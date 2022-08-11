Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Highway 40 to receive ADA curb, ramp and sidewalk upgrades
KEYSTONE, S.D. — Work crews are set to begin ADA curb, ramp and sidewalk upgrades on Highway 40 Aug. 22. The project will begin on the west end of Keystone and run for one mile. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally vehicle final count lower than 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fewer than 500,000 vehicles were counted for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said. The S.D. DOT counts vehicles entering Sturgis at nine locations during the 10-day rally. The city of Sturgis uses the DOT vehicle count, tons of garbage removed from the city and analysis of photographs to estimate the attendance each year.
KEVN
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Major construction on the intersection of Omaha and Campbell streets are set to begin Monday. The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk and storm sewer repairs. There will also be a new bike path installed. Eastbound...
KELOLAND TV
Central States Fair in Rapid City begins this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City and surrounding areas are now getting ready for the Central States Fair to start after a busy Rally week. From motorcycles filling up the streets to fair goers heading to the grandstands, it’s been a packed summer in the Black Hills.
newscenter1.tv
Work begins cleaning up after 82nd Sturgis Rally
STURGIS, S.D. — Now that the Sturgis Rally has come to a close, Main Street in the town is a much different place than it was for the past nine days. As vendors pack up and motorcycles roll out of town, the cleaning up process begins. According to Sturgis Public Works, the trash load was down about 50 tons this year, totaling to around 410 tons of additional garbage.
newscenter1.tv
A Day on the Water: Pennington County deputies on summer lake patrol in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Lakes can be a great way for locals and visitors from out of town to escape the heat. And with the summer season winding down, people are squeezing in every last second of fun before heading back to the old grind. However, safety is always...
newscenter1.tv
Urgent water restrictions issued for Box Elder residents
BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder issued urgent water restrictions for Box Elder residents Monday due to the distribution system that is used to move water from Rapid City to Ellsworth Air Force Base being under repair because of a leak. Box Elder has started to...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally: 50 injury, 3 fatal crashes in total
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
The Oldest Bar in South Dakota Was Around Before Statehood
The Mount Rushmore State has no shortage of bars, saloons, and pubs, but one historic watering hole has been around a lot longer than you might imagine. Not many bars can boast that they were serving up drinks to the likes of Buffalo Bill Cody, long before South Dakota became a state.
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis Police release final tally for 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D. – Sturgis Police released their final tally of arrests and violations from this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The report showed 63 D-U-I arrests – up over last year’s 57, and 35 felony drug arrests – up from 20 last year. Illegal parking remained...
newscenter1.tv
Water-use restrictions in place at Ellsworth Air Force Base
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Problems at the Rapid City Water Metering Facility forced Ellsworth Air Force Base to put restrictions in place. The problem stems from what the base calls a catastrophic failure at the metering facility on Saturday, making the plant inoperable. The metering facility is the plant that supplies the base with its water.
more955.com
Fast bikes, fresh air, and freedom – Governor Kristi Noem
For more than 80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
newscenter1.tv
Military Order of the Purple Heart makes first ever Rapid City, Midwest visit
RAPID CITY, S.D.– For the first time in history, Rapid City, and by greater extension the Midwest, is hosting a very special group of American patriots. From August 15-19, the city’s Ramkota Hotel on LaCrosse Street will host the Military Order of the Purple Heart’s annual convention.
newscenter1.tv
Back to School Splash Bash excites in Main Street Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you were a little warm on Saturday, Main Street Square was the place to be. The square was packed with kids, water slides, vendors and food trucks as a part of the Back to School Splash Bash. Organizers say the bash is about giving...
newscenter1.tv
Public can swim free on final pool day with winter apparel donation
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the End of Summer Bash Community Drive, which is offering the public the chance to swim free. However, they ask that a donation of adult winter apparel items be made. The department is asking for new...
kotatv.com
The National Purple Heart Convention comes to the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of the Dakotas is hosting the 89th Annual National Purple Heart Convention in the Black Hills. It’s the first time in its history the convention will be in the Midwest. The convention honors combat veterans and hosts meetings about legislation and financial...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin the trek home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers are starting to head home after spending time at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After a full week in the Black Hills, Michele McCarthy and her group are headed back to Massachusetts. “It was our first time here so it was a...
Bikers choose this Airbnb for Sturgis Rally
Termes is a musician who travels for his work. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the work started drying up when the pandemic hit in 2020. Termes splits his time between Bozeman, Montana, and Spearfish but in 2020, he was worried about income and wanted to be around family.
newscenter1.tv
Lakota Immersion on hold at RCAS; District says teacher shortage is to blame
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Area School District is pushing back – for at least a year – its planned Lakota Immersion classes, because they can’t find qualified teachers. The District made the announcement last Thursday. “In June, when I came on board, we...
KELOLAND TV
Exclusive look inside Genesis Farms Cannabis Company
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Scale. It is the word that may come most readily to mind when you look upon the growing operation that is Genesis Farms, which aims to be the state’s largest cannabis production operation. Genesis Farms’ main facility is located in Box Elder, South...
