What’s up with Ohio State football’s JK Johnson, Jordan Hancock and Cam Brown? Buckeyes preseason camp

Larry Johnson feels Ohio State football’s defensive line room has found its Alpha Dog
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has developed a reputation for producing elite defensive linemen ever since Larry Johnson showed up in 2014. Johnson’s responsible for the development of both Joey and Nick Bosa, along with Chase Young, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019. That caliber of talent has been missing the last two seasons, but based on the depth the 2022 roster has, Johnson feels we could see that type of guy return.
How does Evan Pryor’s injury impact Ohio State football’s running backs depth in 2022?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s running back room took a hit to its depth for the 2022 season after Evan Pryor suffered a knee injury in practice. Without the former top 100 running back, the Buckeyes are left with three scholarship players in the room. TreVeyon Henderson returns as the incumbent starter and one of the nation’s best running backs after a stellar freshman season. Miyan Williams is behind him, having already outplayed his recruiting ranking. Pryor was expected to compete with Williams for the No. 2 job, but the injury means the role will be Williams’ outright.
How are Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Jack Sawyer and Palaie Gaoteote IV progressing at Ohio State football’s Jack position?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the exception of an occasional stand-up pass rusher, Larry Johnson built his menacing Ohio State football defensive fronts with a standard four down lineman approach. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles brought with him a new wrinkle for that front — a hybrid defensive end/linebacker position...
How Mitch Rossi’s Rose Bowl moment predicted his Ohio State football future
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The offensive fireworks of Ohio State football’s Rose Bowl triumph overshadowed Mitch Rossi’s coming out party. It lasted all of one play, really, but it helped lead to a much bigger celebration. With the Buckeyes still trailing Utah by a touchdown three minutes in...
What Evan Pryor’s injury means for Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams and the 2022 backfield
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Evan Pryor came to Ohio State football with a long-term plan in mind, and that plan remains attainable despite the interruption of a season-ending knee injury. Of the two backs in OSU’s 2021 signing class, TreVeyon Henderson came in game-ready. Pryor needed to grow physically and...
Ohio State AP voting, run game, captains, and tight ends: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Tuesday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Nathan Baird are running through a lot about Ohio State football, and a little about life:. 2:00 -- The AP poll, and where Nathan voted the Buckeyes, and what voting is like. 17:19 -- Kam Babb picked to wear...
Cade Stover, Gee Scott Jr. rave about Ohio State football’s defense following Saturday scrimmage
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football held its first scrimmage as part of fall camp on Saturday giving its two sides of the ball a first chance to be full-go against one another. The Buckeyes’ offense has plenty of returning weapons, suggesting that production won’t be a problem even if...
Why Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson’s retirement plans remain ‘way away from here’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When you are entering your 49th season at some level of coaching, retirement questions will come up. Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson surely understands that, but he sure doesn’t sound like a guy who wants to keep answering them. When the Buckeyes turned...
Ohio State football’s C.J. Hicks loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The expectations are high for what C.J. Hicks’ Ohio State football career may look like, and he took the first step in that direction. The freshman linebacker became the latest player to lose his black stripe, making him an “official Buckeye,” joining linebacker Chip Trayanum and cornerback Jyaire Brown. Overall he’s the sixth player to do so, with three accomplishing that feat in the spring.
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s preseason ballot? College rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Are we headed for another Ohio State football vs. Alabama showdown for the national championship?. The last one did not go well for the Buckeyes, obviously. Barring another pandemic-decimated roster, this squad looks better prepared to face off with what should again be an outrageously talented team in Tuscaloosa.
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star DB, commits to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is beginning to regain some momentum on the recruiting trail, adding its second commit of the month in four-star safety Jayden Bonsu of St. Peter’s Prep in New Jersey. The nation’s No. 259 player and No. 22 safety chose the Buckeyes over 18...
Traveling to Columbus for Ohio State football game? 10 top-rated VRBO lodging near Ohio Stadium 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- If you’re going to Columbus for an Ohio State football game why not make a full weekend of it. The city has plenty of VRBO rental stays with reasonable overnight rates for a couple or a couple of friends. You can park at your lodging rental, then walk or Uber to local nightlife with no concern about drinking and driving or looking for parking at area hotspots. On game day, walk or Uber to avoid traffic around Ohio Stadium.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says he ‘encouraged’ passage of HB6 but ‘wasn’t involved in the legislative process’
DELAWARE, Ohio—Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said Monday that he “wasn’t involved in the legislative process” of passing House Bill 6 in 2019, even though text messages from ex-FirstEnergy executives stated that the Columbus Republican was pushing for policy changes to the now-scandal-tainted energy law. “I encouraged...
