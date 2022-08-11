ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati police arrest, charge woman for deadly stabbing

CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a man found Sunday night in the 900 block of Grand Avenue. Cincinnati police say around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of a person in the area and found a man, identified as 50-year-old Ronnie Kemp, suffering from a stab wound.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone

LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Sheriff: Man dies after being shot in Lincoln Heights

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in Lincoln Heights Saturday. It happened around 12:40 a.m. when deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Douglas and Jackson streets for a report of a person shot. Deputies on scene found a...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

State of Cincinnati's police force: Number of officers is well under 'full strength'

CINCINNATI — Too many retirements and not enough recruits. This appears to be the manpower situation for the Cincinnati Police Department this summer. The question of precisely how many officers Cincinnati needs is decades old. But, based on population, the city agreed that 1,059 officers was about the right number. After another retirement by a police sergeant Monday, the city had 951 officers, that's 108 below the agreed-upon complement.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews respond to an active fire on Ash Street in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire on Ash Street in Norwood, Tuesday morning. Hamilton County dispatch was able to confirm that there is a working fire on the 4900 block of Ash Street. Dispatchers were not able to give any other information as...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Police responding to reports of motorcycle crash with injuries

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is responding to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Tuesday. The accident occurred at Beekman Street at Colerain Avenue around 3:35 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle suffered injuries, but is conscious according to reports. Police are advising...
CINCINNATI, OH
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Disability rights advocate concerned with ADA compliance with new violence prevention efforts

CINCINNATI — Just over one week ago,nine people were shot in Over-the-Rhine on a busy Saturday night. The city of Cincinnati has flooded Main Street with enhanced safety measures, from an increased police presence to parking restrictions on weekend nights. But the decision to partially block sidewalks on two blocks of Main Street has disability rights and pedestrian safety advocates question the decision.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner identifies 17-year-old killed in crash in northern Kentucky

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash in Independence on Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. It happened Saturday between 7 and 9 p.m. along Independence Station Road when a young man fell from a vehicle, Independence police said. The coroner's office identified him as...
INDEPENDENCE, KY

