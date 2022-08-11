Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State College
Strawberry Fields Bringing New Life to Former House of Care Property in State College
State College Borough Council on Monday unanimously accepted a proposal to transfer the former House of Care property to local nonprofit Strawberry Fields Inc. for use as supportive housing for homeless adults with mental health needs. House of Care operated a personal care home for extremely low-income individuals with serious...
State College
Chew Chew Bun Bakery Moving to Downtown State College
Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery is moving from the Nittany Mall to the heart of downtown State College. The bakery is relocating to 115 E. Beaver Ave. — the former home of Crust & Crumb — and plans to open by the end of August, according to previous information on its website.
State College
Smokey Axe Grille Brings ‘Craft Food for Craft Beer’ to Axemann Brewery
Axemann Brewery has found a new in-house food partner in The Smokey Axe Grille, and according to brewery owner Rod Stahl, it makes for the “perfect pairing.”. “The new slogan for the partnership is ‘Craft food for craft beer,’ and it really fits because the food he (chef Justin Leiter) makes are things you would see at a regular bar or restaurant, but he seems to put a little craft flair on whatever that is,” said Stahl.
State College
Penn State Football: Minnesota and Ohio State Games Pace Secondary Market Prices
Penn State football secondary market ticket prices are fairly modest inside of a month away from the Nittany Lions’ season opener against Purdue in West Lafayette and home opener against Ohio just a week later at Beaver Stadium. So far StubHub lists tickets as low as $30 to see...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College
Penn State Football: Defensive End Enters Transfer Portal
Penn State defensive end and former four-star prospect Ken Talley has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Multiple outlets first reported the news which Talley effectively confirmed on Twitter. Additionally, Penn State’s current roster no longer lists Talley as a member of the team. The freshman leaves before appearing in...
State College
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Open Unranked in AP Top 25
James Franklin and Penn State football will start the season unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 as the Nittany Lions fall four teams outside the rankings. The Nittany Lions are unranked to open the year for the first time since 2016, although Penn State has been unranked during two separate seasons over that same span.
Comments / 0