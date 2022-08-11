LAKE CHARLES, La. — A woman faces second-degree murder charges after deputies said she left her infant daughter in her small SUV for approximately five hours. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it had arrested Ivy L. Lee for the death of her baby. Deputies said in the news release that Lee flagged down an off-duty deputy and said her 6-month-old child was not breathing. Despite performing CPR and rushing the child to the hospital, the little girl was pronounced dead, deputies said.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO