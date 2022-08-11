Read full article on original website
ComicBook
How Dexter Lumis' Strange Monday Night Raw Spots Hint at Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
At this point, Bray Wyatt's return to WWE feels more like a matter of "when" than "if." Since taking over creative, Paul LeVesque (Triple H) has been steadily bringing back popular talent that had been cut by the previous regime, and Wyatt was perhaps the most shocking release in recent WWE history. Several reports have indicated that a Wyatt return could be on the horizon, but what if Triple H is already planting seeds for Wyatt's comeback on Monday Night Raw?
WWE・
ComicBook
Former WWE Star Teases Reunion with United States Champion Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley is back to his dominating ways. "The All-Mighty" kicked off the year in a big way, dethroning then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble. Lashley would drop that title just three weeks later at WWE Elimination Chamber, despite not getting the chance to properly defend it. He would then set his sights on Omos, ending the Nigerian Giant's undefeated streak at WWE WrestleMania 38 this past April. It wouldn't take long for Lashley to decorate his waist once again, as he captured the WWE United States Title from Theory at WWE Money in the Bank.
WWE・
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
ComicBook
Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
ComicBook
WWE Thinks Raw & Smackdown Rights Might Go To Netflix Or Other Streaming Service
WWE hosted its latest quarterly earnings presentation on Tuesday morning, hosted by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Frank Riddick. The presentation included McMahon celebrating the improved viewership for the past quarter's premium live events compared to the previous year as well as the improved viewership for Monday Night Raw. Khan then brought up the upcoming television rights renewals for both Raw and SmackDown, which are currently partnered with NBCUniversal and FOX respectively. Khan claimed that the group of potential bidders for the two shows has gotten even more crowded since the last round of negotiations and once again brought up Netflix as a potential bidder.
NFL・
ComicBook
Simu Liu Fears for the Avengers After Sharing Photo of a Buffed Jonathan Majors
The sight of a buffed Jonathan Majors is striking fear in Simu Liu. Majors has a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror, the villain of 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kang is being set up as the central antagonist of Phases 4-6 of the MCU, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige deemed the Multiverse Saga at San Diego Comic-Con. One would assume Liu's Shang-Chi will be a part of either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars, which is why he's fearing for Earth's Mightiest Heroes after sharing a photo of a shirtless Majors.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Which Comics Inspired MCU Series
Marvel Studios is getting ready to release their next big Disney+ series with the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk is already receiving some great reactions and looks to continue the studios streak on the streaming service. Charlie Cox will make his big return as Daredevil in the series donning his iconic yellow and red suit from the comic books, and if you were wondering what other elements we could see from the source material, you're in luck. ComicBook.com recently got the chance to sit down with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro where they gave us the scoop on which comics inspired the series.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Explains How the Show Tackles Pop Culture Shout Outs
Rick and Morty is getting ready to hit Adult Swim with its highly anticipated sixth season in just a few more weeks, and the co-creator behind it all explained how the show tackles its many pop culture shout outs! One of the things that separates Rick and Morty from other animated sitcoms is the fact that while it will make references to real world pop culture elements, the root of the joke can often be the fact that the series is making a reference of something itself. It's become a fun facet of the series to watch develop over the course of the five seasons so far.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Abomination Returned in Shang-Chi
Last summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took a trip to an underground fighting ring where the titular hero saw Wong of Doctor Strange fame fighting Abomination of Incredible Hulk notoriety. The appearance of Abomination in the film was the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe had featured the character on screen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. A One-Shot short film titled The Consultant had referenced the character since but, otherwise, Abomination was seemingly all but a thing of the past for a decade. This changed when She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao decided she wanted to feature him in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, getting Tim Roth back into his Incredible Hulk role more than decade later.
ComicBook
Batman vs Robin Trailer Released
The pulse-pounding trailer for the DC miniseries Batman vs. Robin has arrived. Writer Mark (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) and artist Mahmud Asrar (Conan the Barbarian) are pitting The Dark Knight and The Boy Wonder against each other in the five-issue limited series that spins out of Waid's Batman/Superman title and the "Shadow War" crossover between Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. The trailer promises, "A Wayne Will Rise, and A Wayne Will Fall," which should be enough of a tease to whet the appetite of DC fans. Each of the five issues will be oversized at 48 pages.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Teases Post-Credits Scene Answers a Very Definitive Question in the MCU
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting ready for its big debut on Disney+, and creator/head writer Jessica Gao cannot wait to see Marvel fans react to the "tag" (aka post-credits scene) at the end of Episode 1! ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast was at the premiere for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and got the chance to talk with Jessica Gao on the red carpet. When asked what she is excited for Marvel fans to see in the series, Gao had a clear moment in mind:
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Confirms Obi-Wan Series Was Originally About Luke Skywalker and Ben
At one point, Obi-Wan was being developed at Lucasfilm as a film trilogy, following the eponymous Jedi protecting a young Luke Skywalker from Tusken Raiders on Tatooine. After Solo bombed with fans and critics alike, the Kathleen Kennedy-led studio shelved future movies in hopes of a better solution. Along came...
