STURGIS, S.D. — Now that the Sturgis Rally has come to a close, Main Street in the town is a much different place than it was for the past nine days. As vendors pack up and motorcycles roll out of town, the cleaning up process begins. According to Sturgis Public Works, the trash load was down about 50 tons this year, totaling to around 410 tons of additional garbage.

STURGIS, SD ・ 21 HOURS AGO