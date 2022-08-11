ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Man critically injured in Jackson County after crashing into tree

RIVES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 38-year-old man was hospitalized following a Monday morning crash. According to authorities, a silver Ford truck had driven off the Dixon Road and struck a tree near Inman Drive. The driver and only occupant was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Startling Crash on Ann Arbor Street Sends 2 People to the Hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on North Ann Arbor Street that startled residents on the normally quiet city street. Shortly before 2:15, emergency workers from the Saline Police Department, Saline Area Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Ann Arbor Street, just south of Bennett Street.
SALINE, MI
Lenawee County, MI
Man in critical condition after crash into tree

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Rives Junction man is in critical condition after crashing into a tree early Monday morning. Rescue crews were called Monday, Aug. 15, to the area of Dixon Road near Inman Drive in Rives Junction for a report of a single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
RIVES JUNCTION, MI
Missing Westland man found safe

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A missing Westland man was found safe, police said Tuesday. Tyler Jordan Napier, 22, had been missing since leaving his home Aug. 10.
WESTLAND, MI
City of Wayne says motor oil that was discharged into Rouge River was accidental

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local business in Wayne has been identified as the source of an oily substance that was reported in the Rouge River Sunday morning. A hazmat team responded to reports of an unknown liquid floating in the river in the city of Wayne that first began Saturday and continued through the weekend. The fire department also placed floatation devices designed to catch contaminants in river and lake systems in the river.
WAYNE, MI
Eaton Co. residents concerned over dangerous intersection

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Some people in Eaton Township are warning drivers and road crews about an intersection that they say is a serious safety issue. Jennifer Wendorf lives nearby and drives through an intersection at Island Highway and Stewart Street frequently. She says not only do people speed but she’s also seen plenty […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
Lane closures coming to busy Jackson street

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Lane closures are coming to one busy street in Jackson to accommodate lead service line replacements. The continuing effort to replace all of the city’s lead service lines is expected to cause traffic impacts for the remainder of summer and into fall. Update: Jackson lead...
JACKSON, MI
Ypsilanti police investigating shooting at party; victims uncooperative

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a shooting Sunday night in Ypsilanti. Officers responded to the area of Perry and Harriet because several shots were fired at a large party in a park and parking lot just after 9 p.m. One person was shot in the hand, while another person was assaulted with a glass bottle.
YPSILANTI, MI
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
DEFIANCE, OH
Jerome man lodged in Hillsdale County Jail on homicide charge

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jerome man is in the Hillsdale County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the alleged homicide of a woman early Saturday morning. The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Few details have been released about the shooting at the suspects...
JEROME, MI
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: At 8:25 a.m., the updated outage map showed power had been restored to the affected area. Nearly 2,000 Board of Water and Light customers in South Lansing are without power Tuesday morning. According to the BWL outage map, there were three active outages as of...
LANSING, MI

