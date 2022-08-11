EAST MAHONING, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after the tractor he was driving crashed and rolled over in East Mahoning Township. The Indiana County coroner said 43-year-old Charles Dale Wise Sr. of Clymer was mowing a field near Deckers Point Road on Sunday around noon when the International Harvester tractor hit a stump and rolled over. The coroner said Wise became trapped under the tractor and had to be freed by firefighters. Wise's cause of death was ruled traumatic asphyxia and the manner was ruled accidental, according to the coroner's report. Two volunteer fire departments, an ambulance and state police responded to the scene.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO