Uvalde, TX

localsyr.com

Abbott lead over O’Rourke steady in new Texas poll

(The Hill) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has maintained a 7-point lead over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke in the Lone Star State’s governor’s race, new polling shows. The Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll showed Abbott’s 46 percent to 39 percent lead over...
TEXAS STATE
localsyr.com

In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing

(NewsNation) — Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that withholds hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments. “I came up with the idea for...
UTAH STATE
localsyr.com

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

NYSDEC expands drought watch

(WSYR-TV) — After consulting state and federal agencies, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to expand the drought watch for the state. New York State is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private groundwater wells, to...
POLITICS
localsyr.com

What to wear at the NYS Fair

(WSYR-TV) — It’s nearly that point in the year when folks across Central New York are getting ready for the one-and-only New York State Fair. With that comes figuring out what to wear to look stylish but also feel comfortable. Stylist Allison Rose Harrison shares advice on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
localsyr.com

Gas prices continue to fall: August 15 update

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gas prices continue to fall across the country, although New York continues to pay more on average, according to AAA. The national average on August 15 is $3.96, down $0.10 from August 8. New York’s average is $4.34, down $0.09 from August 8. On...
TRAFFIC
localsyr.com

Road closures planned to start on August 21 near Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Department of Transportation has announced that the ramps for Exits 22, 23A, and 23B to Hiawatha Boulevard, Bear Street, and Destiny USA Drive from southbound I-81 will close beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The project is to begin...
TRAFFIC

