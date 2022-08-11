Read full article on original website
I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest
Kodak Black wants what is his. He is demanding that police return his vehicle and cash seized in a recent arrest in Florida. The post I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Click10.com
MDPD identifies officer wounded in shooting, in ‘extremely critical’ condition
MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have identified the officer critically wounded in a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night. The officer has been identified in a department memo as 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The memo...
Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed
MIAMI, Florida — (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said. The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee...
Click10.com
Sources ID suspect killed in MDPD shootout; was pulled over by S. Fla. officer 1 week prior
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The man killed by Miami-Dade police officers in a Monday night shootout that left one officer critically wounded was a 32-year-old man last known to be living in Georgia, sources tell Local 10 News. The series of events that ended in Jeremy Willie Horton being...
Click10.com
Police officers search for man in ‘state of depression’ who frequents Lauderhill, Homestead
MIAMI – Police officers asked the public for help on Tuesday with finding a 36-year-old man who needs help. The Homestead Police Department identified the man as Israel “Izzy” Vane and reported he weighs about 155 pounds and is about 5-foot, 10-inches tall. Vane left his home...
Click10.com
Support growing for LGBTQ teen targeted and beaten twice since last year
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Activists and members of the transgender are speaking out about a recent, brutal attack on an LGBTQ teenager in Pompano Beach. It the second time that teen, Chad Sanford, has been attacked in the past two years. “It just frightened me a lot,” said Quami...
Click10.com
Broward teacher accused of animal cruelty that vet called ‘the worst I’ve ever seen’
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Broward County teacher was arrested and is facing some disturbing allegations of animal abuse. That man, Daniel Lamont Gray, Jr., went before a judge last week, but won’t be interacting with any students for now. Dr. Elizabeth Rosainz is a veterinarian at LeadER...
Click10.com
FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.
Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz thinks he's going to get out of prison
Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is so delusional, he thinks he will get out of prison at some point, according to a mental health expert hired by the defense team. Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder in October for opening fire on students with an AR-15 hunting rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police officer shot, suspect dead after shooting in Miami
MIAMI – An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department was shot Monday night in Miami. Local 10 News has learned that the officer is with MDPD’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The suspect who opened fire was shot and killed by police, authorities confirmed. Local 10 News’ Terrell Forney arrived...
Click10.com
Parkland shooter’s court hearing canceled as brain scans were to take center stage
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorneys were supposed to return to the courtroom Monday for a Daubert hearing in the penalty phase trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, but the hearing has been canceled, Local 10 News learned. A Daubert hearing is to determine whether or not an expert’s...
Miami-Dade PD confirms officer in critical condition after being shot
MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed Monday night that an officer is down.A source familiar with the incident said one officer was shot and is in critical condition. The officer's family was being rushed to the hospital where his condition was being evaluated.MDPD later confirmed the officer, who was shot during an altercation, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.Another source told CBS4 that a robbery intervention detail officer was pursing a suspect. There was a short chase before the suspect bailed from the vehicle and gunfire was exchanged.Both the officer and suspect were struck.The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene at NW 62 Street and NW 7 Avenue.Back at JMH, a large crowd of police stood by the ER entrance, showing support for their fellow officer.Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
Click10.com
Video shows hit-and-run driver who injured boy in Broward, deputies say
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Deputies released surveillance video this week that they said shows a woman who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that injured a 2-year-old boy on Aug. 12 in Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the woman stopped to check on her burgundy Ford...
10-year-old loses part of leg after 8-foot shark attack in Florida Keys: reports
A 10-year-old boy is recovering at a Miami hospital from a shark attack that left him without part of his leg, according to news reports.
BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED
MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
iheart.com
LOOK: Bank Robbery Suspect Photos Released by FBI
The FBI releasing photographs of a bank robbery suspect. The alleged incident took place August 2nd at approximately 10:46 a.m. at a Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines. Detectives say the a robber entered the bank demanded money from a bank employee. There were no injuries or...
Click10.com
Lightning causes fire displacing 12 in Broward amid unanswered 911 calls
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The residents of a row of townhomes were homeless on Monday after three lightning bolts caused a fire during a storm Sunday in Broward County, officials said. Tina Stennett said that when she smelled the smoke she called 911 to ask for help near the...
cbs12.com
South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
Click10.com
Shortage of 911 operators means dispatch still can’t promptly deal with flood of calls
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After three bolts of lightning struck and caused a fire at a row of townhomes in Broward, dispatchers weren’t able to answer the flood of 911 calls that followed. Broward Sheriff’s Office personnel said dispatch did handle the 911 call needed to deploy firefighters...
