ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation

A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward with its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem, resisting an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extending the time it has to examine the allegations.Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, is under scrutiny from the state's Government Accountability Board for allegations that she misused the powers of her office by interfering in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license and flying on state-owned airplanes to political events. She has denied any wrongdoing.As attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg last year filed the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Government
City
Watertown, SD
Daily Montanan

Montana Supreme Court said masking in schools may serve legitimate, legal purpose

In a 5-0 decision, the Montana Supreme Court said that courts in Gallatin and Missoula counties were correct in refusing to issue an injunction that would have prohibited public schools in the state from COVID-19 masking requirements during the pandemic. The decision, issued Wednesday, was only limited to the issue of a temporary injunction, leaving […] The post Montana Supreme Court said masking in schools may serve legitimate, legal purpose appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Pierre#Osha#Pro Tec
US News and World Report

Judges Finds New Montana Election Law Unconstitutional

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana law that would have required people who turn 18 in the month before an election to vote in person — thus denying them the option to vote absentee — violates the state Constitution, a judge has ruled. District Court Judge Michael...
MONTANA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado to spar over discrimination case in Supreme Court

Colorado is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold its anti-discrimination law in the face of a challenge by a Christian web designer who does not want to create custom wedding websites for same-sex couples and claims the state law violates her right to free speech.In a brief filed Friday with the court, lawyers for the Colorado State Attorney's Office said Colorado's anti-discrimination law only requires that a business sell its goods or services to all members of the public and does not regulate speech."The Act addresses what a business does and not what it says. Any burden the Act...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Associated Press

Former NH Supreme Court judge shaped public defender system

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — James Duggan, who expanded access to justice from the bench of the New Hampshire Supreme Court and as founder of the state’s appellate office for indigent defendants, has died. He was 79. Duggan died Saturday at his home in Amherst after a period of declining health, according to his family. He was nominated for a seat on the state Supreme Court in 2001 by then-Gov. Jeanne Shaheen after a screening committee praised his “unusual combination of scholarliness and pragmatism” and ability to work “tirelessly, wisely and courageously for the people of New Hampshire.” When he retired in 2011, former Chief Justice Linda Dalianis called him the court’s “intellectual anchor” and praised his efforts to expand access to justice for citizens of limited means. That work began decades earlier when Duggan was recruited by his friend Paul Semple, the state’s first full-time public defender, to open an office in Manchester. He began teaching at what was then Franklin Pierce Law Center in Concord in 1977, helped expand the public defender’s office statewide and founded the Appellate Defender Office to represent those appealing their convictions to the state’s highest court.
CONCORD, NH
foodsafetynews.com

Massachusetts law on hold until Supreme Court decides California case

A Massachusetts law that would mangle the pork trade in New England is on hold until the Supreme Court decides the California Proposition 12 case. Like California, Massachusetts wants to impose its housing standards for pork on other states. California’s Prop 12 requires pork products imported from other states to meet its ban on gestation crates for roomier spaces.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy