattack that has left it with embarrassing and inappropriate pictures on their social media account that they can’t take down. Thomas Moore University’s Facebook account was hacked, and all of their account managers are locked out.
WLWT 5
Mother of 6-year-old seen drinking alcohol at gas station in disbelief after seeing video
HAMILTON, Ohio — Kasey Hill said she was in disbelief when she first saw the video of her 6-year-old son walking around a Butler County gas station drinking a bottle of Smirnoff Ice. Witnesses said he even offered some to another customer. "When I watched the video, it was...
WLWT 5
Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone
LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Man dies after being shot in Lincoln Heights
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in Lincoln Heights Saturday. It happened around 12:40 a.m. when deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Douglas and Jackson streets for a report of a person shot. Deputies on scene found a...
WLWT 5
State of Cincinnati's police force: Number of officers is well under 'full strength'
CINCINNATI — Too many retirements and not enough recruits. This appears to be the manpower situation for the Cincinnati Police Department this summer. The question of precisely how many officers Cincinnati needs is decades old. But, based on population, the city agreed that 1,059 officers was about the right number. After another retirement by a police sergeant Monday, the city had 951 officers, that's 108 below the agreed-upon complement.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Colerain Township man charged after assaulting pregnant woman
CINCINNATI — A Colerain Township man has been charged after assaulting a pregnant woman. Court documents say Justin Copley, 32, strangled a pregnant woman until she lost consciousness as well as punched her in the stomach twice and "forcefully hitting her arm/wrist." Copley has been charged with two counts...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to an active fire on Ash Street in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire on Ash Street in Norwood, Tuesday morning. Hamilton County dispatch was able to confirm that there is a working fire on the 4900 block of Ash Street. Dispatchers were not able to give any other information as...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of motorcycle crash with injuries
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is responding to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Tuesday. The accident occurred at Beekman Street at Colerain Avenue around 3:35 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle suffered injuries, but is conscious according to reports. Police are advising...
WLWT 5
1 person airlifted to the hospital following major crash on I-75
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. A major crash that was blocking lanes along northbound I-75 in Liberty Township has been cleared by police. All lanes along the interstate are now open to regular traffic. One person has been airlifted to the hospital following a serious crash on I-75 Tuesday morning.
WLWT 5
Neighbors, first responders describe moments school bus crashes into home
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio — It was a scary start to the week for one area school district after a bus crashed into a home. It happened in College Corner, Ohio, along the Indiana state line. The crash happened Monday just after 7:30 a.m. Investigators said the bus was making...
WLWT 5
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio — A school bus driver was taken to the hospital after a school bus carrying 32 students crashed into a home near College Corner Union Elementary in College Corner. It happened around 8 a.m. in the 230 block of Ramsey Street when the bus crashed into...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a motorcycle accident on Colerain Ave.
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Monday evening in Cincinnati. The accident occurred on 4415 Colerain Avenue. At this time, we don't know the extent of the driver's injuries. This is a developing story.
WLWT 5
Disability rights advocate concerned with ADA compliance with new violence prevention efforts
CINCINNATI — Just over one week ago,nine people were shot in Over-the-Rhine on a busy Saturday night. The city of Cincinnati has flooded Main Street with enhanced safety measures, from an increased police presence to parking restrictions on weekend nights. But the decision to partially block sidewalks on two blocks of Main Street has disability rights and pedestrian safety advocates question the decision.
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies 17-year-old killed in crash in northern Kentucky
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash in Independence on Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. It happened Saturday between 7 and 9 p.m. along Independence Station Road when a young man fell from a vehicle, Independence police said. The coroner's office identified him as...
