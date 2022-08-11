ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

‘They were ready to explode’: Magnet fishers find military rockets in Georgia river

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXhyk_0hDXvAol00

FORT STEWART, Ga. — A pair of YouTubers known for their incredible magnet fishing catches found a bag full of military equipment and active rockets in a Georgia river but are also facing fines.

According to WSB-TV, Matt Jackson and Bryce Nachtwey travel around the country, throwing magnets into bodies of water and seeing what sticks.

In June, the pair found a Delta Air Lines duffle bag at the bottom of a river at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

The bag contained 86 military training rockets, dozens of 50-caliber rounds, an anti-tank tracer round, a flare and a Humvee communications system. The fishers called authorities, and the bomb squad responded.

“When they scanned them to see if they were all active, they were all 100% active. They were ready to explode. As a matter of fact, everything we found that day was active,” Jackson told WJCL.

The magnet fishers posted a video on Outdoor Weekly that has been viewed over 3.5 million times on their YouTube page.

The pair thought officials would be thankful for what they discovered. Instead, Fort Stewart issued tickets for not having a Fort Stewart permit, entering a closed area and for unauthorized use of a metal detector.

Fort Stewart issued a statement saying, in part, that what Jackson and Nachtwey did wasn’t allowed.

“All recreational metal detecting is prohibited on Fort Stewart and HAAF (electronic metal detector, magnet fishing, etc.),” according to a memo obtained by Savannah Morning News.

“Because Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield is an active training installation, ammunition of various sizes is fired here on a regular basis. There is always a potential unexploded ordnance can end up in the environment, to include rivers. The risk of unexploded ordnance being present throughout the training area, regardless of how it got there, is one reason why activities like magnet detecting is not allowed. The other reason is culture resources protection.” Kevin Marc Larson, chief of public communications for Fort Stewart, told Savannah Morning News.

The warden issued three tickets totaling $340 for magnet fishing at Fort Stewart, entering a closed area and not having Fort Stewart permits, according to The Military Times.

The federal court date is in September.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Officials: Georgia mother allegedly pepper-sprayed a bus filled with elementary school students

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested for allegedly pepper spraying a bus filled with elementary school students, officials say. According to WSB-TV, Shaquayle Cuyler, 30, allegedly got on a school bus that was picking up students in Brunswick, Georgia, Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. Cuyler allegedly got into an argument with the driver and monitor. Cuyler allegedly discharged a can of pepper spray.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Safety modifications coming to Islands Expressway Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every day, cars travel across the Island’s Expressway Bridge. As accidents near the bridge become more frequent, residents who live immediately off the bridge are concerned about the safety of driving in and out of their communities. “There have been multiple accidents during the entire bridge construction and we’re going to […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Fort Stewart, GA
Government
City
Fort Stewart, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

Woman injured in Monday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Monday night. Police responded to the shooting at W 39th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
Outdoor Life

Magnet Fishermen Ticketed After Uncovering 86 Rockets, Other Ordnance While Fishing on a Georgia Army Base

Three magnet fishermen are facing fines after they pulled up a wealth of military weapons while fishing on an Army base in Georgia last month. The treasure hunters were probing the waters of the Canoochee River, which runs through the base, when they made their discovery. They posted the entire 25-minute episode—including their run-in with law enforcement—to YouTube.
FORT STEWART, GA
live5news.com

Bluffton Police Chief resigning from position

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price is resigning from her position. The Town of Bluffton says her last day will be on or before Sept. 15. Town Manager Stephen Steese has named Captain Scott Chandler interim chief. “The Town has accepted Chief Price’s resignation,” Steese said. “Stephenie...
BLUFFTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet#Military Equipment#Fishers#Youtubers#Wsb Tv#Delta Air Lines#Humvee#Outdoor Weekly
Grice Connect

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 80 East Monday morning

Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 10:00 am on Monday, August 15, 2022 to a two vehicle accident involving a motorcyclist and a car. The accident occured on Highway 80 East at Cody Lane, just outside of Brooklet, Georgia. It is believed the female driver of a motorcycle (which was a scooter type motorcycle) struck the side of a pickup truck and was killed on impact.
WSAV News 3

SPD investigating Williamson St. shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place earlier this morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Williamson Street. One male victim with serious injuries was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing story.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: One man shot in downtown Savannah, investigation underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man seriously injured. Authorities said it happened on the 300 block of Williamson Street at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. That's not far from City Hall. Police said the victim was taken to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
wtoc.com

Bryan Co. Board of Commissioners denied permit for proposed apartment complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s Board of Commissioners denied a permit for a proposed apartment complex that some caused controversy in the area. Those apartments would have added more than 200 units near Harris Trail Road and Sterling Links Way in Richmond Hill. Commissioners denied the permit in...
WSAV News 3

Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units.  “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation.   […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man faces life in prison for day-long robbery spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long armed robbery spree. Anthony Franzel Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, pled guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham County leaders anticipate large return on investment from Hyundai plant

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Hyundai Electric Vehicle Mega-Site was an item of discussion at Friday's Chatham County Board of Commissioners meeting. Chairman Chester Ellis said the new mega-site will bring more people and businesses to the area, and the county’s existing infrastructure needs updating to support the growth. He added the T-SPLOST initiative specifically would help fund the $9 million investment in county infrastructure.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah rapper arrested for wire fraud, drug possession

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A Savannah rapper is facing up to 3 decades in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds meant for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed marijuana. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Brandon Lamar Williams, 30, who performs under the name, “NH Skilo,” is […]
wtoc.com

Savannah Mall sold for over $8 million

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall is now over. The listing from Ten-X says the property is in escrow. Once it has closed, auction details will be available. WTOC saw the number go over $8 million before the bidding period closed, but an official sale total...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Ghost Coast Distillery will close its doors in September

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's Ghost Coast Distillery announced Friday afternoon it'll be closing on Sept. 4. According to an announcement on their Facebook page, economic conditions made it difficult for a craft distillery to remain open. The distillery will continue to produce Ghost Coast products "for the foreseeable...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
104K+
Followers
116K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy