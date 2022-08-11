Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Yazmin Jauregui reveals what Dana White told her after stellar UFC San Diego debut
SAN DIEGO — Yazmin Jauregui put on quite a show in her UFC debut. The top strawweight prospect discusses her win over Iasmin Lucindo, what Dana White told her after her stellar promotional debut, representing Mexico, and much more.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win
Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
MMA Fighting
Paige VanZant pulled from BKFC London card, fight with Charisa Sigala rescheduled for October
Paige VanZant will no longer be competing at the upcoming BKFC London card scheduled on Aug. 20. Multiple sources confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday that VanZant’s bout against Charisa Sigala has been pulled from the event with plans to reschedule the fight at a later date. News of the change was first reported by My MMA News.
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson recounts time Dana White called him a ‘dumbass’ and UFC threatened to close flyweight division
Demetrious Johnson says The Ultimate Fighter played a role in his eventual departure from the UFC. Johnson is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history, holding the record for most title defenses in history at 11. But despite his many accolades with the promotion, Johnson finished his UFC career somewhat at odds with the company, traded to ONE Championship following his split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. The trade came after Johnson’s relationship with the UFC had taken a turn , one that “Mighty Mouse” says started with The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, where the UFC brought in 16 flyweight champions from around the world to compete for a shot at Johnson’s flyweight title.
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Leon Edwards expects trilogy with Kamaru Usman after UFC 278; Paige VanZant responds to critics
On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC 278 headliner Leon Edwards and BKFC star Paige VanZant join the show. With just a few days remaining until his title fight, Edwards previews his showdown against Kamaru Usman, his thoughts on their first meeting seven years ago and why he expects to dethrone the long reigning champion when they meet on Saturday.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego medical suspensions: Dominick Cruz needs clearance to avoid 6-month suspension
Two-time UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz has been issued multiple medical suspensions in connection with his UFC San Diego headliner against Marlon Vera. At a minimum, Cruz is benched for 45 days (30 with no contact) for a knockout loss he suffered in the fourth round of this past Saturday’s headliner at Pechanga Arena. But Cruz also needs doctor’s clearance to avoid a 60-day suspension for a nose laceration as well as clearance to avoid a six-month suspension for a separate nose injury, the California State Athletic Commission reported in a list of medical suspensions obtained by MMA Fighting.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego post-fight show: What’s next for Marlon Vera after monster KO of Dominick Cruz?
Marlon Vera picked a great time to earn the biggest win of his career, and he did so in ferocious fashion on Saturday night against former UFC champion Dominick Cruz. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee react to Vera’s main event finish of Cruz at UFC San Diego and whether or not that could lead to a title shot for “Chito” in his next fight. In addition, they discuss where Cruz could go following the tough loss, the insane co-main event between Nate Landwehr and David Onama, the fantastic strawweight bout between Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo, Nina Nunes announcing her retirement following her victory over Cynthia Calvillo, and more.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego results: Nate Landwehr wins majority decision over David Onama in wild instant classic
Nate Landwehr is leaving UFC San Diego with a majority decision win, but both he and David Onama deserved a standing ovation after putting on an all-time classic in Saturday’s co-main event. There were several near finishes, a few knockdowns, and some of the wildest exchanges — both on...
MMA Fighting
Jose Aldo: T.J. Dillashaw’s feats in question after EPO suspension
T.J. Dillashaw doesn’t care if his reputation is tainted after failing a drug test for erythropoietin (EPO) and serving a two-year suspension but fellow UFC legend Jose Aldo wonders if he can still be great under a more script antidoping program. Dillashaw will attempt to regain the 135-pound championship...
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego post-fight press conference video
The UFC San Diego post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of...
MMA Fighting
Karol Rosa, Lina Lansberg set to meet at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi
UFC bantamweights Karol Rosa and Lina Lansberg will battle inside the octagon on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi, the company announced Tuesday. UFC 280 will take place at the Etihad Arena and air live on pay-per-view. Rosa (15-4) will attempt to get back to the winning column after suffering her...
MMA Fighting
‘Best debut fight I’ve ever seen’: Pros react to Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo show-stealing UFC San Diego brawl
Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo put on debut performances that folks will be talking about for a long time. The two first-time UFC fighters stole the show at UFC San Diego, standing in the pocket and trading shots for three rounds in front of a raucous Pechanga Arena crowd. Jauregui won a unanimous decision to remain undefeated at 9-0, but both fighters look to have bright futures if Saturday’s performance is any indication.
MMA Fighting
Jorge Masvidal still welcomes Leon Edwards fight but doesn’t see him beating Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Jorge Masvidal still welcomes the chance to settle an old grudge with Leon Edwards, but he doesn’t expect a UFC title to be up for grabs when they meet. The bad blood between the welterweights dates back to 2019, when Masvidal and Edwards briefly brawled backstage after UFC London. The altercation led to Masvidal’s infamous quote about dishing out a “three piece and a soda” after he was captured on video hitting Edwards.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego salaries: Marlon Vera earns $300,000 for highlight-reel KO of Dominick Cruz
Marlon Vera cashed a $300,000 purse for the biggest win of his UFC career. “Chito” scored one of the most brutal highlights of 2022 with his head-kick knockout of Cruz midway through the fourth round of UFC San Diego’s main event. A former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, Cruz...
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego fight night weights: Tyson Nam biggest gainer, CSAC to recommend move up
Several fighters at UFC San Diego gained more than 10 percent of their body weight between official weigh-ins and fight night, the California State Athletic Commission determined. But only one will receive a recommendation to move up. Tyson Nam gained 16 percent of his body weight in the 24 hours...
MMA Fighting
Marlon "Chito" Vera steals the show with fourth round KO of former Bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz
With a UFC San Diego card that had six finishes already to its a resume, the card concluded with a thud as Vera continues his reign and path towards the title with a wild KO win. Cruz had flurries and rushed towards Vera throughout the fight. Cruz was successfully engaging...
MMA Fighting
Bo Nickal ‘confident’ he could beat Israel Adesanya or any top 10 UFC middleweight right now
Bo Nickal only has two professional fights on his record, but he already believes he’s ready to beat the best UFC fighters. As a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion in wrestling, the 26-year-old Penn State alum has an almost unmatched athletic pedigree coming into MMA. But he’s still a novice by comparison to fighters who’ve competed for several years at the highest level of the sport.
MMA Fighting
Marlon Vera delivers jaw-dropping head kick to knock out Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego
Marlon Vera might just be the most dangerous man in the UFC bantamweight division. After a slow start to his fight in the UFC San Diego main event, Vera delivered an absolutely brutal head kick that blasted Dominick Cruz and sent him face first to the canvas in a heap to end the night in stunning fashion. Cruz’s nose may never be the same after Vera’s foot just rearranged his face with kick as the fight was officially stopped 2:17 in the fourth round.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Kamaru Usman explains wanting 205-pound title: ‘I want to be respected’
Kamaru Usman is looking to leave no doubt when it comes to who the best fighter of all-time is. Fighting and winning is literally the key to carving out a lasting legacy in MMA, it’s just a matter of the fashion in which it’s done in along the way. Typically, the sport has seen champions like Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Jon Jones establish themselves as some of the best ever by having long reigns within their divisions, taking out any and all comers.
MMA Fighting
Sam Alvey proud of UFC career despite record, knew run ‘was likely going to be over’ heading into last fight
Sam Alvey wasn’t oblivious to the facts heading into UFC Vegas 59. The 36-year-old knew he was on borrowed time ahead of his fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk, which Alvey ultimately lost via first-round TKO. The setback pushed Alvey’s winless streak to nine straight bouts, giving him sole ownership of an unfortunate UFC record previously held by former two-division champion B.J. Penn. It also was the last fight of Alvey’s UFC contract, and afterward the promotion opted not to re-sign him.
