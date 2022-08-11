ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

WESH

Students, teachers head back to school in Volusia County

A total of 63,000 students and 8,000 or so teachers and staff are back in the classroom Monday in Volusia County. The district superintendent was there bright and early to greet bus drivers for the students who ride. Drivers and attendants, some 270 strong, spent time in the early hours...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials test Altamonte Springs water for polio

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — What is in the water can be a harbinger of problems. While polio is not considered a threat, the city manager of Altamonte Springs says they’re going to at least be ready to test for it. Altamonte Springs has been a leader in testing...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
WESH

Wekiva Parkway project set to open new road for drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As early as Monday morning, drivers could have a new road to use during the morning commute. Another section of the Wekiva Parkway should be ready as early as 5 a.m. Orange barrels block the left side entrance ramp to the Wekiva Parkway heading out...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

43-year-old man dies in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after a Volusia County crash Sunday evening, Florida Highway Patrols says. Around 6:33 p.m., the driver's vehicle crashed on U.S Highway 1 and Harbor Road. The 43-year-old from Daytona Beach was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer north of Harbor Road when the vehicle...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

81-year-old man shot by Clermont police dies

CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont police said an81-year-old man accused of shooting at medics died Saturday from a gunshot wound he suffered on Aug. 5 when police returned fire. The man was identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. His family was notified and a complete medical examiner's report is...
CLERMONT, FL
WESH

1 person dies after Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Cocoa Police Department, a deadly crash occurred on Sunday. The crash happened on US-1 North at King Street Sunday morning in Cocoa. Police say one person was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Information about the victim of the...
COCOA, FL
WESH

Volusia County woman killed in head-on crash, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman was killed after a head-on collision late Saturday night, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on State Road 44 near Taganana Drive when a Kia Optima traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the divided highway collided with aToyota Sienna minivan.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Loved ones of man shot, killed in Orange County host vigil

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends of an Orange County man found shot to death earlier this week gathered together tonight to honor his life. The vigil was held at the intersection in Pine Hills where 23-year-old Dean Mitchell was shot. "A lot of times these things happen...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

