Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
ComicBook
Marvel Legends Spider-Man Exclusive 5-Pack Is Up for Pre-Order
Hasbro's Marvel Legends livestream on August 10th packed in a bunch of fantastic new figures based on Disney+ shows Wandavision, Loki, and What If? with an opportunity to add Khonshu from Moon Knight with the Build-A-Figure pieces that are included in the wave. They also unveiled a Spider-Man 5-pack exclusive that was set to go live today, August 16th. They made good on their promise. A breakdown of these new figures can be found below followed by a gallery of images.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
ComicBook
TMNT Ultimates Wave 8 Pre-Orders: Shredder, Robot Rocksteady, Genghis Frog, and More
Super7 has launched wave 8 of their outstanding Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates line, and it includes 7-inch scale figures of Shredder, Raph the Space Cadet, and Genghis Frog. There's also a Robot Rocksteady figure that stands at 8-inches tall. As has been the case with the entire TMNT Ultimates lineup to this point, the figures look fantastic and are loaded with accessories. A full breakdown of the figures can be found below along with pre-order links. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on all of these figures using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Release Date Potentially Leaked
It looks like the long-awaited release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 may have just leaked. At this point in time, Activision has only committed to releasing its new version of Warzone at a time before the end of 2022. And while it seems likely that we'll learn about the battle royale game's official launch date within the next month, a new leak may have just spoiled the announcement ahead of time.
ComicBook
Batman vs Robin Trailer Released
The pulse-pounding trailer for the DC miniseries Batman vs. Robin has arrived. Writer Mark (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) and artist Mahmud Asrar (Conan the Barbarian) are pitting The Dark Knight and The Boy Wonder against each other in the five-issue limited series that spins out of Waid's Batman/Superman title and the "Shadow War" crossover between Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. The trailer promises, "A Wayne Will Rise, and A Wayne Will Fall," which should be enough of a tease to whet the appetite of DC fans. Each of the five issues will be oversized at 48 pages.
ComicBook
PlayStation Seemingly Preparing to Release Dedicated PC Launcher
It looks like Sony is gearing up to release a dedicated launcher for its PlayStation games that continue to come to PC. In recent years, Sony has started to ramp up its presence in the PC space and has ported titles like God of War, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, and most recently, Marvel's Spider-Man to the platform. And while Sony has already said in the past that it doesn't plan to slow down with these PC releases, it seems as though PlayStation could soon get its own launcher.
ComicBook
Man-Thing: How Cult Horror Film Established Its Spooky Look
Though Man-Thing only received just a fraction of other Marvel-based movies received in the early 2000s, the filmmakers behind the production went to great lengths to stretch those dollars as far as possible. That includes building a massive practical suit for the eponymous monster and using a certain brand of film to achieve the desired look, rather than relying on visual effects for either scenario.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new video game tied to Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings has today been announced to be in development. Although details on the project are still incredibly sparse, this game itself is being published by Private Division, which is the label behind projects like The Outer Worlds and Hades. And as for the game's developer, it happens to be coming from a studio that has direct ties to The Lord of the Rings film franchise.
ComicBook
Spirit Halloween Reveals Exclusive New Funko Pops That Will Have You Cackling
The Halloween season brings with it both feelings of gleeful joy and feelings of fright, with creepy clowns being staples of the spooky season. The figures have a long history of freaking out horror fans, with two such characters being featured in the films Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Trick 'r Treat, films that are being honored with exclusive Funko Pops at Spirit Halloween. The Pops feature Jumbo from Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Chuckles from Trick 'r Treat, both of which are currently on sale at the official Spirit Halloween website. Stay tuned for details on other Spirit Halloween exclusives.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Abomination Returned in Shang-Chi
Last summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took a trip to an underground fighting ring where the titular hero saw Wong of Doctor Strange fame fighting Abomination of Incredible Hulk notoriety. The appearance of Abomination in the film was the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe had featured the character on screen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. A One-Shot short film titled The Consultant had referenced the character since but, otherwise, Abomination was seemingly all but a thing of the past for a decade. This changed when She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao decided she wanted to feature him in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, getting Tim Roth back into his Incredible Hulk role more than decade later.
