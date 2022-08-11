Read full article on original website
Related
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Facing Charges After Altercation With Multiple Officers
Delaware State Police have arrested 53-year-old Aaron Wharton of Millsboro after he assaulted officers during an investigation that occurred in Millsboro on Monday evening, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 15, 2022, at approximately 6:34 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on the...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Subject For Assaulting Several Officers
Delaware State Police have arrested 53-year-old Aaron Wharton of Millsboro, DE after he assaulted officers during an investigation that occurred in Millsboro on Monday evening. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 6:34 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 20000 block of Laurel Road regarding a complaint of criminal...
firststateupdate.com
Man Charged In July 2022 Shooting That Left One In critical Condition
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a July 31 shooting incident. On July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m., police located a 26-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. A subsequent investigation determined that the injury was the result of a shooting incident that took place in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Facing Assault, DUI Charges After Striking Trooper’s Vehicle
Delaware State Police arrested Jose Sanchez Tecuapacho, 38, of New Castle, on traffic charges after he rear-ended a State Police patrol vehicle, according to Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:10 p.m., troopers responded to I-495 southbound for a disabled vehicle that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Townsend Man Arrested for Aggravated Menacing After Pulling Gun on Royal Farms Clerk
NEWARK, DE – A Townsend man was arrested after he pulled a gun on a...
WMDT.com
Residence and vehicle damaged in weekend shooting
DOVER, Del. – An investigation is underway following a shooting in the Dover area Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the Unit Block of Village Drive for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers met with residents of the area and determined that no injuries resulted from the shooting, but that an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle were hit as a result of the gunfire.
Gunshot sounds played over speaker lead to shots fired call
A teen is now charged with assault in the incident. It is unclear if that teen is the one who played the gunshot sounds over the speaker.
WMDT.com
Overnight hit and run claims life of Del. man in Salisbury, investigation underway
SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police are searching for the vehicle and driver they say is believed to be involved in an early morning fatal hit and run crash. Video surveillance shows that the crash took place at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim, identified as 29-year-old Colin Lin of Lewes, was operating an Apollo motorized scooter and was trying to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 from a center median crossover near Oliphant Street. Investigators say they believe that Lin was traveling into lane number three where he was hit by a commercial vehicle in a bobtail configuration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEL 1150AM
19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting
Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
19-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Sunday at approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This is...
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Work Release Offender Walks Away from Sussex Community Corrections Center, Caught After Brief Search
An offender is back in custody after walking away from the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown. According to a spokesperson with the Delaware Department of Correction, the offender had been allowed out on work release. He was caught early this morning (Monday) after a brief search in the Georgetown...
WBOC
Two Injured in Crash in Rehoboth Beach Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities say two people were injured following a Monday evening crash on Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 6:30 p.m., it was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delaware scooter rider killed in hit-and-run in Salisbury
Police are asking the public to help find a driver who fled the scene after striking and killing a Delaware man on an electric scooter in Salisbury overnight.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT
New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition. (Wilmington, DE 19810) Yesterday (August 13, 2022), New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Investigating
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 2:29 a.m. in the 900 block of Linden Street. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
fox29.com
Officials: 78-year-old motorcyclist critical after Wilmington hit-and-run; driver sought
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police in New Castle County are asking for help identifying a hit-and-run suspect. Officials say New Castle County police were called to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive, in Wilmington, Saturday, for a reported accident. A 78-year-old, riding a motorcycle, was heading south on Carpenter Station...
Wanted Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on drug charges. On August 4 at approximately 5:38 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 100 block of North Jackson Street when they attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Domere Robinson. Robinson fled from police but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered 14 MDMA pills and 14 Oxycodone pills. Robinson was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck In Newark Monday Morning
Newark Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that was struck early Monday. Just before 6:00, this morning rescue crews from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder along with New Castle County Paramedics were dispatched to Christiana Parkway at Route 896 in Newark for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
WGMD Radio
Man Dead, Woman Badly Burned in Wicomico Co. Fire
A man has died in a residential fire in the Salisbury area. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, Parsonsburg Volunteer firefighters and members of other departments responded to a blaze in a one-story, single-family dwelling in the 3,200-block of Johnson Road late Monday afternoon. A female occupant escaped from the home but suffered significant burns. She was flown to Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore for treatment.
firststateupdate.com
Rider In Critical Condition After Saturday Morning Motorcycle Crash
Delaware State Police (DSP) is investigating a motorcycle crash that left the rider in critical condition. At approximately 1:36 a.m. the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) and the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company (AHH&L) of Newark were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ogletown Road, in Newark for the report of a motorcyclist injured, according to NCCEMS S/Sergeant Abigail Haas.
Comments / 2