What’s the most interesting thing about Ohio State football’s offense after seven practices?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- If you’re going to Columbus for an Ohio State football game why not make a full weekend of it. The city has plenty of VRBO rental stays with reasonable overnight rates for a couple or a couple of friends. You can park at your lodging rental, then walk or Uber to local nightlife with no concern about drinking and driving or looking for parking at area hotspots. On game day, walk or Uber to avoid traffic around Ohio Stadium.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO