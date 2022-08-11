Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
8/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Taylor Michele Bellard, 22, 1065 Woodland Hills, Moss Bluff — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; two counts drug possession; three counts prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; bicycle lamps and reflectors. Bond: $9,600. Cainen Trevaughn Leger, 24, 552 S. Joseph St., Welsh...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 15, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 15, 2022. Ivy Lynn Lee, 22, Oberlin: Mischief; second-degree murder; possession of a Schedule I drug. Edward Henry II, 25, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; no motor vehicle insurance; disturbing the peace. Courtlen Oshae Coleman, 25, Lake Charles: Burglary...
KPLC TV
Authorities investigating stabbing on N. Prater St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police department says it is currently investigating a stabbing on N. Prater St. The incident happened last night near the corner of N. Prater St. and Tousand St. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. This is a developing...
Louisiana mother charged with murder after 6-month-old left in car for hours
LAKE CHARLES, La. — A woman faces second-degree murder charges after deputies said she left her infant daughter in her small SUV for approximately five hours. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it had arrested Ivy L. Lee for the death of her baby. Deputies said in the news release that Lee flagged down an off-duty deputy and said her 6-month-old child was not breathing. Despite performing CPR and rushing the child to the hospital, the little girl was pronounced dead, deputies said.
KPLC TV
Suspect flees scene of shooting on 18th St.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School was placed under a precautionary lockdown Monday afternoon as Lake Charles police investigate an unrelated shooting around two blocks from the school. The lockdown was lifted shortly before 4 p.m. Deputies remained at the school as students were dismissed. The...
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet. The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.
VPSO Lieutenant booked with DWI after crash
State Police say the crash was minor and there were no injuries reported, but the deputy was impaired.
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Acadia Parish
Latashi Eddy, 40, was driving a car north on the highway at about 4:30 a.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a pick-up truck head-on, troopers say.
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home has been deemed a total loss following an overnight fire this morning, according to the Ward Six Fire Department. Firefighters from Ward 6 Engine 19, Unit 901, and 903 were dispatched to a fire on Coushatta Dr. around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Aug. 15, 2022.
Lake Charles American Press
Impairment, speed suspected in fatal crash
Suspected impairment, speed and lack of seat belt usage are all factors in a fatal early Sunday morning crash in Oberlin, authorities said. Louisiana State Police Troop D TFC Derek Senegal said the single-vehicle fatal crash occurred on Reeds Bridge Road west of U.S. 165 in Allen Parish and claimed the life of 36-year-old Edwin A. McDaniel of Oakdale.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.
Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly running over a police officer and dragging him approximately 100 feet, police say. Police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven recklessly in the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Lafayette around 1:20 a.m., said Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department. Police say the driver was Jaylin Terrel Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles.
Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash, Beauregard Parish
The Louisiana State Police (LSP) investigated a single-vehicle crash that killed one person in Beauregard Parish.
Injured officer identified; family asking for prayers
The family of Brian Rozas has approved the release of his name and photograph, and they are asking that the community pray for his recovery.
