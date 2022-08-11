ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount’s Tom Ryan to Receive NATPE’s Inaugural Leadership in Global Streaming Award

By Carson Burton
 5 days ago
Paramount Global streaming chief Tom Ryan will receive the first-ever NATPE Award for Leadership in Global Streaming at the NATPE Streaming+ conference in Hollywood next month.

Ryan will be recognized for his track record of innovation, entrepreneurship and determination in the streaming arena. The executive previously launched the Pluto TV FAST channel platform, serving as co-founder and CEO. Named president and CEO of Paramount Streaming in late 2020, Ryan spearheaded the launch of Paramount+ in 2021. Currently, he is responsible for the global streaming and direct-to-consumer business for Paramount Global.

“Strategically scheduled a week after the Emmys, the event will draw the elite from the entire content ecosystem from showrunners, marketers, producers and sellers all facing the new reality of the business in dealing with production costs, windowing and licensing,” said JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE.

NATPE Streaming+ is set to feature conversations focusing on four areas of importance: content creation, collaboration, monetization and churn. Kelly Metz, managing director of advanced TV activation at Omnicom Media Group, will lead the keynote conversation in a discussion about the evolution of advertising in streaming.

Also set to speak at the event is David Nevins, chairman and CEO of Paramount Premium Group; Jennie Baird, BBC Studios executive vice president and managing director of digital news and streaming; and Romina Rosado, executive vice president and general manager of Hispanic streaming for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

The daylong event is set for Sept. 29 at the W Hollywood Hotel.

