Get The Beach In Every Step With Cariuma’s Surf By Sunset Shoes

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Cariuma

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With summer finally coming to a close, it is almost time to say goodbye to all of our favorite summer activities. This includes my own personal favorite: going to the beach. With the weather set to turn a corner soon, Cariuma has dropped a new pair of sneakers to give us the beach in every single step. The new Surf by Sunset Sneakers from Cariuma comes with completely original artwork of a magical sunset at the beach with surfers catching waves in the water. This artwork was created by original artists that work directly with Cariuma and were inspired by the beaches of Brazil.

As always, Cariuma puts a massive focus on the environment with its products. The shoes are made of recycled plastic, organic cotton and natural rubber. The sole is completely vegan and created in ethical factories. Additionally, the shipping of the shoes is 100% carbon neutral, so the entire transaction has sustainability as a major focus. Like with all shoes made by Cariuma, for every purchase of sneakers, Cariuma will plant two trees through the company’s reforestation program. The new Surf by Sunset design is available in both Men and Women’s versions of the OCA Sneaker.

Buy on Cariuma, $89

Buy on Cariuma, $89

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more footwear deals, including adidas coupons , Nordstrom Rack coupons , and DSW coupons,

Read more at The Daily Beast.