38-Year-Old Rives Junction Man Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash Near Inman Drive (Jackson County, MI)
The investigators responded to a single-vehicle crash that left a Rives Junction man in critical condition Early Monday morning. According to the Michigan State Police, the crash [..]
WILX-TV
Man critically injured in Jackson County after crashing into tree
RIVES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 38-year-old man was hospitalized following a Monday morning crash. According to authorities, a silver Ford truck had driven off the Dixon Road and struck a tree near Inman Drive. The driver and only occupant was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.
thesalinepost.com
Startling Crash on Ann Arbor Street Sends 2 People to the Hospital
Two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on North Ann Arbor Street that startled residents on the normally quiet city street. Shortly before 2:15, emergency workers from the Saline Police Department, Saline Area Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Ann Arbor Street, just south of Bennett Street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
DNR officer, firefighter jump off cliff into Lake Monroe to save teen stranded in cold water
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old boy was rescued from cold water in Lake Monroe earlier this year. Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Nick Ingersoll and Monroe Charter Township Fire Department Capt. Dave Nadeau received Lifesaving Awards from the DNR Law Enforcement Division after rescuing the boy on May 19.
Police identify woman shot and killed in Hillsdale Co. on Friday
Troopers from the Jackson Post were sent to the 1100 block of Opel Dr. in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday.
1 woman is dead following a shooting in Hillsdale County
A 26-year-old woman died Friday night after being shot in Hillsdale County. The shooting occurred in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township.
Minor injuries when car crashes into MDOT truck in I-75 construction zone
A car slammed into an Michigan Department of Transportation work truck in an I-75 construction zone Monday, causing minor injuries. Officials said the crash happened Monday afternoon, along northbound I-75 at Dixie Hwy, Exit 15, in Monroe County.
Man in critical condition after crash into tree
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Rives Junction man is in critical condition after crashing into a tree early Monday morning. Rescue crews were called Monday, Aug. 15, to the area of Dixon Road near Inman Drive in Rives Junction for a report of a single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
fox2detroit.com
Missing Westland man found safe
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A missing Westland man was found safe, police said Tuesday. Tyler Jordan Napier, 22, had been missing since leaving his home Aug. 10.
fox2detroit.com
City of Wayne says motor oil that was discharged into Rouge River was accidental
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local business in Wayne has been identified as the source of an oily substance that was reported in the Rouge River Sunday morning. A hazmat team responded to reports of an unknown liquid floating in the river in the city of Wayne that first began Saturday and continued through the weekend. The fire department also placed floatation devices designed to catch contaminants in river and lake systems in the river.
Eaton Co. residents concerned over dangerous intersection
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Some people in Eaton Township are warning drivers and road crews about an intersection that they say is a serious safety issue. Jennifer Wendorf lives nearby and drives through an intersection at Island Highway and Stewart Street frequently. She says not only do people speed but she’s also seen plenty […]
Drunken argument led to near-fatal assault in Brooklyn motel, court testimony states
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Motel manager Scott Spence said he walked into one of his rooms Feb. 22 to find the worst thing he’s seen in his whole career. Spence, manager of Brooklyn’s Super 8 motel, testified Tuesday, Aug. 16, before Jackson County District Judge Daniel Goostrey during a preliminary examination for Nicholas Stamper.
WILX-TV
Lane closures coming to busy Jackson street
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Lane closures are coming to one busy street in Jackson to accommodate lead service line replacements. The continuing effort to replace all of the city’s lead service lines is expected to cause traffic impacts for the remainder of summer and into fall. Update: Jackson lead...
fox2detroit.com
Ypsilanti police investigating shooting at party; victims uncooperative
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a shooting Sunday night in Ypsilanti. Officers responded to the area of Perry and Harriet because several shots were fired at a large party in a park and parking lot just after 9 p.m. One person was shot in the hand, while another person was assaulted with a glass bottle.
State police investigate Calhoun Co. electrical wire thefts
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating irrigation wire thefts that spanned over several days.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Firefighter who pulled lone survivor from Flight 255 wreckage talks about crash, 35 years later
It’s been 35 years since the tragic crash of Northwest Flight 255. The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Detroit Metro Airport back on Aug. 16, 1987, killing 156 people -- with just one person surviving, a four-year-old girl. Hank Winchester talked with Captain John Thiede of the Romulus...
13abc.com
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for stealing power tool battery from Livonia hardware store
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are looking for a suspect who stole a power tool battery from a hardware store July 10. Police said the man took the Milwaukee battery off the shelf at Hunt’s Ace Hardware at 33567 Seven Mile and hid it under his shirt. He then left, and was last seen on foot.
wtvbam.com
Jerome man lodged in Hillsdale County Jail on homicide charge
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jerome man is in the Hillsdale County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the alleged homicide of a woman early Saturday morning. The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Few details have been released about the shooting at the suspects...
WILX-TV
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: At 8:25 a.m., the updated outage map showed power had been restored to the affected area. Nearly 2,000 Board of Water and Light customers in South Lansing are without power Tuesday morning. According to the BWL outage map, there were three active outages as of...
