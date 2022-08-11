Last summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took a trip to an underground fighting ring where the titular hero saw Wong of Doctor Strange fame fighting Abomination of Incredible Hulk notoriety. The appearance of Abomination in the film was the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe had featured the character on screen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. A One-Shot short film titled The Consultant had referenced the character since but, otherwise, Abomination was seemingly all but a thing of the past for a decade. This changed when She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao decided she wanted to feature him in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, getting Tim Roth back into his Incredible Hulk role more than decade later.

