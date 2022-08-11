Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
spectrumnews1.com
Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers told he’s a target of the investigation into possible illegal election interference in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers told he’s a target of the investigation into possible illegal election interference in Georgia. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling
LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
spectrumnews1.com
Could the Inflation Reduction Act impact how much Wisconsinites pay for energy?
MADISON, Wis. — The Inflation Reduction Act headed to President Joe Biden's desk could change how Americans get energy. With a big piece of the legislative package focused on climate change, Wisconsin is likely to feel the effects of the austerity measures, given the state's reliance on coal and natural gas.
spectrumnews1.com
Shrewsbury Post 397 ready for semifinals at American Legion World Series
SHELBY, N.C. - The Shrewsbury Post 397 American Legion baseball team is the final four of the American Legion World Series. They are the first team from Massachusetts since 1978 to make it this far. The players aren’t just satisfied to make it to the semifinals of the World Series, as they say “we are not done yet”.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
spectrumnews1.com
Report finds emerging 'extreme heat belt' will impact more than 107M Americans by 2053
ANAHEIM, Calif. — First Street Foundation released their peer-reviewed extreme heat model, along with the implications highlighted in The Sixth National Risk Assessment: Hazardous Heat. The model highlights the local impacts of climate change by identifying the seven hottest days expected for any property this year and using that...
spectrumnews1.com
Testimony predicted 'havoc' could come to coal communities; help still needed for recovery efforts
LEXINGTON, Ky. — When Elaine Tanner, Letcher County resident and program director at environmental advocacy group Friends for Environmental Justice, testified before the United States House Committee on Natural Resources earlier this year, she made a prediction. What You Need To Know. Director of environmental group gave warning about...
spectrumnews1.com
New COVID-19 guidelines include no masks and testing requirements for Massachusetts schools this fall
WORCESTER, Mass. - Masks and COVID-19 testing will not be required in Massachusetts schools this fall. State education and public health leaders announced the changes in a memo Monday. Contact tracing and the test to stay programs are also no longer being provided by the state. The Department of Elementary...
spectrumnews1.com
Shrewsbury advances to the final four in the American Legion World Series
SHELBY, North Carolina -- Shrewsbury Legion Post 397 is advancing to the final four of the American Legion World Series. It's the first time since 1978 a team from Massachusetts has qualified. The locals will play in a semifinal game Monday evening at 7 p.m. at Keeter Stadium. Shrewsbury dropped...
spectrumnews1.com
Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?
Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
spectrumnews1.com
'Good stewards of the land': Wisconsin brothers fight invasive species on their 150-acre plot
MT. MORRIS, Wis. — It seems like a constant battle for the Hansen brothers. The Hansen brothers were recognized as Invader Crusaders. The brothers fight invasive species on a 150-acre plot. Most invasive species outperform native plants and animals. They have few natural predators. If left unchecked, invasives can...
spectrumnews1.com
Eastern Kentucky community works together to create a temporary bridge to cross
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — The mantra “Kentuckians helping Kentuckians” continues in the most flood-ravaged parts of the state. Many bridges have been destroyed, cutting off access to people’s homes. In Knott County, one man started working on a solution to help his neighbors get access to the main road.
spectrumnews1.com
UMass Memorial Health treats 10,000th patient at COVID treatment center
WORCESTER, Mass. - On August 15, staff at UMass Memorial Health treated their 10,000th patient since opening its COVID treatment center in July 2021. Dr. Sandeep Jubbal, medical director of the center, said this milestone shows the pandemic is not over yet. He said they are taking care of almost 40 patients daily, compared to the 80 to 100 they were caring for during the delta and omicron surges.
spectrumnews1.com
Higher score now required to pass MCAS and graduate high school, starting with Class of 2026
WORCESTER, Mass. - When the Class of 2026 enters high school this year, they'll be the first group of students who need to meet higher MCAS score requirements to graduate. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education voted in favor of the change Monday. "The current standard as it exists...
spectrumnews1.com
Spectrum News announces OHSAA Game of the Week television schedule
The 2022 OHSAA Game of the Week on Spectrum News 1 features several of the state’s top programs, all building toward the playoffs. Playoffs begin Oct. 28, and the state championships are Dec. 1-3 at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Here are the regular...
spectrumnews1.com
No more farmers markets? Countryside facing toughest financial outlook in 23 years
PENINSULA, Ohio — For nearly 25 years, Countryside has hosted farmers' markets across northeast Ohio, as just one of the agency’s programs that provide locally grown food while supporting Ohio farmers. Now, the nonprofit is struggling to the point of canceling markets and cutting programs, some that have...
