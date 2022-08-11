Read full article on original website
How to Unlock Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 Skins
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is very well underway, inviting players to collect 10 total featured skins before it ends Aug. 30. Just as with the Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 events, Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is part of Blizzard's plans to fill the gap of the Archives, standard Anniversary and Summer Games events not returning this year while the devs continue to work on Overwatch 2. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock all of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 skins.
Apex Legends Season 14 Weapon Tier List
Our Apex Legends Season 14 weapon tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use now that the meta has been shifted once again with the launch of Respawn Entertainment's latest major balancing update. With the Hunted patch, although we didn't get a...
How to Get Traded in MLB The Show 22
MLB The Show is known for two popular game modes. Diamond Dynasty, which is MLB's version of an Ultimate Team, and Road to the Show.
MLB・
FIFA 23 Landon Donovan: New FUT Hero Confirmed in Marvel Collaboration
EA Sports announced Landon Donovan as a new FUT Hero for FIFA 23 in a special collaboration with Marvel. EA Sports posted a tweet one the official FIFA Twitter account with Landon Donovan caricaturized like Captain America in the announcement. The image is akin to a Marvel comic with Donovan sporting a Captain America-like suit with the American flag and the US Men's National Team badge on a shield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Time Does the Dragon Ball Z Crossover Start in Fortnite?
Fortnite's highly anticipated Dragon Ball Z crossover is kicking off Aug.16. But what time does the action start?. After plenty of rumors, leaks, and fanfare, Dragon Ball characters are finally heading to Fortnite. Arguably one of the most anticipated collaborations in Fortnite's history, fans are anxiously waiting to see just what's going to be in store. Thanks to some previous leaks, we can assume that characters Goku and Vegeta will be included as skins, with Beerus, God of Destruction hinted as being the third character in the roster. An unrevealed fourth character is also set to get a skin. Leakers have hinted that this will be a female character — likely Bulma.
Warzone 2 Launch Date Leaked
As with any leak, take this with a grain of salt. Warzone 2 is set to be a massive improvement from the first game and could be delayed in order to make sure everything is running smoothly. Modern Warfare 2 is also set to have a DMZ mode which will...
New Apex Exploit Turns Vantage into a Mobile Heat Shield
Exploiting Vantage's companion Echo can create a mobile heat shield. Vantage was introduced as the latest character in Apex Legends. Vantage released with Season 14, and has completely become a fan favorite. Vantage's kit includes many abilities, including Spotter's Lens and Sniper Mark. These abilities allow Vantage to pinpoint enemies...
Apex Legends Tops 510,000 in All-Time Steam Concurrent Player Count Peak
Less than 24 hours removed from the launch of its 14th season, Apex Legends broke its personal all-time highest concurrent player count record on Steam once again. After initially being released on PlayStation, Xbox and PC (via Origin) on Feb. 4, 2019, and coming to Steam on Nov. 4, 2020, Apex Legends continues to climb the ranks as one of the most popular titles of all time.
Guild Wars 2 Announces Twitch Drops
Guild Wars 2 has announced a round of Twitch Drops coming later this month.
'Fetching Store Info' Loop Bug is Locking Out Warzone Players Again
The "fetching store info" infinite loop issue has emerged once again in Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 4 Reloaded. Just as in any other game, topics pertaining to updates and game files are not a fun part of the Warzone experience, and it appears this is the latest issue pestering many players as of late.
JGOD on Warzone KBM Players: 'You're Just Asking for Frustrations'
Just as with most popular battle royales these days, the controller vs. keyboard and mouse debate has been somewhat of a polarizing topic among the Call of Duty: Warzone community. Being a title that CoD has traditionally been a controller-only shooter, the increasing support and integration of PC releases and...
Where is Kame House in Fortnite?
Dragon Ball's iconic Kame House out there somewhere on the Fortnite Battle Island. Here's where to find it. Players exploring the island now, especially now that the new Dragon Ball Z collaboration is up and running, might run into some familiar structures from the well-known anime and manga series. More specifically, Kame House.
Where to Find Bulma in Fortnite
Bulma joins the roster of familiar Dragon Ball characters in Fortnite in more ways than one. Here are all the different ways you can find her. What would a Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration be without the beloved Bulma? From her first appearance in the legendary anime and manga series as Goku's first friend, to her progression as a genius scientist and ultimately the wife of Vegeta and mother of Trunks. Bulma is as essential to the series as chests are to Fortnite, although probably not as widespread on the Island.
Mordhau is Coming to Consoles This Year
A new game is hitting the shelves for consoles this year. Mordhau, which was previously only available on PC, is making its way to all consoles.
CoD Streamer Gets Snipe Kills Using Just a Recorder
A clip has surfaced from TikTok showing a Call of Duty streamer using a recorder instead of a controller, and being quite good with it. There's been a growing rise of players challenging themselves to play and beat games using controllers that aren't really controllers. We've seen people playing Doom on a piano, beating Elden Ring on a dance mat, and now we've got a streamer getting snipe kills on a recorder.
How to Increase Faith in Cult of the Lamb
Cult of the Lamb players may be wondering how they can increase their Faith
When is Valorant Champions 2022?
Wondering when Valorant Champions 2022 is? Real along to find out more.
