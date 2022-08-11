Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South Dakota
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in Canton
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27th
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday items
KELOLAND TV
Emergency crews respond to Sioux Steel construction site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews were called to an area near the Sioux Steel construction site in downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday morning. Here’s a look at the scene from the KELOLAND LiveCam at Falls Park around 8 a.m. You can see lights from a fire truck...
KELOLAND TV
Many in southern KELOLAND had some much needed rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Southern KELOLAND woke up to rain on Monday morning, something that’s been missing for much of the summer. This is what it looked like on our Parker LiveCam this morning as steady showers fell on parched ground. The rain is much needed after very dry conditions over the past several weeks.
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: City of Yankton
The City of Yankton’s goal is to provide exemplary experiences, services & spaces that create opportunities for everyone to learn, engage, and thrive. The city of Yankton is constantly growing and evolving with new businesses opening and updating spaces in the community. We’re here in Yankton to learn about two features that has brought more life to the community. Luke Youmans is the Recreation and City Events Manager. We stopped by to get details on the Huether Family Aquatics Center and Yankton’s Meridian District.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Empire Fair comes to a close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – From carnival rides to concerts, this year’s Sioux Empire Fair had it all. Now the yearly event has come to a close. It’s a quiet morning as some of the last items are picked up and packed away at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.
KELOLAND TV
The KELOLAND Living crew hits Yankton hotspots
The KELOLAND Living crew spent the day in Yankton learning more about everything this great community has to offer. From the Lewis and Clark Resort to learning more about Yankton Thrive, we also got a peek at the upcoming Riverboat Days, a tour of Mount Marty University and took a look at the Huether Aquatics center with the City of Yankton.
KELOLAND TV
Another shot of rain showers Thursday-Friday: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, August 16
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — After yesterday’s showers – and drenching in the drought-stricken Yankton and Vermillion areas – we’re enjoying a pleasant, autumn-ish day. Temperatures remain near or slightly cooler than normal East River, while it is much warmer in western South Dakota. There has been a band of cloud cover in central South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: Yankton Thrive
While there is strength in numbers, there is also power in collaboration. That’s why in 2021, a group of organizations dedicated to economic growth merged to form Yankton Thrive. We met up with Tourism Director, Jay Gravholt and Workforce Development Director, Rita Nelson, to learn how this collaboration is making a difference.
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: Lewis & Clark Resort
Are you the one at work constantly listening to people rave about their weekend at the lake? Not everyone can afford to have a cabin on the lake or a lakeside home but what if we told you there’s an option that can allow you to have that experience? Lewis and Clark Resort is the perfect place to kick back and experience lake life without the hassle. The Manager at Lewis and Clark, Michael Grave, invited us to stop by to share more about the new cottages and why this is place you should book your next weekend getaway.
KELOLAND TV
Cooler week: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, August 15
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Our weather pattern is experiencing an abrupt change. Last week was hot; this week will be significantly cooler. Today we have partial sunshine in northern and western South Dakota, but thick cloud cover over Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND with rain showers streaming in from northern Nebraska. Heaviest rainfall is expected south of I-90, with some two inch plus amounts possible along both sides of the lower Missouri River. Coincidentally, that is where the most extreme drought conditions have persisted this summer.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
KELOLAND TV
United Childcare and Preschool closing September 30
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sixty children will need to find a new child care and preschool provider. United Childcare and Preschool, an independent charity that operates under a memorandum of understanding at Asbury United Methodist and First United Methodist churches, announced it will end all service operations on September 30. The nonprofit, which was founded in 1970, will then start a formal dissolution.
KELOLAND TV
Fall fishing tips with Ted Takasaki and Soo Sports
Have you picked up on Mother Nature’s signals yet? This is the time of year when she’s serving up fewer daylight hours and cooling temperatures. Aside from the occasional hot spot that’s bound to happen, those temps are a sure sign that fall is right around the corner. Hall of Fame Professional Angler, Ted Takasaki and Brian Tordsen, who is a Professional Walleye Angler and the owner of Soo Sports in Sioux Falls, also know that this is time of year when the fishing slows down and hunting seasons are just getting started. These two also know that if you pack up the boat and fishing gear too soon, you could be missing out on some of the biggest fish of the season. They stopped by to explain why that is and when and how packing up your boat and fishing gear should take place.
KELOLAND TV
Animals rescued; Genesis Farms tour; Mitchell artwork
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A mother on the Pine Ridge Reservation still doesn’t have answers for what happened to her daughter six years ago.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate fatal crash in southwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. It happened just before 6 Saturday evening on West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue. Police say a pickup, heading west on 85th, collided with a motorcycle also traveling westbound. A woman passenger...
KELOLAND TV
Turner County Fair starts Monday
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest county fairs will be back up and running, starting Monday, in Parker, South Dakota. From 4-H activities and livestock to rides and races, the Turner County Fair has it all packed into just four days. This year, there...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Veterans celebrating 80 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. There will be heavy motorcycle traffic on Interstate 90 and...
KELOLAND TV
Brookings hires from California, New York for city jobs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings found two new key public employees in California and New York. The city hired Michael Drake from Gardiner, New York, as its new police chief and John Thomson of Clovis, California, as its new director of public works. How did the city ensure...
KELOLAND TV
Rain chances ahead; Cooler temperatures this week
It’s nice to see some rain on radar this morning south and west of Sioux Falls. The rain should fall at a nice rate and soak into the parched soil for many folks that have missed some of the recent rain. Futurecast shows some of the showers moving into...
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: Mount Marty University
We couldn’t really get to know the community of Yankton without visiting Mount Marty University. Home to the Lancers, this community of students and teachers are dedicated to lifelong learning and service. As we got to know the campus, there was no better place to start than at the Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel. We met with Sr. Marielle Frigge, a Sister with the Sacred Heart Monastery, to learn more about this impressive chapel and the history that connects the monastery to the university.
KELOLAND TV
Coffee with a cop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With a recent wave of shootings and other crimes in Sioux Falls, a lot of people have questions about what’s been happening, including some senior citizens who sat down with police today to have coffee with a cop. Dozens of residents with the...