ComicBook
Rob Liefeld's Brigade #1 Remastered First Look Revealed (Exclusive)
An all-star list of artists are contributing to the Remastered Edition of Brigade #1, the Image Comics title created by Image Founder Rob Liefeld. The new remaster of Brigade #1 comes as Image Comics celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Brigade Remastered #1, with some of the fan-favorite artists joining the remastered edition including Viktor Bogdanovic (Wolverine, Batman) Clay Mann (Batman/Catwoman) V Ken Marion (Green Lantern, Aquaman) Philip Tan (Ronin, Hawkman) Dan Fraga (Masters Of The Universe), as well as original Brigade artists Marat Mychaels (Deadpool) and Norm Rapmund (Superman) returning to provide all new pages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
The Gray Man Beats Ryan Reynolds' Adam Project to Become #4 Netflix Movie
Following last week when the new Netflix movie The Gray Man jumped into the Top 10 movies of all-time on the streamer, the new film from the Russo brothers has continued to climb the ranks. As of the most recently released batch of data from the streamer, The Gray Man has become the #4 movie of all-time on Netflix, beating out the Ryan Reynolds' starring movie The Adam Project for the slot. As of this writing The Gray Man has now been watched over 245 million hours across all of Netflix's subscribers worldwide, a sequel and spinoff have already been ordered.
ComicBook
The CW Is Getting a New Owner
The CW Television Network is about to have a new corporate parent. News broke on Monday that Nexstar, the largest owner of local television stations in the U.S., will acquire a 75% stake in the network after six months of negotiations. Current corporate co-owners Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will each maintain a 12.5% interest in the channel, and Nexstar will continue to order original programming from both company's television divisions, as well as elsewhere. The CW's current CEO, Mark Pedowitz, will remain in that position after the deal is finalized, which is expected to happen in Q3 2022.
ComicBook
Man-Thing Director Explains How Ang Lee's Hulk Changed the Cult Classic
Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated Hollywood, nearly every studio in town had its hand in the proverbial Marvel pie. The X-Men and Fantastic Four found themselves at Fox while the Spider-Man family resided with Sony. Beyond that, rights for other lesser-known characters were all over the place. Universal had its stake in the Incredible Hulk and the green giant's stable of supporting characters, New Line had Blade and a few others; even Lionsgate had Man-Thing.
ComicBook
God's Creatures Trailer Starring Paul Mescal and Emily Watson Released
A24 has released the first trailer for God's Creatures, an upcoming psychological thriller starring Normal People's Paul Mescal and Chernobyl star Emily Watson. The film is set to open in theaters on September 30th. Set in a windswept fishing village a mother (Watson) is torn between protecting her beloved son (Mescal) and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him rips apart not only their family, but their close-knit community in the tense, sweepingly emotional epic. The film also stars Irish actress Aisling Franciosi.
ComicBook
Disney Taps Marvel's Hawkeye Directors Bert & Bertie for Big Thunder Mountain Movie
Bert & Bertie are strapping in for the wildest ride in the wilderness. The directing duo, who last helmed the dramedy movie Troop Zero and episodes of the Marvel Studios series Hawkeye, are in talks to direct a new feature film inspired by Disney's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad theme park attraction. The Margot Robbie co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment, behind Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey and the upcoming Barbie, is producing with Tony and Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions, which recently backed The Last Duel and Death on the Nile for Disney's 20th Century Studios. Deadline first reported the news.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Just Brought Back Denji and Fans Are Revved Up
It has been 600 days since Chainsaw Man checked on everyone's favorite character, but at last, the wait has ended. Today, the manga released a new chapter, and fans rushed to see what creator Tatsuki Fujimoto had in store for them. As always, Asa Mitaka was there and continued to make everyone fall for their natural charm even in the face of a grotesque devil. And before the heroine could be torn apart, Denji made his long-awaited return to Chainsaw Man.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Teases Post-Credits Scene Answers a Very Definitive Question in the MCU
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting ready for its big debut on Disney+, and creator/head writer Jessica Gao cannot wait to see Marvel fans react to the "tag" (aka post-credits scene) at the end of Episode 1! ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast was at the premiere for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and got the chance to talk with Jessica Gao on the red carpet. When asked what she is excited for Marvel fans to see in the series, Gao had a clear moment in mind:
ComicBook
He-Man and the Masters of Universe Clip Unlocks a Season 3 Showdown (Exclusive)
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is days out from its comeback, and season three will follow its heroes as they take on all-new adventures. Prince Adam will lead the team as usual while Skeletor's band of villains continue to put Eternia at risk. And thanks to Netflix, we have an exclusive look at one of season three's most intense showdowns!
Comments / 0