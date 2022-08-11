ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
Mesabi Tribune

New Cheever Field is coming along nicely

HIBBING — Except for a brief moment in the late 1980s and early 1990s when the new edition of the high school was being built, the Hibbing High School football team has called Cheever Field home. But the field was becoming decrepit due to various issues and something needed to be done. When the 2021 football season started, the field was ready for a remodeling, so the Bluejackets had to...
HIBBING, MN
The Associated Press

Braves call up RHP Tarnok, INF Goins before game vs Mets

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves juggled their roster before Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets, calling up pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok and selecting infielder Ryan Goins to the major league roster, Tarnok gives the Braves a fresh arm with the team in the midst of playing 14 games in 13 days. Atlanta trailed the NL East-leading Mets by 4 1/2 games. It was a tough blow for left-hander Danny Young, who pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in his Atlanta debut Monday night. He was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett after the 13-1 victory and designated for assignment so the Braves could call up a much-needed backup infielder. The 34-year-old Goins last played in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox in 2020. His best season in the majors came with Toronto in 2017, when he hadnine homers and 62 RBIs.
ATLANTA, GA

