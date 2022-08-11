Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel6now.com
City of Wichita Falls receives America Walks 2021 Crosswalk Grant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is set to receive the America Walks 2021 Crosswalk Grant, beating out cities in 12 other states. A ribbon cutting held on Monday saw that grant being put into action. Crosswalk beacons, located near Lamar Elementary School on the intersection of Hines Boulevard and Lucas Avenue, are now going to be more visible to drivers.
newschannel6now.com
The humble beginnings of the Dominion Training Camp
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Dominion Fighting Alliance is hosting their second Ruling and Reigning Series of Texoma at the MPEC this Saturday and it is going to be an eventful night full of kicks and tricks. Eric Villarreal began investing part-time into a gym to help his daughter....
newschannel6now.com
Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind to host annual golf tournament
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 27th Annual Carolyn Stouard Memorial Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind Golf Tournament is set for Sept. 9, 2022. The cost is $95 per person and the four-person scramble tournament will happen at the Champions Course at Weeks Park. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. while...
newschannel6now.com
Ruling and Reigning Series 2 happening Saturday in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Dominion Fighting Alliance is hosting their second Ruling and Reigning Series of Texoma at the MPEC on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. It’s going to be a night full of kicks and tricks, including amateur and pro MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing matches. It’s all sanctioned by the Texas Fight Commission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel6now.com
WFFD extinguishes fire on Giddings Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Giddings Street on Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters reported flames showing from a detached garage behind the home. WFFD officials said the fire then spread to another garage that was turned...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD announces new rating from TEA
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD held its final board meeting before the start of the school year to discuss several topics. From new buses to accountability ratings, Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said it’s all a great platform to continue growing as a district. Lee said he...
newschannel6now.com
WFFD battles fire on Gerald Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire on Gerald Street early Monday morning. Firefighters arrived on scene around 12:21 a.m. and reported fire showing from the rear of the home. Crews reportedly made entry from the front and were pulled back when the atmosphere inside became untenable.
newschannel6now.com
BBB gives tips on extended warranties, service contracts
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau has been receiving reports from consumers about unwanted mail and calls offering extended warranties and service contracts. BBB officials said a marketer of an extended warranty may contact you years after a purchase, and they usually are not related to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com
One injured in wreck on Central Freeway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured Tuesday in a crash that happened in the 2700 block of Central Freeway. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on the access road around 1 p.m. when a car traveling southbound on Central Freeway exited. According to officers on scene,...
newschannel6now.com
One identified in deadly Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were killed and one person was injured Monday in a head-on crash that happened in Clay County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the victims identified in the deadly head-on crash has been identified as Kerry Hodges. Clay County...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County to hold public hearing on 2023 budget
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court will hold a public hearing on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, on the 2023 budget. Wichita County residents are invited to attend. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Wichita County Courthouse’s Commissioners Courtroom, room 270. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.
newschannel6now.com
Man dies after motorcycle crash on Midwestern Pkwy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man has died from his injuries after he crashed his motorcycle on Saturday at Midwestern Pkwy and Cedar Elm, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. Officers were called to the scene around 10:50 p.m. Police said the driver of the motorcycle, 22-year-old Grayson...
Comments / 0