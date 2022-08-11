ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Get The Beach In Every Step With Cariuma’s Surf By Sunset Shoes

By Thomas Price
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41amPF_0hDXtG2h00
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Cariuma

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With summer finally coming to a close, it is almost time to say goodbye to all of our favorite summer activities. This includes my own personal favorite: going to the beach. With the weather set to turn a corner soon, Cariuma has dropped a new pair of sneakers to give us the beach in every single step. The new Surf by Sunset Sneakers from Cariuma comes with completely original artwork of a magical sunset at the beach with surfers catching waves in the water. This artwork was created by original artists that work directly with Cariuma and were inspired by the beaches of Brazil.

As always, Cariuma puts a massive focus on the environment with its products. The shoes are made of recycled plastic, organic cotton and natural rubber. The sole is completely vegan and created in ethical factories. Additionally, the shipping of the shoes is 100% carbon neutral, so the entire transaction has sustainability as a major focus. Like with all shoes made by Cariuma, for every purchase of sneakers, Cariuma will plant two trees through the company’s reforestation program. The new Surf by Sunset design is available in both Men and Women’s versions of the OCA Sneaker.

Buy on Cariuma, $89

Buy on Cariuma, $89

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more footwear deals, including adidas coupons , Nordstrom Rack coupons , and DSW coupons,

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Mott & Bow’s New Sueded Polo and Bone Jeans Give Us a Whole New Look to Steal

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.As you may be aware, I am already a massive fan of the denim specialists, Mott & Bow. With the Mercer Jeans being some of the highest quality jeans ever put together, it isn’t hard to see why. However, Mott & Bow offers a lot more apparel than just incredible jeans. Mott & Bow has a growing list of fashionable items including sweaters, tees and even underwear. Beyond this, the company is actively growing its apparel offerings. In fact, Mott & Bow just released...
APPAREL
TheDailyBeast

These Are Officially My Favorite Joggers of All Time

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.I will be completely honest with you: I have never been the biggest fan of joggers. So many of the pairs that I’ve bought over the years ended up being too baggy to really replace more traditional jeans or trousers while not quite being comfortable enough to replace sweatpants. Outside of athletic joggers, I tend to stray away from them as part of my every day wardrobe. That being said, Birddogs Joggers completely changed that mindset.Birddogs has a number of products that I love...
LIFESTYLE
TheDailyBeast

Reformation Only Has Two Sales a Year and the First One Is Now Live

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Reformation is one of my favorite brands of all time. Not only does Ref offer chic (and often vintage-inspired) clothing that always manages to fit like it was custom designed for me, but everything they product is sustainably sourced and ethically made. The LA-based brand rarely offers sales, but right now you can score 40 percent off select styles at Reformation’s Summer sale. This includes their signature, flirty floral dresses, sexy corset tops, recently-dropped shoes, coveted two-piece sets, butt-lifting jeans, and so much more....
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

This Navy Tuxedo Never Fails to Bring in Compliments Whenever I Wear it

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Scouted Report: So you got invited to a black-tie event and you aren’t sure if you should just rent one of those pre-cut department store tuxedos that dozens of guys have shuffled around in before you. I used to think that the rentals were the way to go, but once you’ve rented a few times, you’re really just throwing money away when you could own a nice tux. It’s like a right-of-passage to buying your first tuxedo. But, before I show you the suit...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset#Surf#The Beaches#Shoes#Vegan#Men And Women
TheDailyBeast

This Retro Breakfast Station Is The Only Device You’ll Need Each Morning

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Living in a Brooklyn apartment means that I need to conserve as much space as I possibly can. This is especially the case in the kitchen, where there just isn’t enough countertop space or cabinets to store all the appliances that I might want to own. While I may live in a shoebox, that certainly doesn’t mean I want to live without the kitchen appliances that are most vital to me: the toaster and the coffee maker. Nostalgia allowed me to have both without...
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Is This the Future of Luxury Hotels?

Predicting what will happen in the world of travel is a fool’s game (hello COVID). But on a recent trip to the brand new Four Seasons Minneapolis for Room Key, a window into what global contemporary luxury hotels will look like going forward opened to us.When you think about what you didn’t like about a lot of hotel properties in the 2010s, the things that come to mind are the outdated decor, unimaginative food offerings, products the beauty industry left behind long ago, and limited amenities. Now, many hotel groups are overhauling their look while also undergoing rapid expansions. While...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy