Tampa, FL

Calta Cruise 16

 3 days ago
Here... we... go! Calta Cruise 16! Yes! Sweet 16! This year we’re cruising to the greatest country in the world... AMERICA!

Join the entire Mike Calta Show with special guests on March 23rd for 3 days and 4 nights, as we cruise out of Tampa to Key West and then to Nassau.

While in Key West, we’ll port and do a pub crawl... and at the final stop you’ll get a face-melting performance from The Mike Calta Show Band... Pitbull Toddler!

Call Accent on Travel now at 727-786-3336 or email CALTACRUISE@GMAIL.COM to book your cabin today!

Here are the details:

Calta Cruise 16

Royal Caribbean – Brilliance of the Seas March 23-27, 2023 / 4 Night roundtrip Tampa – Key West – Nassau

EARLY BOOKING BONUS #1: Guests booking before August 18th will receive $100 total shipboard credit!

