Cambria County restaurant thief caught on camera, state police report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County restaurant had cold hard cash stolen on July 31 and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said the man was caught right on camera. The accused man was at Sir Barney’s on Beaver Valley Road in Flinton that Sunday at around 11 a.m. He was later identified as 77-year-old […]
Police search for stolen Ford SUV out of Blair County
CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the lookout for a Ford Escape that was reported stolen early Tuesday morning. Police were called to a home on Buttermilk Hollow Road in Greenfield Township on Aug. 16 where the owner reported their 2013 Ford Escape was stolen just before 3 a.m. The SUV is white […]
Police: Drugs found in ceiling of Johnstown duo’s home
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are behind bars after officers reportedly found drugs and a handgun with its serial number scratched off inside their home. On Aug. 12 around 6 a.m., Johnstown police executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Dupont Street where 44-year-old Jessica Strobel and 18-year-old […]
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
Task force: Huntingdon man busted selling drugs multiple times
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man was placed in prison after detectives with the Huntingdon County Drug Task Force say he sold crack cocaine and heroin three different times in three different places in the county in the summer of 2021. Shawn Williams, 50, was placed in Huntingdon County Prison after detectives said […]
Police Seeking Information on Theft from Motor Vehicle in Bell Township
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft from a motor vehicle in Bell Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred at a residential property along Forest Lane in Bell Township, Jefferson County, sometime between 9:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, and 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6.
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
State Police Calls: DUI, Harassment, PFA Violation, Theft
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Harassment of Two Staff Members at Abraxas 1 Facility. PSP Marienville responded to the Abraxas facility around 3:09 p.m. on Friday, August 12, for a report of harassment. Staff members were attempting to restrain a resident at the Abraxas facility...
Bellefonte Man Pleads Guilty to Infant Abuse
Authorities in Centre County say a Bellefonte man who pleaded guilty to “severely” abusing an infant last year was sentenced Monday morning. Court officials say Clayton Dobson, 28, was sentenced to serve 4 to 8 years in state prison, followed by two years of probation. Dobson was charged...
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County are investigating after a body was pulled from the Susquehanna River in Curwensville over the weekend. Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that the body, which was discovered Friday, was that of a juvenile male. Shaffer-Snyder says that an autopsy...
Body Pulled from Susquehanna River in Curwensville
Authorities in Clearfield County are investigating after a body was pulled from the Susquehanna River in Curwensville over the weekend. Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that the body, which was discovered Friday, was that of a juvenile male. Shaffer-Snyder says that an autopsy was conducted over the weekend and...
PSP Clearfield to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint This Month
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clearfield-based State Police will be participating in a DUI checkpoint during the month of August. The checkpoint will take place throughout the coverage area of PSP Clearfield. It will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the highways of the Commonwealth. The...
DUI check points, patrols coming to Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County DUI Task Force officers will be hitting area roadways over the next few days and weeks to help deter and prevent drunk or drugged driving. The task force will be making themselves known through check points, roving patrols and/or mobile awareness in an effort to make roadways safer. […]
Man killed after tractor rolls over in Indiana County
EAST MAHONING, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after the tractor he was driving crashed and rolled over in East Mahoning Township. The Indiana County coroner said 43-year-old Charles Dale Wise Sr. of Clymer was mowing a field near Deckers Point Road on Sunday around noon when the International Harvester tractor hit a stump and rolled over. The coroner said Wise became trapped under the tractor and had to be freed by firefighters. Wise's cause of death was ruled traumatic asphyxia and the manner was ruled accidental, according to the coroner's report. Two volunteer fire departments, an ambulance and state police responded to the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was killed Sunday morning after crashing his motorcycle in Eldred Township. Dispatch said the crash happened at the 2200 block of Route 36, just north of Carls Lane. Robert Coleman, 36, of DuBois, was killed, according to Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker. The crash occurred at approximately 6:16 […]
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday in Eldred Township. Shumaker identified the man as 36-year-old Robert Coleman, of DuBois. 911 dispatchers say the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday in the area...
A ‘nightmare.’ Bellefonte man headed to state prison for years after abuse of newborn
The 5-week-old was hospitalized in June 2021 for multiple injuries, including fractures and uncontrollable seizures.
ATV accident leaves one seriously injured
An ATV accident left one Pennsylvania man severely injured. On Saturday at around 3:16 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Sherman Fire Department responded to an address on French Creek Road in the Town of Sherman for an ATV accident with personal injury. According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation found that Eli […]
Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
According to Jefferson County dispatch, a fatal motorcycle crash occurred Sunday morning in Eldred Township. Dispatch says the crash occurred at 6:17 a.m. on Route 36 at Carls Lane and involved a single motorcycle. Dispatch has confirmed that the coroner was called to the scene, but no further details of...
