Chew Chew Bun Bakery Moving to Downtown State College

Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery is moving from the Nittany Mall to the heart of downtown State College. The bakery is relocating to 115 E. Beaver Ave. — the former home of Crust & Crumb — and plans to open by the end of August, according to previous information on its website.
Smokey Axe Grille Brings ‘Craft Food for Craft Beer’ to Axemann Brewery

Axemann Brewery has found a new in-house food partner in The Smokey Axe Grille, and according to brewery owner Rod Stahl, it makes for the “perfect pairing.”. “The new slogan for the partnership is ‘Craft food for craft beer,’ and it really fits because the food he (chef Justin Leiter) makes are things you would see at a regular bar or restaurant, but he seems to put a little craft flair on whatever that is,” said Stahl.
Penn State Football: Defensive End Enters Transfer Portal

Penn State defensive end and former four-star prospect Ken Talley has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Multiple outlets first reported the news which Talley effectively confirmed on Twitter. Additionally, Penn State’s current roster no longer lists Talley as a member of the team. The freshman leaves before appearing in...
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Open Unranked in AP Top 25

James Franklin and Penn State football will start the season unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 as the Nittany Lions fall four teams outside the rankings. The Nittany Lions are unranked to open the year for the first time since 2016, although Penn State has been unranked during two separate seasons over that same span.
