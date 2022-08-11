Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

Read full article on original website
Maimie
5d ago
this women has let power go to her head. there was nothing wrong with these photos and she needs to be reprimanded
Patricia Favreau
5d ago
A handful? How arrogant of you. Just because YOUR knowledge of them is lacking doesn't mean there aren't many black people who have made tremendous accomplishments
Dorothy Herrmann
5d ago
If what is deemed factual HIS story or HERS. Based on the information received here. It is absolutely appropriate for any age. She is wrong and he shouldn't resign. Maybe add another board with a collage of potus's, another all women of all races, To show what anyone can accomplish.
DeSantis announces 3 proposals aimed at Florida teacher recruitment, retention
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three initiatives aimed at recruiting and retaining teachers in Florida, which will be proposed during the next legislative session.
A Florida elementary school teacher resigned after a district employee took down posters of prominent Black figures like Harriett Tubman in his classroom, saying 'it was not age appropriate
Next to the pledge of allegiance, the teacher displayed historical Black figures like Martin Luther King, Jr., Harriet Tubman, and Colin Powell.
BET
Florida Teacher Quits After Posters Of Black Leaders Were Seized By School District Employee
A Florida teacher said he quit his new job at O.J. Semmes Elementary School in Pensacola on Tuesday (Aug. 9) after a school district employee allegedly removed pictures of Black leaders from his bulletin board. Michael James, 61, told the Pensacola News Journal that the images included depictions of Martin...
Teacher quits after Escambia Co. Schools staff take down his Black leaders posters
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County teacher Michael James has responded to an investigation that was held after he quit his job at O.J. Semmes Elementary School due to two Escambia County Public School employees pulling down photos of Black heroes in his classroom. On Thursday, the school board released a statement about the […]
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
Click10.com
School District: Florida teacher never objected after pictures of famous African-Americans were taken down
PENSACOLA, Fla. – A Florida school district is responding after a teacher quit when he said the district made him take down pictures of famous African-Americans from his classroom. In a statement, the Escambia County Public Schools district said that the teacher, Michael James, was never told he could...
School, Teacher Dispute Black Leaders Posters Being Removed From Classroom
According to the Pensacola News Journal, the posters featured many prominent Black individuals, such as former President Barack Obama and Martin Luther King Jr.
Florida teacher says he quit after the staff removed photos of Black leaders
A Florida elementary school teacher said he quit his job after another staff member removed his pictures depicting African American leaders. Michael James, who taught at O.J. Semmes Elementary School in Pensacola, said he had posted images on a bulletin board depicting civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman, scientist George Washington Carver and former Secretary of State Colin Powell.
Fla. Educators Reminded of New State Curriculum upon Return to School: Observing 'Victims of Communism Day'
As the school year commences in Florida, teachers are being briefed on statewide curriculum changes and updated academic schedules based on the new law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in May. The law establishes Nov. 7 as "Victims of Communism Day" in an effort to honor "the people that have fallen...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22
The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
KSLA
Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana announces 40 Under Forty Class of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year’s 40 Under Forty list from the Young Professionals Initiative (YPI) of Northwest Louisiana is out. “We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen, YPI executive committee chair and vice president of external relations for United Way of Northwest Louisiana. “These honorees bring bold, fresh, and innovative perspectives to their fields, setting the bar for community engagement and activism.”
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy
‘This is the sad reality of Ron DeSantis’ Florida.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on...
TODAY.com
Kindergartner in Louisiana allegedly forced out of school because her parents are a same-sex couple
A married same-sex couple in Louisiana was allegedly told their newly adopted daughter could not attend kindergarten at a religious school because of their “lifestyle choices.”. Emily and Jennie Parker said they learned on Saturday they needed to find a new school for their 5-year-old daughter, Zoey, because their...
