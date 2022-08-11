ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
‘Grantchester’s Tom Brittney on That Surprising Finale: ‘We Had as Much Secrecy as Marvel’

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Grantchester Season 7 finale.]. The vicar of Grantchester is a bachelor no more. In a whirlwind season finale of the Masterpiece Mystery! series on PBS, Tom Brittney’s young and restless reverend, Will Davenport, married Charlotte Ritchie’s spirited widow, Bonnie Evans. The wedding was filmed on location in the English village where the show is set, and Brittney tells TV Insider that it took some subterfuge to keep the surprise ending under wraps.
General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’

Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
Teddy Ray, Comedian and Actor, Dead at 32

Teddy Ray, a budding comedian and actor who was featured in the HBO Max series Pause with Sam Jay, has died. He was 32. The cause of death is not known at this time, but the tragic news comes just two weeks after he celebrated his birthday. All Def Digital, the multi-platform media company Ray collaborated with in the past, released a statement confirming the news.
'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
‘The Boys’ Stars Tease Start of Season 4 Production (PHOTOS)

The Boys may have concluded its third season earlier this summer, but the stars are already getting back to work. Production appears to be kicking off soon as cast members Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and showrunner Eric Kripke teased their return to Toronto, where the series films, on social media. Chronicling their airport experiences, airplane journeys, and reunions in Toronto, there’s plenty of excitement to go around.
‘Cobra Kai’: Old Rivalries Come to a Head in Full Season 5 Trailer (VIDEO)

Cobra Kai‘s fifth season is nearly here and in anticipation of the show’s return, Netflix is unveiling a new trailer that teases the continuation of many rivalries. Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament in Season 4, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is expanding the Cobra Kai empire in Season 5. As he tries to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the mainstay of the Valley, it appears that Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is turning to a new career as a paid driver, and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) is closing up Miyagi-Do.
‘The Larry Sanders Show’ Turns 30: Where’s the Cast Now?

The HBO comedy The Larry Sanders Show was doing meta long before it was cool, with star and co-creator Garry Shandling playing the titular late-night talk show host in a role based on his own experiences filling in for Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show. “Garry was such a great...
