Guest
5d ago
Well good ol Indiana where abortion is illegal but will end her life and take her off of life support hmm the irony only care about a fetus until it is born then they don’t care
Blaze WW4207
5d ago
there was another that was brain dead to. His dad held up the hospital as even family gave up hope. He woke up just before the stand off ended.
Angel Patrick
5d ago
Father God, hear this Mother's plea. Restore the function of this child's brain. Perform a miracle that Only you can do! Lord this Mother's nerds to hear a word from you. Father wrap your arms around her. Comfort this mother's like Only You can. In Jesus Name. We Plead the Blood of Jesus is against Your. Amen & Amen🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
