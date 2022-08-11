ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
State
New York State
Ann Arbor, MI
Food & Drinks
Ann Arbor, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Ann Arbor, MI
Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Biscuits and gravy are a staple at Crowe’s Nest Café

NAPOLEON, MI – The Crowe’s Nest Café is a new place that all can feel welcome in. Husbands Dave and Tom Crowe-Garey of Jackson opened the new café in Napoleon Township three weeks ago. With more than 32 years of culinary experience, Dave has always wanted to open his own restaurant. After searching for the right fit, the pair love the space they have now next to the Napoleon Airport.
NAPOLEON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maynard Street
tigerdroppings.com

Detroit Style Pizza in BR

The only option I see online is Reginelli's. Is this the only place around here with Detroit Style?. Pizza Byronz has something similar they call square pizza. It’s quite good. This post was edited on 8/15 at 7:19 am. Army Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Aug 2007. 7725 posts.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

“BIG” fun happening in Ypsilanti

There’s a new fun center in town and the activities there are for the young, and young at heart. Best In Games, also known as B.I.G recently opened in Ypsilanti. The 74,000 sq foot center offers over a dozen attractions, including Axe Throwing, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars and much more. There’s a go-kart track with hills that go up and down and karts that reach up to 35mph. The mezzanine level offers a place for those 21+ called the “Candy Bar,” where craft cocktails are mixed up. There’s also Rocko’s Sports Bar And Grill, where guests can grab a quick bite between activities or catch a game on the big screen.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizza Party#Alcoholic Beverages#Beer#Block Party#Food Drink#New York Pizza Depot
WNDU

Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend

(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
The Week

6 desirable homes in Detroit

Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mix 95.7FM

Why is Howell, MI So Obsessed With Melon Ice Cream?

I was recently catching up with a friend of mine who grew up in the Howell area. We were talking about upcoming summer plans when she mentioned the Howell Melon Festival. Having grown up in southwest Michigan, I'm not too familiar with the Howell area and I've definitely never heard of the Melon Festival.
HOWELL, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Detroit man wins $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought at Southfield Meijer

A Detroit man was elated when he found out he won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball– 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the August 3 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer Store, located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield.
DETROIT, MI
thesalinepost.com

Husband and Father Dan Powers Worked in Corrections for 20 Years, Coached Football and Martial Arts

Dan Powers, age 67, of Saline, MI, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the University of Michigan Hospital. He was born on February 8, 1955, in Ypsilanti, MI, the son of David V. and Berneda F. “Faye” (Ward) Powers. Dan graduated from Ypsilanti High School. He went on to briefly serve in the United States Navy after high school. Dan was married to Nancy Powers for 36 years.
SALINE, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy