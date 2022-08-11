ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

firststateupdate.com

Police: Man Facing Charges After Altercation With Multiple Officers

Delaware State Police have arrested 53-year-old Aaron Wharton of Millsboro after he assaulted officers during an investigation that occurred in Millsboro on Monday evening, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 15, 2022, at approximately 6:34 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on the...
MILLSBORO, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject For Assaulting Several Officers

Delaware State Police have arrested 53-year-old Aaron Wharton of Millsboro, DE after he assaulted officers during an investigation that occurred in Millsboro on Monday evening. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 6:34 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 20000 block of Laurel Road regarding a complaint of criminal...
MILLSBORO, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Charged In July 2022 Shooting That Left One In critical Condition

A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a July 31 shooting incident. On July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m., police located a 26-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. A subsequent investigation determined that the injury was the result of a shooting incident that took place in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Man Facing Assault, DUI Charges After Striking Trooper’s Vehicle

Delaware State Police arrested Jose Sanchez Tecuapacho, 38, of New Castle, on traffic charges after he rear-ended a State Police patrol vehicle, according to Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:10 p.m., troopers responded to I-495 southbound for a disabled vehicle that...
NEW CASTLE, DE
WMDT.com

Residence and vehicle damaged in weekend shooting

DOVER, Del. – An investigation is underway following a shooting in the Dover area Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the Unit Block of Village Drive for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers met with residents of the area and determined that no injuries resulted from the shooting, but that an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle were hit as a result of the gunfire.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Overnight hit and run claims life of Del. man in Salisbury, investigation underway

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police are searching for the vehicle and driver they say is believed to be involved in an early morning fatal hit and run crash. Video surveillance shows that the crash took place at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim, identified as 29-year-old Colin Lin of Lewes, was operating an Apollo motorized scooter and was trying to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 from a center median crossover near Oliphant Street. Investigators say they believe that Lin was traveling into lane number three where he was hit by a commercial vehicle in a bobtail configuration.
SALISBURY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting

Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

19-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Sunday at approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This is...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Two Injured in Crash in Rehoboth Beach Crash

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities say two people were injured following a Monday evening crash on Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 6:30 p.m., it was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT

New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition. (Wilmington, DE 19810) Yesterday (August 13, 2022), New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
MyChesCo

16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Investigating

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 2:29 a.m. in the 900 block of Linden Street. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wanted Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on drug charges. On August 4 at approximately 5:38 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 100 block of North Jackson Street when they attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Domere Robinson. Robinson fled from police but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered 14 MDMA pills and 14 Oxycodone pills. Robinson was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck In Newark Monday Morning

Newark Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that was struck early Monday. Just before 6:00, this morning rescue crews from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder along with New Castle County Paramedics were dispatched to Christiana Parkway at Route 896 in Newark for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
NEWARK, DE
WGMD Radio

Man Dead, Woman Badly Burned in Wicomico Co. Fire

A man has died in a residential fire in the Salisbury area. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, Parsonsburg Volunteer firefighters and members of other departments responded to a blaze in a one-story, single-family dwelling in the 3,200-block of Johnson Road late Monday afternoon. A female occupant escaped from the home but suffered significant burns. She was flown to Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore for treatment.
SALISBURY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Rider In Critical Condition After Saturday Morning Motorcycle Crash

Delaware State Police (DSP) is investigating a motorcycle crash that left the rider in critical condition. At approximately 1:36 a.m. the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) and the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company (AHH&L) of Newark were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ogletown Road, in Newark for the report of a motorcyclist injured, according to NCCEMS S/Sergeant Abigail Haas.
NEWARK, DE

