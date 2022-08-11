We're finally just a matter of days away from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the new live-action series that will be bringing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the decades since her debut, She-Hulk has had a pretty prolific number of comic appearances, both on her own and as a member of groups like the Fantastic Four, A-Force, and the Avengers. Once She-Hulk makes its debut, fans will definitely be seeking out some of those comics — but it sounds like a few of the series' ensemble cast might have already beaten them to the punch. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Nikki Ramos actress Ginger Gonzaga revealed that she owns a number of She-Hulk comics — including a few rare and specific ones that she and her co-stars bought on eBay.

