Joe Notfromhere
5d ago
The one in the middle looks like he is ready to go to prison the other 2 look like scared little girls.
CG Texas
5d ago
Their fathers must be very proud. Oh wait a minute. They don't even KNOW their fathers. Silly me. Never mind. 🥴
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after 15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A 15-year-old was reportedly shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston on Monday evening. According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 2900 block of Brewster Street near Liberty just about 5:20 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, police said they...
fox26houston.com
15-year-old teen gunned down in Houston's Fifth Ward, police searching for suspects
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old was killed in Houston's Fifth Ward on Monday evening. Officials said the shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Brewster Street, just after 6:15 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the teen shot in the torso. The...
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Suspect accused of shooting man after finding him sleeping inside car with woman he previously dated
HOUSTON – A suspect is on the run after shooting another man he found sleeping inside a car with a woman he previously dated, according to the Houston Police Department. Mario Quintanilla, 49, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting was reported around 8...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect involved in chase killed in crash in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect who was reportedly involved in a pursuit with officers from the Houston Police Department has died after a crash in northwest Houston Tuesday, authorities said. Police said they attempted to stop a driver that was suspected of driving while drunk around 1:22 a.m. in the...
2 men in critical condition following possible gang-related gunfight, police say
HOUSTON — Two men are in critical condition after a possible gang-related shootout, according to the Houston Police Department. The shootout happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Hillcroft Avenue near Bellaire Boulevard. Police said they don't know what led to the shooting, but that it...
cw39.com
2 men shot, in critical condition in possible gang shootout in southwest Houston, police said
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are in critical condition after what police call a possible gang shootout at a southwest Houston apartment complex early Tuesday morning, police said. Just before 2 a.m., Houston police officers were called to the parking lot of a complex on the 6600 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Woman’s ex-boyfriend fatally shoots man, injures bouncer outside of nightclub in Washington Corridor area, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a woman’s ex-boyfriend fatally shot a man and injured a bouncer outside of a nightclub in the Washington Corridor area Monday. Police were called to the 5000 block of Washington Avenue for reports of a...
Click2Houston.com
Final MS-13 member sentenced in deadly, gang-related, ambush shooting of 16-year-old, DA says
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – The last suspected MS-13 gang member believed to have been involved in the ambush murder of a 16-year-old back in 2016 has been sentenced, documents state. According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg’s office, Daniel Arturo Orellana, who was 20 at the time of...
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside popular nightclub, police say
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed, while two others were injured, following a shooting outside of a popular nightclub, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday outside of Heart on Washington Ave., near the Shepherd Drive intersection. Police said the victim...
Click2Houston.com
FIRST ON 2: Bond set at $100K for student charged with arson after starting fire ‘because he wanted to’ at UH lofts, court docs say
HOUSTON – A student from the University of Houston has been arrested for arson after intentionally starting a fire, prompting evacuations from university lofts Monday night, Captain Bret Collier with the UH Police Department said. A spokesperson from the university told KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers there was a fire...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed while sitting at stop sign in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 53-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed while sitting at a stop sign in east Harris County Sunday, deputies said. It happened in the 14500 block of Alderson around 9:10 p.m. According to Harris County sheriff’s deputies, a man and woman...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect accused of hitting man on scooter charged with intoxication manslaughter, authorities say
GALVESTON – A suspect is in custody after reportedly hitting and killing a man while the man was operating a scooter in Galveston on Sunday, according to police. Yordany Ferrer, 35, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. Police said his bond was denied. According to investigators, the crash occurred...
Click2Houston.com
Reward offered: Who killed Dashawn Celestine?
HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers in the death of their loved one who was shot and killed in mid-July. The family, in addition to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division, need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Dashawn Celestine.
Click2Houston.com
Conroe man sentenced for violently abducting 17-year-old ex from northwest Houston to Florida: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 24-year-old Conroe man will serve nearly 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend from northwest Houston, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday. Roaim Shams Shaikh pleaded guilty on April 19. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Shaikh to 131...
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Recognize this guy? Suspected thief, store employee fight over stolen pressure washers
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who fled the scene after stealing from a southwest Houston home improvement store and fighting with an employee who tried to stop him. According to police, on August 8 at around 1:30...
cw39.com
Final MS-13 gang member sentenced for fatal ambush of witness
HOUSTON (CW39) — Prosecutors said an MS-13 gang member pleaded guilty to murder for his role in a fatal shooting of a witness. The result means that all seven gang members involved in the death of a 16-year-old witness have been convicted and sentenced to prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Monday.
12newsnow.com
Man convicted in Houston mass murders won't be considered for medical parole, TDCJ says
HOUSTON — Families of the Houston mass murders from the 1970s no longer have to worry about the early release of the man convicted of killing them -- at least now right now. Elmer Wayne Henley is the only one involved in the murders who's still alive. Henley, now...
Click2Houston.com
1-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle at west Houston apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – A 1-year-old has died after police said the child was hit by a vehicle in west Houston Monday. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a 1-year-old that was accidentally hit by a vehicle at an apartment complex located at 2777 Woodland Park Dr. around 1:13 a.m.
KHOU
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a west Harris Co. apartment complex, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was flown to an area hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a west Harris County apartment complex on Saturday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 14906 Westpark Drive. The...
foxsanantonio.com
One man is shot dead after a fight erupted outside of a bowling alley
HOUSTON – A man is dead after an argument led to a shooting outside of a bowling alley, police say. Police were dispatched to Woodsage Drive and Bunker Hill Road at 1:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds...
