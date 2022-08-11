Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
O/O for Schneider described as employee as appeals court kicks case back to lower court
(Editor’s note: Following discussions with Schneider, the original headline and article have been changed to emphasize that the final determination of the worker’s status will be at the lower court level.) In the midst of numerous battles regarding independent contractor status, a federal district court has sided with...
Washington Examiner
Twenty-two states sue Biden administration over transgender rule for school lunch program
Twenty-two states sued the Biden administration for requiring states participating in the federal school lunch program to include gender identity and sexual orientation as protected under the definition of "sex" in Title IX . The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, alleges...
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward with its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem, resisting an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extending the time it has to examine the allegations.Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, is under scrutiny from the state's Government Accountability Board for allegations that she misused the powers of her office by interfering in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license and flying on state-owned airplanes to political events. She has denied any wrongdoing.As attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg last year filed the...
Federal Judge Finds ‘Chalking Tires’ Is Unconstitutional, Orders City to Pay $1 Per Violation
A woman who fought her parking tickets in a class-action case all the way up to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit was vindicated by a lower court on Monday, which recognized the parking police practice of “chalking tires” as an unconstitutional “search” in violation of the Fourth Amendment.
Vox
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court handed down a brief, 5-4 decision that effectively places Drew Tipton, a Trump-appointed federal trial judge in Texas, in charge of many of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) decisions about which immigrants to target. The decision was largely along party lines, except that...
Judge’s ‘Unprecedented’ Ruling Ousting Prosecutor Over Light Plea Deal Is ‘Unconstitutional,’ Virginia’s Top Court Told
More than 60 former and current elected prosecutors asked Virginia’s highest court to find that a lower court judge threatened the separation of powers through his “unprecedented” decision to oust the commonwealth’s attorney for Loudoun County from a case over a lenient plea deal. In June,...
foodsafetynews.com
California’s Proposition 12 will be heard by Supreme Court on Oct. 11
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in National Pork Producers Council v Karen Ross on Oct. 11. The court on March 28 granted the writ of certiorari to officially put California Proposition 12 on its docket. That means at least four of the nine justices want to hear the...
Montana Supreme Court said masking in schools may serve legitimate, legal purpose
In a 5-0 decision, the Montana Supreme Court said that courts in Gallatin and Missoula counties were correct in refusing to issue an injunction that would have prohibited public schools in the state from COVID-19 masking requirements during the pandemic. The decision, issued Wednesday, was only limited to the issue of a temporary injunction, leaving […] The post Montana Supreme Court said masking in schools may serve legitimate, legal purpose appeared first on Daily Montanan.
US News and World Report
Judges Finds New Montana Election Law Unconstitutional
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana law that would have required people who turn 18 in the month before an election to vote in person — thus denying them the option to vote absentee — violates the state Constitution, a judge has ruled. District Court Judge Michael...
Nessel urges U.S. Supreme Court not to ‘weaken’ Voting Rights Act in Alabama redistricting case
Attorney General Dana Nessel said on Friday that she has joined a coalition of 21 Democratic attorneys general urging the U.S. Supreme Court “not to undo four decades of legal precedent that protects the voting power of minority communities.”. In a brief filed in Merrill v. Milligan, the attorneys...
Colorado to spar over discrimination case in Supreme Court
Colorado is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold its anti-discrimination law in the face of a challenge by a Christian web designer who does not want to create custom wedding websites for same-sex couples and claims the state law violates her right to free speech.In a brief filed Friday with the court, lawyers for the Colorado State Attorney's Office said Colorado's anti-discrimination law only requires that a business sell its goods or services to all members of the public and does not regulate speech."The Act addresses what a business does and not what it says. Any burden the Act...
thecentersquare.com
Final briefs filed as North Carolina Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments in school funding case
(The Center Square) — Parties in North Carolina's decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit have filed final briefs in the case ahead of oral arguments at the state Supreme Court scheduled for later this month. Friday was the deadline for briefs in the case, which centers on whether a trial...
In submarine secrets case, judge rejects plea agreement
District Judge Gina Groh said the sentencing options were “strikingly deficient."
Justice Kavanaugh’s Protege on D.C. Circuit Issues First Amendment Ruling in Favor of Federal Judicial Branch Agency Employees
A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., struck a blow for the First Amendment in a Tuesday opinion by a conservative judge — and noted protégé of Justice Brett Kavanaugh — appointed to two separate benches by former President Donald Trump. U.S. Circuit Judge Justin R....
Former NH Supreme Court judge shaped public defender system
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — James Duggan, who expanded access to justice from the bench of the New Hampshire Supreme Court and as founder of the state’s appellate office for indigent defendants, has died. He was 79. Duggan died Saturday at his home in Amherst after a period of declining health, according to his family. He was nominated for a seat on the state Supreme Court in 2001 by then-Gov. Jeanne Shaheen after a screening committee praised his “unusual combination of scholarliness and pragmatism” and ability to work “tirelessly, wisely and courageously for the people of New Hampshire.” When he retired in 2011, former Chief Justice Linda Dalianis called him the court’s “intellectual anchor” and praised his efforts to expand access to justice for citizens of limited means. That work began decades earlier when Duggan was recruited by his friend Paul Semple, the state’s first full-time public defender, to open an office in Manchester. He began teaching at what was then Franklin Pierce Law Center in Concord in 1977, helped expand the public defender’s office statewide and founded the Appellate Defender Office to represent those appealing their convictions to the state’s highest court.
foodsafetynews.com
Massachusetts law on hold until Supreme Court decides California case
A Massachusetts law that would mangle the pork trade in New England is on hold until the Supreme Court decides the California Proposition 12 case. Like California, Massachusetts wants to impose its housing standards for pork on other states. California’s Prop 12 requires pork products imported from other states to meet its ban on gestation crates for roomier spaces.
Montana Supreme Court blocks ballot referral changing how justices are elected
The Montana Supreme Court last week ruled that a ballot initiative seeking to change how its justices are elected will not go before voters this November, upholding a previous ruling by a state district court. The decision will keep House Bill 325, a legislative referendum that would ask voters whether...
U.S. consumer watchdog considers crackdown on collection of consumer information
WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. consumer watchdog agency said on Thursday that it will consider rules to better protect Americans' privacy and crack down on businesses that collect far-reaching personal information without consumers' full understanding.
LAW・