ComicBook
God's Creatures Trailer Starring Paul Mescal and Emily Watson Released
A24 has released the first trailer for God's Creatures, an upcoming psychological thriller starring Normal People's Paul Mescal and Chernobyl star Emily Watson. The film is set to open in theaters on September 30th. Set in a windswept fishing village a mother (Watson) is torn between protecting her beloved son (Mescal) and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him rips apart not only their family, but their close-knit community in the tense, sweepingly emotional epic. The film also stars Irish actress Aisling Franciosi.
ComicBook
Disney Taps Marvel's Hawkeye Directors Bert & Bertie for Big Thunder Mountain Movie
Bert & Bertie are strapping in for the wildest ride in the wilderness. The directing duo, who last helmed the dramedy movie Troop Zero and episodes of the Marvel Studios series Hawkeye, are in talks to direct a new feature film inspired by Disney's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad theme park attraction. The Margot Robbie co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment, behind Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey and the upcoming Barbie, is producing with Tony and Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions, which recently backed The Last Duel and Death on the Nile for Disney's 20th Century Studios. Deadline first reported the news.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Felt Cheated Out of a Movie
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine maintains a dedicated fan following years after the show went off the air, leading to the crowd-funded documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. More recently, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the USS Cerritos crew will be spending an entire episode at the Deep Space 9 space station in its upcoming third season. Penny Johnson Jerald, now one of the stars of The Orville: New Horizons, appeared in 15 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, guest-starring as Kasidy Yates, the captain of a freighter who falls in love with Capt. Benjamin Sisko. Speaking to Heavy, Johnson Jerald looked back on her time playing the character.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Star Bought All the Comics on eBay
We're finally just a matter of days away from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the new live-action series that will be bringing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the decades since her debut, She-Hulk has had a pretty prolific number of comic appearances, both on her own and as a member of groups like the Fantastic Four, A-Force, and the Avengers. Once She-Hulk makes its debut, fans will definitely be seeking out some of those comics — but it sounds like a few of the series' ensemble cast might have already beaten them to the punch. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Nikki Ramos actress Ginger Gonzaga revealed that she owns a number of She-Hulk comics — including a few rare and specific ones that she and her co-stars bought on eBay.
ComicBook
Man-Thing: How Cult Horror Film Established Its Spooky Look
Though Man-Thing only received just a fraction of other Marvel-based movies received in the early 2000s, the filmmakers behind the production went to great lengths to stretch those dollars as far as possible. That includes building a massive practical suit for the eponymous monster and using a certain brand of film to achieve the desired look, rather than relying on visual effects for either scenario.
ComicBook
Rob Liefeld's Brigade #1 Remastered First Look Revealed (Exclusive)
An all-star list of artists are contributing to the Remastered Edition of Brigade #1, the Image Comics title created by Image Founder Rob Liefeld. The new remaster of Brigade #1 comes as Image Comics celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Brigade Remastered #1, with some of the fan-favorite artists joining the remastered edition including Viktor Bogdanovic (Wolverine, Batman) Clay Mann (Batman/Catwoman) V Ken Marion (Green Lantern, Aquaman) Philip Tan (Ronin, Hawkman) Dan Fraga (Masters Of The Universe), as well as original Brigade artists Marat Mychaels (Deadpool) and Norm Rapmund (Superman) returning to provide all new pages.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Revelations Announced
A new Marvel Comics one-shot will look at the present, the past, and the future of the Star Wars galaxy in comics. StarWars.com has announced Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations, a special one-off issue that will set a course for the future of Marvel's Star Wars series, currently set after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Special) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Krrsantan: Star Wars Tales), Paco Medina (The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four), and more, the issue with cover artwork by Phil Noto (Star Wars: Obi-Wan) releases this November.
ComicBook
Loki: Owen Wilson Has Been Scolded by Marvel
Owen Wilson is quickly learning what it takes to become a super hero, not only in suiting up as The Guard in his new Paramount+ movie Secret Headquarters but also in his life as an actor in Marvel titles. Last year, Wilson debuted at Mobius M. Mobius in the Loki series (a bit of casting first reported by ComicBook,com). As it turns out, Wilson has had a few instances where the powers that be at Marvel Studios have had to remind him to keep his personal guard up when it comes to sharing details about the Loki series.
