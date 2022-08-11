ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves juggled their roster before Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets, calling up pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok and selecting infielder Ryan Goins to the major league roster, Tarnok gives the Braves a fresh arm with the team in the midst of playing 14 games in 13 days. Atlanta trailed the NL East-leading Mets by 4 1/2 games. It was a tough blow for left-hander Danny Young, who pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in his Atlanta debut Monday night. He was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett after the 13-1 victory and designated for assignment so the Braves could call up a much-needed backup infielder. The 34-year-old Goins last played in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox in 2020. His best season in the majors came with Toronto in 2017, when he hadnine homers and 62 RBIs.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 56 MINUTES AGO