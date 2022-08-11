ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 17

Joe Notfromhere
5d ago

The one in the middle looks like he is ready to go to prison the other 2 look like scared little girls.

Reply
5
CG Texas
5d ago

Their fathers must be very proud. Oh wait a minute. They don't even KNOW their fathers. Silly me. Never mind. 🥴

Reply(6)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
North Houston, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Hpd#Houston Fire Department#The Hpd Homicide Division
Click2Houston.com

FIRST ON 2: Bond set at $100K for student charged with arson after starting fire ‘because he wanted to’ at UH lofts, court docs say

HOUSTON – A student from the University of Houston has been arrested for arson after intentionally starting a fire, prompting evacuations from university lofts Monday night, Captain Bret Collier with the UH Police Department said. A spokesperson from the university told KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers there was a fire...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

Reward offered: Who killed Dashawn Celestine?

HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers in the death of their loved one who was shot and killed in mid-July. The family, in addition to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division, need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Dashawn Celestine.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Final MS-13 gang member sentenced for fatal ambush of witness

HOUSTON (CW39) — Prosecutors said an MS-13 gang member pleaded guilty to murder for his role in a fatal shooting of a witness. The result means that all seven gang members involved in the death of a 16-year-old witness have been convicted and sentenced to prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Monday.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy