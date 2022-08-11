ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Robert Lambert desperate to realise 15-year dream and emulate hero Chris Harris in winning speedway’s British Grand Prix

By Russell Lanning
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

ROBERT LAMBERT admits his inspiration for British Grand Prix glory began 15 years ago.

The Norwich-born star first attended the showpiece occasion at the Principality Stadium when he was eight and watched Chris Harris become a homegrown champ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32x13H_0hDXsG0U00
Race ace Robert Lambert says victory would be 'momentous' Credit: Taylor Lanning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aESpv_0hDXsG0U00
Chris Harris' triumph 15 years fired up Robert Lambert's ambitions Credit: Rex

That was back in 2007 and now Lambert is determined to become only the third Brit winner on home shale on Saturday night.

He said: “I remember Chris winning. I was sitting in the stadium on bend four. It was the first time I’d gone to the British Grand Prix.

“It can be momentous. It’s not just another meeting.

"On the parade it’s a good time to take in the atmosphere. But when you are back in the pits, it’s just focusing on another meeting.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

“You’re not looking up at the fans when you’re riding. All you can hear is the noise around you. It’s just about the job you need to do in that moment.”

Lambert will have three-time World Champ Jason Crump in his pit crew, who he describes as the ‘Gordon Ramsay of Speedway’.

He added: “Crumpie is helping a hell of a lot with how I prepare.

"He makes little tweaks and suggestions. It can be in any way, not just the mechanical side.

“He’s a mountain of knowledge. He’s kind of the Gordon Ramsay of speedway. He says it how it is. If you don’t like it, you’re a weaker person.

“I’d rather him say how it is. I might get upset about it but after thinking about it, I process it and it’s better for me to move forwards and progress. I need to hear it.”

  • SEVEN-TIME World snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is Eurosport's special guest at the British Grand Prix at the Principality Stadium on Saturday night (Aug 13)

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination

BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Jason Crump
Person
Chris Harris
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
674K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy