Little Rock, AR

LR Zoo returns to normal hours as temp. decreases

By Cate Skinner
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo has decided to return to normal operating hours now that the heat waves seem to have decrease.

Beginning Saturday, August 13 the zoo will return to opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m.

Zoo Director Susan Altrui said the decision to close early was done to protect Zoo employees, guests and animals from the worst heat of the day and also allow guests the opportunity to enjoy the zoo earlier in the day when it was cooler.

But now, lower temperatures led zoo administration to return to normal hours and welcome guests back.

To learn more about the Zoo, please contact jmatlock@littlerock.gov or visit littlerockzoo.com.

