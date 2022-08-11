ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single-match tickets, scarf package now available

By Olivia Sneed, WVU Athletics
Single-match tickets for the West Virginia University men’s and women’s soccer 2022 home season are now available.

Fans can purchase tickets to any of the 17 regular-season men’s and women’s soccer matches by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU-GAME. All tickets are general admission.

When purchasing in advance online, tickets are $5 each, while tickets are $3 for groups of 10 or more. At the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium ticket window, tickets will be $7 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors and $3 for groups. The discounted online pricing will be available until kickoff on game day. Fans are encouraged to order tickets in advance online to avoid lines at stadium gates.

Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid student I.D.

WVU soccer scarf ticket packages also are now on sale. The scarf ticket package includes a scarf and 10 tickets to be used at any men’s or women’s soccer match during the 2022 regular season. Packages are just $35 and are available while supplies last. To order, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU-GAME. This year’s scarf design says, “Defend Dlesk” with the teams’ soccer crest on one side, with “Mountaineer Soccer” on the other.

The WVU men host eight home matches in 2022, the squad’s inaugural season as an affiliate member of the Sun Belt Conference. The No. 6-ranked Mountaineers are scheduled to square off against a pair of foes who qualified for the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The home slate begins on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. ET, as the men play host to Robert Morris. The complete men’s schedule can be found on WVUsports.com .

The women’s team hosts nine home matches this season, including four against Big 12 Conference opponents. WVU also is set to welcome a trio of opponents who qualified for the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers open competition at home on Thursday, Aug. 18, against first-time opponent Indiana. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m., at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The complete women’s schedule is available here .

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUMensSoccer and @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter.

