ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Founder of Lexi’s Voice speaking at The Rotary Club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The founder of Lexi’s Voice, a nonprofit organization founded to help young people heal from and overcome trauma, is speaking at The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne on Monday. The Rotary Club meets at noon every week. Priest will be speaking at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Grabill to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for downtown renovations

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Town of Grabill and the NewAllen Alliance (NAA) announced Tuesday a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Sept. 1 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the town’s Downtown Streetscape Project and façade improvements at the Country Shoppes of Grabill. These projects...
GRABILL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Allen County, IN
Education
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Education
County
Allen County, IN
WANE-TV

Southeast FW housing, Promenade expansion to receive millions in grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A handful of Fort Wayne projects are getting millions more in funding from new grants approved by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). It’s all a part of a new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development (READI) Initiative, geared toward supporting innovative projects. $18...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Winery coming to north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Sunshades coming to PNC Plaza off Main Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The outdoor seating and activity area next to Sweets on Main off Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne will soon have cover. Sunshade sails will be installed over the gathering area at PNC Plaza, Downtown Fort Wayne announced. The shades will be provided through a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Jones
WANE-TV

SHOP Waynedale! returns for another year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — SHOP Waynedale! returns in 2022 and begins on Monday, August 15. The event was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help local businesses. Camille Garrison from the SHOP Waynedale committee joined First News Sunday on August 14 to share more on how to get involved. You can watch that full interview at the top of this article.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Nacs
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash on North Clinton near the Coldwater Road split, southeast of Glenbrook Square mall. Details are limited, but a Fort Wayne police officer on the scene told WANE 15 it appeared the motorcycle...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Pence to speak at Allen County GOP dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Republican Party announced an upcoming fundraiser features a special guest. The annual Reagan Bean Dinner features former Vice President Mike Pence as the keynote speaker. “The Reagan Bean Dinner has particular significance this year as it will help ‘rally the troops’...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Animal shelter urges owners to vaccinate pets amid uptick in diseases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Humane Fort Wayne said they’ve seen an uptick in preventable diseases among pets in the community, and owners are encouraged to take action. The shelter is recommending pet owners reach out to their primary veterinarian to ensure animals are up-to-date on all recommended vaccines.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WANE-TV

Huguenard Road closure extended by one day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The stretch of Huguenard Road in Fort Wayne between Washington Center Road and Goshen Road closed to southbound traffic will remain closed for one day longer than anticipated. The closure, which began Monday, was expected to be completed on Wednesday, August 17 according to the Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Broadway at the Embassy brings top names to the stage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new Broadway at the Embassy season is around the corner. This year it’s headlined by a 9-time Tony Award-winning show. On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan: January 24, 2023. Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Tour: March 23, 2023. Jesus...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy