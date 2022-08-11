WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is set to receive the America Walks 2021 Crosswalk Grant, beating out cities in 12 other states. A ribbon cutting held on Monday saw that grant being put into action. Crosswalk beacons, located near Lamar Elementary School on the intersection of Hines Boulevard and Lucas Avenue, are now going to be more visible to drivers.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO