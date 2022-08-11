Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
2nd suspect arrested, charged with murder in connection to Marion shooting
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators have arrested another suspect in connection to Saturday’s fatal shooting in a Marion neighborhood. 31-year-old Laddieann Denise Drake was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Drake has a $500,000 cash bond and a probation hold, and is being held in the Grant County Jail.
Plea deal for man accused of neglect case in dead toddler
Trevon Bishop, 25, pleaded guilty to neglecting his 1-year-old son on Oct. 22, 2020, the day the toddler died. His plea deal secured last week indicates he has accepted a 5-year sentence, with one year suspended that will be served on probation.
‘Bald eagle!’: Man accused of exposing himself to others while at Indiana circus
A man is accused of exposing himself during the Heritage Days Festival while yelling "bald eagle."
WANE-TV
Court docs: Convicted killer accused of setting fire to women’s shelter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman with a history of mental illness who once stabbed a man to death is now facing a felony arson charge in connection to a fire set at a local women’s shelter. Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged 62-year-old Shanda D....
WANE-TV
Court docs: DNA ties man to rape
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He claimed he had a taillight out and a warrant out for his arrest, so he needed to switch vehicles so he didn’t get stopped by the police. The man pulled his red truck with a cap over the bed in the back of a house in the area of St. Marys and Third streets, parked it next to a garage and he and the woman both got out.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Warrants issued for 2 Fort Wayne mothers charged with neglect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Fort Wayne women face neglect charges after Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) say they overdosed in their car with their children in the back seat. According to court records, it was back in May when Marquita Muff and Jennifer Deutsch were found passed out laying outside their car at the Napa Auto Parts at the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue.
13abc.com
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Parents of toddler who suffered severe burns from coffee facing charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The parents of a 2-year-old girl who suffered severe burns from spilled coffee are now facing felony charges for being slow to get her care, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors have formally charged 27-year-old Rachel Naomi Meade and...
WOWO News
Two mothers accused of neglect after overdose
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two mothers are accused of overdosing in their car while their children were inside. Marquita Muff and Jennifer Deutsch were found passed out next to their car at the Napa Auto Parts at South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue back in May according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man battered two boys with belt, one was kept locked in bedroom
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 27-year-old Fort Wayne man accused of battering two boys, at least one of whom was under the age of 14, multiple times with a belt is now facing felony charges. Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged Tajuan A. Hunt with a Level...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Two mothers OD’d after taking kids to TinCaps game, had a gun in the car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two women who overdosed on opiates while driving their kids home from a Fort Wayne TinCaps game this past May are facing felony charges of neglect of a dependent, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police officers and paramedics were called to...
WANE-TV
Police look for pickup that hit bicyclist
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities in LaGrange County have asked for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Monday. The crash around 5:15 a.m. on C.R. 675 West near C.R. 250 North, a mile east of Shipshewana, sent the woman to a hospital, according to a post from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
WOWO News
Monday Morning Shooting In Northeast Fort Wayne Leaves One Man Injured
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating into a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Shortly before 1:30 Monday Morning, Fort Wayne Police were called to the 1600 block of Reed Road. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and reported as being in life threatening condition. The victim could not provide any information as to who shot him. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app. This incident remains under investigation.
13abc.com
Deputies: Man shot for trespassing, assault
CECIL, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent one man to the hospital in Paulding County Saturday. It happened just before 8 am in the village of Cecil, which is about 5 miles north of the village of Paulding. According to a press release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old...
95.3 MNC
Goshen man arrested after testing with alcohol in system
Police in Goshen have arrested a man after a chase that they say tested with nearly three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system. It was just after 11 o’clock, Friday night, at Pike and Chicago, when police tried to pull over the suspect for alleged multiple traffic infractions.
westbendnews.net
Trespassing/Shooting Investigation in Emerald Township
Emerald Township – Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police investigating shooting on city’s east side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Reed Road around 1:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be shot.
Lima News
Lima man sentenced in Putnam County for impaired driving
OTTAWA — A 39-year-old Lima man was sentenced to three months in jail for an impaired driving conviction that resulted in him losing his vehicle in the Ottawa River. Joseph C. Skiba was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in the Putnam County Jail for an amended charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence by Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh. The judge suspended 90 days of the sentence and gave him credit for five days served. He was fined $1,000 with $625 suspended upon successful completion of probation and court costs. His license was suspended for two years as of Nov. 15, 2021 and he was placed on five years of community control. He was given driving privileges to work, counseling and the probation department. Skiba was ordered to report to the jail at 8 a.m. today.
WANE-TV
Police: Trespasser shot in Paulding believed to be on drugs
CECIL, Ohio (WANE) – A man who police were in the process of getting an arrest warrant for trespassed and was shot in a home in Paulding County on Saturday morning. He has since been released from the hospital. Police said they were called to a house for a...
