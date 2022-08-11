ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

By Alexandra Schonfeld
People
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 786

Maimie
5d ago

this women has let power go to her head. there was nothing wrong with these photos and she needs to be reprimanded

Reply(52)
269
Patricia Favreau
5d ago

A handful? How arrogant of you. Just because YOUR knowledge of them is lacking doesn't mean there aren't many black people who have made tremendous accomplishments

Reply(1)
72
Dorothy Herrmann
5d ago

If what is deemed factual HIS story or HERS. Based on the information received here. It is absolutely appropriate for any age. She is wrong and he shouldn't resign. Maybe add another board with a collage of potus's, another all women of all races, To show what anyone can accomplish.

Reply
44
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Escambia County, FL
Government
Escambia County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Education
Escambia County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

Florida teacher says he quit after the staff removed photos of Black leaders

A Florida elementary school teacher said he quit his job after another staff member removed his pictures depicting African American leaders. Michael James, who taught at O.J. Semmes Elementary School in Pensacola, said he had posted images on a bulletin board depicting civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman, scientist George Washington Carver and former Secretary of State Colin Powell.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Powell
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
George Washington
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fla#Black American#African Americans#Elementary School#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#The Pensacola Journal
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22

The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
FLORIDA STATE
KSLA

Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana announces 40 Under Forty Class of 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year’s 40 Under Forty list from the Young Professionals Initiative (YPI) of Northwest Louisiana is out. “We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen, YPI executive committee chair and vice president of external relations for United Way of Northwest Louisiana. “These honorees bring bold, fresh, and innovative perspectives to their fields, setting the bar for community engagement and activism.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
WJLA

Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year

WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy