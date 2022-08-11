ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed

MIAMI, Florida — (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said. The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee...
Click10.com

FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.
Click10.com

Miami-Dade police officer shot, suspect dead after shooting in Miami

MIAMI – An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department was shot Monday night in Miami. Local 10 News has learned that the officer is with MDPD’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The suspect who opened fire was shot and killed by police, authorities confirmed. Local 10 News’ Terrell Forney arrived...
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade PD confirms officer in critical condition after being shot

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed Monday night that an officer is down.A source familiar with the incident said one officer was shot and is in critical condition. The officer's family was being rushed to the hospital where his condition was being evaluated.MDPD later confirmed the officer, who was shot during an altercation, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.Another source told CBS4 that a robbery intervention detail officer was pursing a suspect. There was a short chase before the suspect bailed from the vehicle and gunfire was exchanged.Both the officer and suspect were struck.The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene at NW 62 Street and NW 7 Avenue.Back at JMH, a large crowd of police stood by the ER entrance, showing support for their fellow officer.Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED

MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
iheart.com

LOOK: Bank Robbery Suspect Photos Released by FBI

The FBI releasing photographs of a bank robbery suspect. The alleged incident took place August 2nd at approximately 10:46 a.m. at a Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines. Detectives say the a robber entered the bank demanded money from a bank employee. There were no injuries or...
cbs12.com

South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
