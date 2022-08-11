What’s up with Ohio State football’s JK Johnson, Jordan Hancock and Cam Brown? Buckeyes preseason camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s running back room took a hit to its depth for the 2022 season after Evan Pryor suffered a knee injury in practice. Without the former top 100 running back, the Buckeyes are left with three scholarship players in the room. TreVeyon Henderson returns as the incumbent starter and one of the nation’s best running backs after a stellar freshman season. Miyan Williams is behind him, having already outplayed his recruiting ranking. Pryor was expected to compete with Williams for the No. 2 job, but the injury means the role will be Williams’ outright.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO