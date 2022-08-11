ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

6-year-old girl shot 9 times in Atlanta park remains critical, mother says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTbKd_0hDXrCRN00
Serenity Stephens (GoFundMe)

ATLANTA — A 6-year-old girl who was injured in a mass shooting at an Atlanta park was shot nine times and remains in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe set by her mother.

Serenity Stephens was one of six people shot during a neighborhood softball game at Rosa L. Burney Park on Sunday. Two people were killed, 31-year-old Rashad Roger and 33-year-old April Sparks.

Her mother, Selena Goodwin, said her daughter was shot in multiple places, though she did not reveal the full nature of her daughter’s injuries.

Goodwin said she is out of work while her daughter is hospitalized and set the GoFundMe up to help for Serenity’s medical expenses.

“I appreciate all the prayers and concerns and ask that you guys keep me, my daughter and my family in your prayers as we have a long road to recovery.” Goodwin wrote.

Police released a photo of a man they are calling a person of interest in the shooting, but so far, have not made an arrest.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You can donate to Serenity’s GoFundMe HERE.

Photos released of person of interest in shooting that left 2 dead, 4 injured at Atlanta park The shooting occurred at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Comments / 41

Janie Cox
5d ago

Why, would a child have to suffer so much, just from watching a game at a park???? I pray they find this person. Real Fast

Reply(2)
22
Derrick Clark
5d ago

the parents had to have beef with somebody or they couldn't get them they going to go after their daughter cuz I never heard of a kid getting shot 9 time

Reply
9
Ann Mcinshtel
4d ago

God said it will increase in the earth... birth pangs consistently and frequently. Don't know why things like this happen but I trust Him!! 🙏🏽 💯 😌

Reply
8
 

