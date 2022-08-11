Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Man killed in 8th Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decody Stamps, 35, of Springfield, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident, Springfield Police say. Springfield police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. Police say when they arrived...
WAND TV
Coroner releases the identity of man shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in Springfield. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the 42-year-old Springfield man that was shot at a residence on North 8th Street in Springfield as Roosevelt Sims. Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Police...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Sunday night in Springfield. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Roosevelt Sims, 42 of Springfield. Sims was shot multiple times near North 8th and East Division Streets and was taken […]
capitolwolf.com
Homicide is Crime of the Week
Illinois State Police say the case has turned cold so they are asking Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers and the public for help in solving a 2015 murder. On October 15th of that year Olen Randall was found dead at a W. Adams Street residence in Petersburg. Randall’s death has been...
capitolwolf.com
Man arrested in homicide
A Springfield man has been arrested and charged with three counts of first degree murder in the shooting death of a man last night (Sun). Around 8:50 p.m. Springfield Police responded to the 1100 block of north 8th Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found the victim who...
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police released further details about a Sunday shooting that resulted in a man’s death. In a news release, officers said it happened around 9 p.m. near North 8th and East Division streets. When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers started […]
capitolwolf.com
Burglary arrest in Christian County
Video surveillance footage helped police in identifying two people in connection with a rash of vehicle thefts and break-ins that happened in Taylorville on June 9th. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says probable cause was found for burglary charges filed against 18 year old Drearion Neal of Springfield along with a juvenille.
Man dead after shooting, says Sangamon Co. coroner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a man died after being shot several times. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon stated a 42-year-old man was brought into the hospital from a Springfield house. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Monday. His identity has not yet been released. An autopsy was […]
WAND TV
Police investigate a shooting that left a man injured
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday night, according to police. Decatur Police said, around 10 p.m. Sunday a 40-year-old man showed to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said the victim was not cooperative with police. They have no...
Herald & Review
Police: Gang member said he carries gun because Decatur is 'dangerous'
DECATUR — Police report arresting an armed member of a street gang who told them he needed a gun because of “how dangerous it is in the city.”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Sirspartucas M. Saunders, 18, was arrested just after 12 a.m. July 25 after a brief car chase and foot pursuit.
Man dead in overnight Decatur shooting
Update at 2:07 p.m. on 8/14/2022 Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the victim as Arrion L. McClelland. An autopsy conducted on Sunday indicated that he died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head. Decatur Police are still investigating and are treating this as a homicide. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is […]
WAND TV
Police: Man shot, killed in early morning shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -A 24-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to police. Decatur Police said, on Sunday at 3:50 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of W. Wood Street for a report of someone shot. When police arrived they said they found a 24-year-old man...
Teen arrested after domestic violence situation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from has been arrested following a domestic violence situation early Sunday morning. Decatur Police received a report of the situation around 1 a.m. and dispatched officers to a house located near Calhoun and Main Streets. Inside, they found a 43-year-old woman with a head injury and immediately rendered medical […]
capitolwolf.com
Pedestrian killed by train
A 51-year-old pedestrian who was brought into HSHS St. John’s Hospital by EMS after being struck by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue in Springfield was pronounced dead in the emergency room around 11:30 Friday night. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning and the...
WAND TV
Family escapes house fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out to a house fire early Monday morning. Crews responded to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. at 4 a.m. Nothing was showing from the street, but once they opened the front door, they saw the house was filled with smoke.
Herald & Review
Broken Jesus statue in $6,000 trail of criminal damage, Decatur police report
DECATUR — Damage from the latest downtown Decatur vandalism rampage attributed to Travis C. Stewart includes a shattered Jesus statue and numerous smashed potted plants and windows for a total bill of more than $6,000, according to police. The statue, broken into three pieces, was on display outside St....
WAND TV
Coroner: Man hit, killed by train
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a deadly train verse pedestrian crash. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, a Darrell Hall, 51, died after he was hit by a train. Authorities said Hall was hit by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue Friday night. He...
Springfield man hit by train dies
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirms on August 13 a man died after being struck by a train. Around 11:25 p.m. a 51 year old man was pronounced dead in the Emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Officials report the man was walking on Percy Avenue and hit by […]
wmay.com
Springfield Man Gets 44 Years For 2016 Murder
A Springfield man has been sentenced to 44 years in prison for his role in a 2016 murder, even though he did not fire the fatal shot. Sangamon County prosecutors say Demarco Jones was a member of a Springfield street gang called the “SQAD,” and was the mastermind of a crime spree, including a botched robbery that resulted in the murder of 19-year-old Alaysia Bennett. Evidence at trial indicated that Jones gave the gun to shooter Devante Taylor and directed him to open fire on the vehicle where Bennett and several others were sitting.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Four Arrested On Meth Charges In Taylorville
Four people have been arrested in Taylorville following complaints from citizens concerning narcotic traffic. 26-year-old Faith Lozier, 61-year-old Donald Lozier, 32-year-old William Simmons, and Ruth Lozier were all arrested for various charges of methamphetamine delivery and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Other charges are expected to come. On...
