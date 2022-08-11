Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
High schoolers encouraged to apply for mayor’s Youth Engagement Council
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High school sophomores, juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply for Mayor Henry’s Youth Engagement Council. The council meets throughout the 2022-23 school year to serve the community in various ways. The members provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to...
WANE-TV
Islamic Center gives free school supplies to elementary, middle school students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A donation drive to benefit elementary and middle school students has been organized Sunday at the Islamic Center of Fort Wayne. A giveaway with school supplies and backpacks will be set up at the Islamic Center as a drive-up and pick-up for students and their parents starting at 3 p.m.
WANE-TV
Founder of Lexi’s Voice speaking at The Rotary Club
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The founder of Lexi’s Voice, a nonprofit organization founded to help young people heal from and overcome trauma, is speaking at The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne on Monday. The Rotary Club meets at noon every week. Priest will be speaking at the...
WANE-TV
Grabill to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for downtown renovations
GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Town of Grabill and the NewAllen Alliance (NAA) announced Tuesday a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Sept. 1 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the town’s Downtown Streetscape Project and façade improvements at the Country Shoppes of Grabill. These projects...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Southeast FW housing, Promenade expansion to receive millions in grants
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A handful of Fort Wayne projects are getting millions more in funding from new grants approved by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). It’s all a part of a new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development (READI) Initiative, geared toward supporting innovative projects. $18...
WANE-TV
DNR grant provides $100,000 to Maumee River for water quality improvements
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Monday 20 counties will receive grants totaling over $1.2 million through the DNR’s Lake and River Enhancement Program (LARE). The grants will fund projects that will improve seven lakes and 17 streams across Indiana, including...
WANE-TV
Winery coming to north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
WANE-TV
Sunshades coming to PNC Plaza off Main Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The outdoor seating and activity area next to Sweets on Main off Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne will soon have cover. Sunshade sails will be installed over the gathering area at PNC Plaza, Downtown Fort Wayne announced. The shades will be provided through a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
RELATED PEOPLE
WANE-TV
SHOP Waynedale! returns for another year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — SHOP Waynedale! returns in 2022 and begins on Monday, August 15. The event was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help local businesses. Camille Garrison from the SHOP Waynedale committee joined First News Sunday on August 14 to share more on how to get involved. You can watch that full interview at the top of this article.
WANE-TV
City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
WANE-TV
FW partners with Habitat for Humanity to invest $600,000 in 6 new homes on city’s south side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, the City of Fort Wayne announced Tuesday its Community Development Division will provide $600,000 for the construction of six new homes in Fort Wayne. The homes will range in size from 1,100 to...
WANE-TV
New homes and townhomes on Maplecrest Road add to county housing supply
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sometime next year, ground will break on new homes and townhomes on Maplecrest Road, a mile from busy commercial development that includes a Target, Walgreens, Burger King and a Casa Grille Italiano. While the area seems to be fully developed with housing additions lining...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash on North Clinton near the Coldwater Road split, southeast of Glenbrook Square mall. Details are limited, but a Fort Wayne police officer on the scene told WANE 15 it appeared the motorcycle...
WANE-TV
Pence to speak at Allen County GOP dinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Republican Party announced an upcoming fundraiser features a special guest. The annual Reagan Bean Dinner features former Vice President Mike Pence as the keynote speaker. “The Reagan Bean Dinner has particular significance this year as it will help ‘rally the troops’...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man battered two boys with belt, one was kept locked in bedroom
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 27-year-old Fort Wayne man accused of battering two boys, at least one of whom was under the age of 14, multiple times with a belt is now facing felony charges. Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged Tajuan A. Hunt with a Level...
WANE-TV
Animal shelter urges owners to vaccinate pets amid uptick in diseases
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Humane Fort Wayne said they’ve seen an uptick in preventable diseases among pets in the community, and owners are encouraged to take action. The shelter is recommending pet owners reach out to their primary veterinarian to ensure animals are up-to-date on all recommended vaccines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
‘Bald eagle!’: Man accused of exposing himself to others while at Heritage Days circus
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Hamilton man is accused of exposing himself to people walking by him at the Heritage Days Festival while repeatedly yelling “bald eagle,” according to Allen Superior Court documents. Police arrested 62-year-old David J. Koenig on a misdemeanor count of public nudity...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Two mothers OD’d after taking kids to TinCaps game, had a gun in the car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two women who overdosed on opiates while driving their kids home from a Fort Wayne TinCaps game this past May are facing felony charges of neglect of a dependent, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police officers and paramedics were called to...
WANE-TV
Huguenard Road closure extended by one day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The stretch of Huguenard Road in Fort Wayne between Washington Center Road and Goshen Road closed to southbound traffic will remain closed for one day longer than anticipated. The closure, which began Monday, was expected to be completed on Wednesday, August 17 according to the Fort...
WANE-TV
Broadway at the Embassy brings top names to the stage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new Broadway at the Embassy season is around the corner. This year it’s headlined by a 9-time Tony Award-winning show. On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan: January 24, 2023. Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Tour: March 23, 2023. Jesus...
Comments / 0