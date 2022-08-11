Read full article on original website
WESH
Students, teachers head back to school in Volusia County
A total of 63,000 students and 8,000 or so teachers and staff are back in the classroom Monday in Volusia County. The district superintendent was there bright and early to greet bus drivers for the students who ride. Drivers and attendants, some 270 strong, spent time in the early hours...
WESH
Officials test Altamonte Springs water for polio
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — What is in the water can be a harbinger of problems. While polio is not considered a threat, the city manager of Altamonte Springs says they’re going to at least be ready to test for it. Altamonte Springs has been a leader in testing...
WESH
Seminole County middle school student accused of kneeing deputy in groin arrested
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says a middle school student was arrested Friday. A school resource deputy responded at Greenwood Lakes Middle School at approximately 4:09 p.m. on Lake Park Drive in Lake Mary. The dean of Greenwood Lakes Middle School asked for help with...
WESH
Body camera video shows DUI arrest of Orange County sheriff's son
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Body camera video from the night Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son Chase was arrested for DUI has been released. According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Chase Mina was found asleep at the wheel on the side of a Winter Garden road Saturday night. An...
WESH
3 firefighters hurt when firetruck crashes in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — Multiple firefighters have been injured in a crash in Brevard County. Officials say it happened Monday morning in the area of US-1 and Burkholm Road in Mims. The firetruck was returning from a call when it was hit by a pickup truck. FHP investigators say the...
WESH
Wekiva Parkway project set to open new road for drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As early as Monday morning, drivers could have a new road to use during the morning commute. Another section of the Wekiva Parkway should be ready as early as 5 a.m. Orange barrels block the left side entrance ramp to the Wekiva Parkway heading out...
WESH
Daytona Beach man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in custody
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach have found a wanted suspect after a woman was accidentally shot and killed Tuesday just before noon. Chad Keene, 37, was found in the passenger seat of a car driving down Nova Road at US-1 in Ormond Beach around 5:30 p.m.
WESH
43-year-old man dies in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after a Volusia County crash Sunday evening, Florida Highway Patrols says. Around 6:33 p.m., the driver's vehicle crashed on U.S Highway 1 and Harbor Road. The 43-year-old from Daytona Beach was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer north of Harbor Road when the vehicle...
WESH
81-year-old man shot by Clermont police dies
CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont police said an81-year-old man accused of shooting at medics died Saturday from a gunshot wound he suffered on Aug. 5 when police returned fire. The man was identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. His family was notified and a complete medical examiner's report is...
Man dies after crashing into trees in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 43-year-old man has died after a crash on U.S. Highway 1 Sunday. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in Volusia County. According to a news release, the driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 on South Ridgewood Avenue north of Harbor Road.
WESH
Seminole County Animal Services program aims to socialize dogs waiting to be adopted
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local animal shelters work hard to get animals adopted and into homes. But the reality is way too many dogs spend far too long in cages waiting. A program intends to send dogs out on field trips to make them more likely to be adopted for good.
WESH
1 person dies after Brevard County crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Cocoa Police Department, a deadly crash occurred on Sunday. The crash happened on US-1 North at King Street Sunday morning in Cocoa. Police say one person was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Information about the victim of the...
WESH
Iconic Old Spanish Sugar Mill sees outpouring of support amid closure
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. — Loads of people have been showing up day after day to make their own pancakes at the treasured restaurant that's been known as the Old Spanish Sugar Mill in De Leon Springs after word spread that the original vendor would have to close up shop.
WESH
Volusia County woman killed in head-on crash, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman was killed after a head-on collision late Saturday night, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on State Road 44 near Taganana Drive when a Kia Optima traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the divided highway collided with aToyota Sienna minivan.
WESH
'We have demands': Caravan mobilizes Black voters in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A push to boost the number of African American voters brought a nearly 100-car caravan to the polls in Orange County Sunday. After church service, local pastors and community leaders mobilized their congregations to make their voices heard in early voting. "We have demands, we...
WESH
Osceola County man adopts one of the many dogs he says owners dump near his home
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Rick Brumby said pet owners who are no longer able to take care of their cats and dogs have been dumping them along the roadway near his property. He said it happened again this past weekend. There are a variety of resources for different situations,...
WESH
Vehicle becomes engulfed in flames in Volusia County, fire officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters were on the scene of a vehicle fire in Volusia County on Sunday afternoon. The fire happened on I-95 South near mile marker 232, and at the scene, the vehicle was consumed by thick clouds of black smoke along with flames. According to the...
WESH
Sentencing begins for man who killed Lake County deputy in 2005
The sentencing trial has begun for the man who killed a Lake County deputy back in 2005. Jason Wheeler was sentenced to death but it wasn't unanimous. And in 2016, the Supreme Court ruled it must be, so a new sentencing trial is taking place. Wheeler killed Deputy Wayne Koester...
WESH
Loved ones of man shot, killed in Orange County host vigil
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends of an Orange County man found shot to death earlier this week gathered together tonight to honor his life. The vigil was held at the intersection in Pine Hills where 23-year-old Dean Mitchell was shot. "A lot of times these things happen...
WESH
Drug dealer arrested after offering to sell Flagler County commissioner cocaine, sheriff says
An accused drug dealer has been arrested after Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins received a random text offering to sell him cocaine. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Mullins reached out to deputies after he received a text from someone offering to sell him an "eight ball" of cocaine.
